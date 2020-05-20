Everton announce hummel as new kit manufacturer

Everton have agreed a club-record technical partnership with sportswear brand hummel.

The three-year agreement, worth reportedly double the previous deal with Umbro, will see the Denmark-based company manufacture and supply the club with its playing strips, training and travel wear ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Founded in 1923, hummel are one of the oldest team sport brands in the world and the deal will see the Blues become hummel's global flagship club partner.

“This announcement marks the start of an exciting new commercial relationship as we welcome hummel to Everton,” Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale said.

“It is really important that we drive maximum value from our commercial deals and this is a Club-record deal for a technical partnership for Everton. It is also important we work with brands that share our ambition and we have all been impressed with hummel's originality, commitment to quality and vision to challenge expectations. We look forward to working with them to deliver our players and supporters an exciting range of products over the coming years.”

Meanwhile, hummel's Chief Executive, Allan Vad Nielsen said: “hummel is excited and honoured to partner with Everton.”

“Entry into the Premier League is integral to our ambitious growth plans, international expansion and focus on sport. Timing is also perfect as it is the 50th anniversary of Club legend Alan Ball introducing hummel to the UK market with his legendary white boots. Everton enjoys a massive following both domestically and globally, providing a fantastic engagement platform and positive outlook going forward.”

“We have great faith in Everton's future plans, the Club's impressive history and its many passionate fans — all providing a perfect fit for the hummel brand. We look forward to playing an active role in helping write the next chapter of the Club's illustrious history.”

The partnership brings to an end Everton's association with Umbro who were reinstated as the club's kit maker in 2014. That deal was worth around £4m to £5m a season whereas the hummel contract is understood by the Liverpool Echo to be between £8m to £10m a year.

While for English football fans the hummel brand is most closely associated with the Danish national team and Tottenham Hotspur, there is a connection between the company and Everton going back to the days of Alan Ball. The Goodison legend famously wore hummel's white boots in the early 1970s.

