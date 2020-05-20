Seasons2019-20Everton News

Everton announce hummel as new kit manufacturer

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have agreed a club-record technical partnership with sportswear brand hummel.

The three-year agreement, worth reportedly double the previous deal with Umbro, will see the Denmark-based company manufacture and supply the club with its playing strips, training and travel wear ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Founded in 1923, hummel are one of the oldest team sport brands in the world and the deal will see the Blues become hummel's global flagship club partner.

“This announcement marks the start of an exciting new commercial relationship as we welcome hummel to Everton,” Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale said.

“It is really important that we drive maximum value from our commercial deals and this is a Club-record deal for a technical partnership for Everton. It is also important we work with brands that share our ambition and we have all been impressed with hummel's originality, commitment to quality and vision to challenge expectations. We look forward to working with them to deliver our players and supporters an exciting range of products over the coming years.”

Meanwhile, hummel's Chief Executive, Allan Vad Nielsen said: “hummel is excited and honoured to partner with Everton.”

“Entry into the Premier League is integral to our ambitious growth plans, international expansion and focus on sport. Timing is also perfect as it is the 50th anniversary of Club legend Alan Ball introducing hummel to the UK market with his legendary white boots. Everton enjoys a massive following both domestically and globally, providing a fantastic engagement platform and positive outlook going forward.”

“We have great faith in Everton's future plans, the Club's impressive history and its many passionate fans — all providing a perfect fit for the hummel brand. We look forward to playing an active role in helping write the next chapter of the Club's illustrious history.”

The partnership brings to an end Everton's association with Umbro who were reinstated as the club's kit maker in 2014. That deal was worth around £4m to £5m a season whereas the hummel contract is understood by the Liverpool Echo to be between £8m to £10m a year.

While for English football fans the hummel brand is most closely associated with the Danish national team and Tottenham Hotspur, there is a connection between the company and Everton going back to the days of Alan Ball. The Goodison legend famously wore hummel's white boots in the early 1970s.  

Reader Comments (6)

Si Pulford
1 Posted 20/05/2020 at 16:29:55
Good news. Double the previous deal by all accounts. All part of the rebuilding process off the field that will help move the club forward. Hopefully no daft exclusivity deals either!

Cue people moaning about how much less we’re getting than CL teams.

Ian Bennett
3 Posted 20/05/2020 at 16:51:03
Echo reporting £8-10m, twice the Umbro deal.
Colin Glassar
4 Posted 20/05/2020 at 16:56:55
£30m for three year deal. Some interesting news at last. Now we need a shirt sponsor.
Philip Bunting
5 Posted 20/05/2020 at 16:58:07
Really good deal and a nice change from Umbro. In the current climate EFC can feel pleased getting this signed and sealed. Now just the shirt sponsor to confirm.
Nick Parker
6 Posted 20/05/2020 at 17:20:36
It’s not global brand I had hoped for but clearly the money is better and anything is better than Umbro. Don’t know much about them which is worrying but just hope the quality is as it should be and they offer a good range. Welcome Hummel and let’s see what you got.
Adam Carey
7 Posted 20/05/2020 at 17:50:51
Good enough for Bally, good enough for me!
If any of you are on Twitter, we could do well to have something like this mock up.
Link

