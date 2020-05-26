Gbamin could return soon if the season restarts

Jean-Philippe Gbamin says that he can't wait to get back playing and he is targeting a return to action before the end of 2019-20 if the season does indeed resume next month.

The Ivorian's Everton career was stopped in its tracks before it could even get going when he tore a quadriceps tendon last August, an injury that required two surgeries and months of rehabilitation work.

It was anticipated that he might be able to feature for the Blues again before the end of the current campaign but that is a goal he would have missed were it not for the suspension of the Premier League in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11 weeks' disruption to the season, plus the additional four that are expected before clubs might kick a ball again in anger have given Gbamin extra time to step up his strengthening work and he is back at Finch Farm getting ready to rejoin his team-mates in full training.

“I am training with a view to playing this season if the Premier League returns,” Gbamin told evertonfc.com. “I feel good, fully recovered and I am ready.

“We are taking it slowly because it was a big injury. It was not easy but I think if the games start to be played in the Premier League then I think I can play.”

The midfielder explained that he is back up to full speed in terms of training with a ball but will soon be ready to participate in contact sessions in groups once that has been voted on by the Premier League clubs which is expected to happen tomorrow.

“It is great to be back at Finch Farm with my teammates. I have my feeling back that I can get playing again,” he continued. “Training has been good. I worked a lot with Adam (Newall) in the past week, with social distancing in place.

“We worked outside and did some ball work which was great for me to do after the lockdown. I am doing all the things the other players are doing with the ball and I hope to be able to join in full sessions with them soon, depending on what we are told is safe to do.

“I hope I can bring the quality I have [to the team]. If I can help the team to go up the league then that would be great. I will be doing my maximum for the team.

“I can't wait to play. It has been a long time that I haven't played football so I know it is going to be hard to start but I am ready for this and I can't wait for that day to come.”

