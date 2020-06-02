Seasons2019-20Everton News
Mina joins injury list
The Colombian joins Jean-Philippe Gbamin on the new list of injuries that could grow bigger as players work their way back from a three-month hiatus away from action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everton's players have been back at Finch Farm for the past two weeks after Premier League clubs voted to resume training ahead of a projected restart date of 17 June for the 2019-20 season.
