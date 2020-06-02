Seasons2019-20Everton News

Mina joins injury list

Lyndon Lloyd Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 2comments  |  Jump to last

Yerry Mina is facing "several weeks" on the sidelines after partially tearing a quad muscle in training.

The Colombian joins Jean-Philippe Gbamin on the new list of injuries that could grow bigger as players work their way back from a three-month hiatus away from action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everton's players have been back at Finch Farm for the past two weeks after Premier League clubs voted to resume training ahead of a projected restart date of 17 June for the 2019-20 season.  

Reader Comments (2)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Dave Abrahams
1 Posted 02/06/2020 at 17:31:14
Any news of injuries at other clubs?
Dave Abrahams
2 Posted 02/06/2020 at 17:32:08
Any news of injuries at other clubs?

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads