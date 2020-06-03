Seasons2019-20Everton News

Baines invited to extend Goodison career for another season

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 19comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have offered Leighton Baines another one-year contract extension, according to reports.

The 35-year-old's current term expires whenever the 2019-20 season ends but he will be given the chance to sign on for another 12 months to provide back-up to Lucas Digne.

Baines was succeeded by the Frenchman as the Toffees's first-choice left-back in 2017 but has been called upon to deputise and has always acquitted himself well, often displaying the traits that made him such a Goodison crowd favourite and under-appreciated international for England.

If the veteran agrees to what could end up being his swan song in the Premier League, it would be his fourteenth for his boyhood club following his £6m move from Wigan Athletic in 2007.

Baines is one of 18 players at the club (including U23 and loan players) whose current deals are set to expire at the end of June and the club have until 23 June to inform those personnel whether they will be offered short-term deals to cover the remainder of the interrupted campaign, which could yet run into late July or August.

Decisions over whether to temporarily extend the contracts of Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Maarten Stekelenburg, none of whom are expected to remain beyond this season, will be made later this month according to Paul Joyce of The Times.  

Reader Comments (19)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster.


Martin Reppion
1 Posted 03/06/2020 at 19:06:43
I don't know if the current situation will lead to a change of contract dates going forward from a given set date, ie, June 30, to 'end of season 2020-21' etc, which actually makes far more sense.

Once a season is over, at whatever date, a player should be able to look to his next year's appointment. The same applies to clubs.

Currently, a player under contract between the last game of the season (usually mid May) has 6 or 7 weeks when they aren't playing for the club but could get injured and be a club liability.

Jim Hardin
2 Posted 03/06/2020 at 19:42:56
He deserves it after his performances with Digne injured. hope so. One of the quietly classy and underrated players to ever wear the uniform, in my opinion, and my favorite Everton player. When he is finally done, it will leave me with the same feeling that something is missing and never replaced just as it was after Joe Morgan left the Reds (Cincinnati, not those closer to Goodison Park).

On a lighter note, I watched the Netflix miniseries, The English Game, and the lead character looks like he could be his brother (or maybe Baines was moonlighting).

Stay healthy all!

Mike Gaynes
3 Posted 03/06/2020 at 20:02:29
Well said, Jim #2. (But I gotta point out that Morgan played more seasons for Houston than the Reds.)

Leighton Baines makes Everton better just by his presence in the club. And he makes the side better by his presence on the pitch. Let's hope this renewal sees out his career at Goodison and he never wears the uniform of another club.

Mike Doyle
4 Posted 03/06/2020 at 20:23:04
Jim [2], Sam Hoare - who regularly posts on this site - wrote one of the episodes of The English Game.

He'd know if the actor playing the lead role was indeed Bainsey – with a convincing Scottish accent.

Sam. please confirm?

John Raftery
5 Posted 03/06/2020 at 20:25:49
Our best left-back of the last 50 years. He has been spotted running along the lanes of Formby during recent weeks. He has kept himself fit, as one would expect of a model professional.
Tony Abrahams
6 Posted 03/06/2020 at 20:39:11
A model pro, who has been criminally under-used over the last couple of seasons, especially when Digne, looked tired and could have done with a rest, which would only have helped them both for different reasons. This signing makes sense and gives Leighton Baines one last chance to finally win a trophy for the blues🤞
Joe McMahon
7 Posted 03/06/2020 at 20:47:07
It's a real shame that he will probably end his career without a winners medal, same with Jagielka.
Paul Birmingham
8 Posted 03/06/2020 at 20:47:30
Shrewd move by the club and we know what we'll get: reliability, class, quality and experience.

Dave Brierley
9 Posted 03/06/2020 at 22:01:58
One of our best ever. He could have played a lot more this season and on his few appearances he still looked really good to me. Delighted he's here for another year, crazy though that year might be.
As Paul above has said, sheer class.
Martin Mason
10 Posted 03/06/2020 at 22:07:48
I hope that this leads to a spot on the coaching staff. He's been a great servant of the club if that could ever be used to describe a modern footballer.
Colin Glassar
11 Posted 03/06/2020 at 22:12:22
His only weakness was stopping crosses into the box but aside from that one of the best in a long line of great Everton left backs.
Doug Harris
12 Posted 03/06/2020 at 22:19:51
Leighton Baines has been a model example of how to be a professional football player. Pure class and in my eyes second only to Ramon Wilson and not far off that.

Here he is in the twilight of his career and one would expect he would immediately take the left back position from the current holder if and when requested...

That is no slight on Lucas Digne's abilities.
Mike Connolly
13 Posted 03/06/2020 at 22:29:32
Normally when we give our older servants 1-year extensions, it's out of loyalty and he's one of us. However, in Baines's case, it is loyalty and merit, it's not a gesture keeping him, it's a necessity.

When he covered for Lucas, he did a fantastic job. Baines did such a good job, we did not miss Digne as much as we thought we would. A true professional.

Si Pulford
14 Posted 03/06/2020 at 23:08:22
The last of his type.
David Currie
15 Posted 03/06/2020 at 23:10:44
He should have played more games this season as Digne has not played well, The first shirt I bought my son was with Baines on the back. Class player on and off the pitch.
Mat Thompson
16 Posted 03/06/2020 at 23:24:24
Deserves it all, one of my fav players, happy to have him on board for as long as poss!
Jerome Shields
17 Posted 03/06/2020 at 23:35:16
Everton have absolutely no choice, but to offer Baines a extention. By getting rid of Robinson, not getting Centre Forward cover last Summer and a sticky plaster approach to the Left back position, a extended loan looking Kenny, ( lucky Seamus is so motivated), they where already short in depth.

Not looking forward to the end of season blitz, I fear the worse for Evertons largely hit and miss squad, after another, this time enforced, extended break, which they never come back from with any evidence of work.

Jerome Shields
Mike Price
20 Posted 03/06/2020 at 23:38:28
We really are Nostalgia fc, we’ve given charity contracts for decades.
He’s finished and has barely ever been good enough. Can you imagine him playing for Liverpool you’d attack him, destroy him and love that he played for them.
I know I’ll get pelters, because he likes cool music and he’s a cool dude,
but he’s stole a living at the level we pay him, for a decade and now we’re giving him another few million because the Italian manager that had never heard of us before, or him, has been taken in! Would he sign him for any of his previous clubs? even in his prime. not a sliver of a chance.
When are we going to get ruthless/professional?
Nothing ever changes, we’re a joke Liverpool would never do this and all their fans are loving this.
It’s sickening sorry to all the apologists, because I know you love the club and mean well but we’re a joke when it comes to contracts and signings.
Btw, I like him, he’s done a decent job for us and seems a good bloke; he’s just not a winning footballer.

