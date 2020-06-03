Baines invited to extend Goodison career for another season

The 35-year-old's current term expires whenever the 2019-20 season ends but he will be given the chance to sign on for another 12 months to provide back-up to Lucas Digne.

Baines was succeeded by the Frenchman as the Toffees's first-choice left-back in 2017 but has been called upon to deputise and has always acquitted himself well, often displaying the traits that made him such a Goodison crowd favourite and under-appreciated international for England.

If the veteran agrees to what could end up being his swan song in the Premier League, it would be his fourteenth for his boyhood club following his £6m move from Wigan Athletic in 2007.

Baines is one of 18 players at the club (including U23 and loan players) whose current deals are set to expire at the end of June and the club have until 23 June to inform those personnel whether they will be offered short-term deals to cover the remainder of the interrupted campaign, which could yet run into late July or August.

Decisions over whether to temporarily extend the contracts of Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Maarten Stekelenburg, none of whom are expected to remain beyond this season, will be made later this month according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

