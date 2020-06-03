Seasons2019-20Everton News
Baines invited to extend Goodison career for another season
The 35-year-old's current term expires whenever the 2019-20 season ends but he will be given the chance to sign on for another 12 months to provide back-up to Lucas Digne.
Baines was succeeded by the Frenchman as the Toffees's first-choice left-back in 2017 but has been called upon to deputise and has always acquitted himself well, often displaying the traits that made him such a Goodison crowd favourite and under-appreciated international for England.
If the veteran agrees to what could end up being his swan song in the Premier League, it would be his fourteenth for his boyhood club following his £6m move from Wigan Athletic in 2007.
Baines is one of 18 players at the club (including U23 and loan players) whose current deals are set to expire at the end of June and the club have until 23 June to inform those personnel whether they will be offered short-term deals to cover the remainder of the interrupted campaign, which could yet run into late July or August.
Decisions over whether to temporarily extend the contracts of Oumar Niasse, Cuco Martina and Maarten Stekelenburg, none of whom are expected to remain beyond this season, will be made later this month according to Paul Joyce of The Times.
Reader Comments
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster.
On a lighter note, I watched the Netflix miniseries, The English Game, and the lead character looks like he could be his brother (or maybe Baines was moonlighting).
Stay healthy all!
Leighton Baines makes Everton better just by his presence in the club. And he makes the side better by his presence on the pitch. Let's hope this renewal sees out his career at Goodison and he never wears the uniform of another club.
He'd know if the actor playing the lead role was indeed Bainsey – with a convincing Scottish accent.
Sam. please confirm?
As Paul above has said, sheer class.
Here he is in the twilight of his career and one would expect he would immediately take the left back position from the current holder if and when requested...
That is no slight on Lucas Digne's abilities.
When he covered for Lucas, he did a fantastic job. Baines did such a good job, we did not miss Digne as much as we thought we would. A true professional.
Not looking forward to the end of season blitz, I fear the worse for Evertons largely hit and miss squad, after another, this time enforced, extended break, which they never come back from with any evidence of work.
He’s finished and has barely ever been good enough. Can you imagine him playing for Liverpool you’d attack him, destroy him and love that he played for them.
I know I’ll get pelters, because he likes cool music and he’s a cool dude,
but he’s stole a living at the level we pay him, for a decade and now we’re giving him another few million because the Italian manager that had never heard of us before, or him, has been taken in! Would he sign him for any of his previous clubs? even in his prime. not a sliver of a chance.
When are we going to get ruthless/professional?
Nothing ever changes, we’re a joke Liverpool would never do this and all their fans are loving this.
It’s sickening sorry to all the apologists, because I know you love the club and mean well but we’re a joke when it comes to contracts and signings.
Btw, I like him, he’s done a decent job for us and seems a good bloke; he’s just not a winning footballer.
1 Posted 03/06/2020 at 19:06:43
Once a season is over, at whatever date, a player should be able to look to his next year's appointment. The same applies to clubs.
Currently, a player under contract between the last game of the season (usually mid May) has 6 or 7 weeks when they aren't playing for the club but could get injured and be a club liability.