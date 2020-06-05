Son of 1980s hero Stevens diagnosed with leukemia

Stevens played for the Toffees between 1982 and 1988, helping the club win two league titles, an FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup before moving on to Glasgow Rangers after the Heysel ban cut off players' access to playing in European competition.

He finished his career at Tranmere Rovers before moving into physiotherapy and emigrating to Australia where he lives with his wife, Louise.

Louise has given up work and Gary has scaled back his own to help care for their youngest son, Jack, who only turns three next week, so their family have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to cover living, travel and treatment expenses.

If you're able to donate to their fund and want to, you can do so here.

