Seasons2019-20Everton News

Delph adds to injury concerns

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 11 June, 2020 1comment  |  Jump to last

Fabian Delph has emerged as the latest injury doubt for Everton's first game back since the suspension of the 2019-20 season after he strained a muscle.

The one-time England international midfielder has battled a succession of minor injuries since making an £8m move from Manchester City last year and he will be unable to train this week after picking up another soft-tissue problem.

Everton's medical staff are hopeful that he will be able to shake the injury off and resume training next week.

Defender Yerry Mina, midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, winger Theo Walcott and striker Cenk Tosun are all medium- to long-term absentees and there have been reports that André Gomes has also had to pause training this week because of a minor muscle strain.  

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Bill Gienapp
1 Posted 11/06/2020 at 19:05:13
Keep 'em coming, baby!

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads