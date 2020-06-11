Seasons2019-20Everton News
Delph adds to injury concerns
The one-time England international midfielder has battled a succession of minor injuries since making an £8m move from Manchester City last year and he will be unable to train this week after picking up another soft-tissue problem.
Everton's medical staff are hopeful that he will be able to shake the injury off and resume training next week.
Defender Yerry Mina, midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, winger Theo Walcott and striker Cenk Tosun are all medium- to long-term absentees and there have been reports that André Gomes has also had to pause training this week because of a minor muscle strain.
