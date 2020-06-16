Ancelotti expects Gomes to be fit to face reds

Everton are confident that André Gomes will be fit enough to play in Sunday's Merseyside derby after he resumed full training this week.

The Portuguese had to skip some sessions last week and sat out the inter-squad friendly that was played at Goodison Park over the weekend because of what was described on evertonfc.com as “a minor knock”.

Gomes missed almost four months of the season after sustaining a potentially catastrophic fracture dislocation of his right ankle but made a stunningly rapid recovery in time to resume action shortly before the campaign was suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on Gomes on the official site, explaining that he doesn't expect there to be a problem with the midfielder being able to play.

The Italian only has Gylfi Sigurdsson and Tom Davies as his other fit, senior central midfield options for the restart against Liverpool but he says that Fabian Delph should return to training soon.

“André Gomes is training with the team so he is not going to have a problem for Sunday.” Ancelotti said.

“The physical condition of the team in general is good and we are looking to recover Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph. Mina has a check on Wednesday, so we will see with him [if he is ready to face Liverpool].

“We have to check on Fabian Delph, also. They are both close to coming back to training but remain doubts for the game on Sunday.

“If they do not play, we hope they will be with us for the match at Norwich, for sure.

"Theo Walcott had surgery last week, we hope he will not be long in recovery and can be ready to come back with us in three weeks."

It has been announced that Mike Dean will officiate the derby on Sunday. The avowed Tranmere fan was restricted for refereeing games between the other two Merseyside clubs for many years but the Premier League have relaxed their stance in recent seasons.

The Wirral-born official was also in charge of the Anfield derby last December.

