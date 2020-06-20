Ancelotti foresees rapid growth for Everton's young core team

Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated the attraction that Everton held for him when he took the somewhat surprising step to take the reins at Goodison Park so soon after being sacked by Napoli.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian's Sid Lowe, the Italian was asked what made him want to leap straight back into another managerial role and why at Everton, a relatively unfashionable club compared to the modern European giants he has coached throughout his career.

“[Is there anything] better than coaching? Noooo,” Ancelotti said with a laugh. “You coach because what you want is to play. I'd like to play the game, not prepare it, but I'm 61 and if you can't play coaching keeps that passion alive.

“The attraction of working in the Premier League again and the club's plans [is what drew me to Everton]. We're getting closer to being able to compete with the best and the project is very interesting. We've got a young team and the [spine] is good.

“It's a young team, it's growing. It's clear we have to invest to compete but the club wants to do that, we're planning the new stadium, I think the club's going to grow very fast. We also have a strong fan base; the relationship is very close. We've invested in the community, and that's important.

“Our future is clearly delineated. The pandemic has created all sorts of problems for the game but that won't change our plans for the future. Our decision [to take salary cuts] was something we felt was right to do: if you can do something to help those who live alongside you, you should.

“We did it, we're happy, and we carry on: that has no impact on our development. The idea is still to improve the team with signings, we're clear on that. We don't have a lot of time before next season but what we need to do to improve the team we'll still do, no doubt.”

Ancelotti says that while he has missed football greatly, he has enjoyed getting familiar with his new surroundings in Crosby and has put the time off during the coronavirus lockdown to good use, watching historical documentaries and otherwise recharging his batteries.

“I feel good physically and [mentally] I'm better, for sure. This period has been crazy but it helps you think, see what matters … I've had time to think.

“I'm missing football. The fact that I couldn't go to training every day was a nightmare for me. But I have done other things.”

Of course, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the explosion of racial tensions in the United States, something that clearly stirs passion in him and which has sparked renewed global awareness of prejudice and energy for greater equality.

Recalling some ugly racial incidents in Serie A, one of which involved Kalidou Koulibaly while he was at Napoli, Ancelotti says that football is not without its problems, particularly where a lack of black coaches and managers is concerned.

“Football has an important role to play in educating people,” Ancelotti says. “Millions follow footballers, watch what they do, hear what they say. If you challenge people, push them, make them think, things can change.”

Read the full interview at The Guardian

