Brands doesn’t envisage major overhaul

Marcel Brands has played down the chances of Everton making a big splash when the transfer window eventually opens, saying that the club are planning two or three key signings.

Football faces a period of uncertainty as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to unfold and it means that even if the Blues were planning on investing heavily in their squad this summer — generally considered to be unlikely given FFP rules and the Premier League's own spending restrictions — they may err on the side of caution when it comes to purchasing new players.

Speaking in De Telegraaf, Brands said that, “it won't be a big-spending summer. It's not a question of ownership or wealth. As a club, you have to deal with the financial parameters of the Premier League.

“An owner can't say I'm doing 50 or 100 million extra. It's about the budget. You also have to deal with Financial Fair Play when it comes to investments.”

Everton's Director of Football explains that the first order of business will be to sell some of the fringe players and those without a long-term at the club while working on a short shopping list that likely won't include expensive, marquee signings.

“We're in the final phase of renewing the selection,” he said. “We're trying to sell some players from the past with less perspective for Everton.

“A lot has changed already. We didn't plan a transfer window this summer with five or six major purchases. We want to strengthen the team in two or three positions and have no extreme wishes. We are no longer in the phase of crazy names.

“Carlo Ancelotti and the owner are behind it. We have a trainer who knows the way to success. Now it's just corona improvising. In the end, all efforts must lead to sporting success.”

