Seasons2019-20Everton News
Ancelotti accused of tax evasion in Spain
The charge concerns revenue from image rights during his time in La Liga as manager of Real Madrid in 2014-15 .
According to the BBC, the Madrid Community Prosecutor's office claims Ancelotti concealed revenues "intending to avoid his tax duties towards the public treasury with no justification".
The 61-year-old Italian has yet to respond to the charge.
Reader Comments (3)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 22/06/2020 at 14:47:46
I guess the prosecutor is a Barcelona fan.
Slap on the wrist and a huge fine are to be expected.
3 Posted 22/06/2020 at 14:52:34
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 22/06/2020 at 14:37:49
Or is the stress of being our manager the reason behind Carlos loss of weight and gaunt look..
Never a dull moment being a blue fan eh...