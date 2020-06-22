Seasons2019-20Everton News

Ancelotti accused of tax evasion in Spain

Lyndon Lloyd Monday, 22 June, 2020 3comments  |  Jump to last

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is in hot water in Spain after being accused by prosecutors of not paying around €1m in taxes.

The charge concerns revenue from image rights during his time in La Liga as manager of Real Madrid in 2014-15 .

According to the BBC, the Madrid Community Prosecutor's office claims Ancelotti concealed revenues "intending to avoid his tax duties towards the public treasury with no justification".

The 61-year-old Italian has yet to respond to the charge.  

Reader Comments (3)

Mark Andersson
1 Posted 22/06/2020 at 14:37:49
Is this for real.. or the media being desperate for click bate because we now have a good manager.

Or is the stress of being our manager the reason behind Carlos loss of weight and gaunt look..

Never a dull moment being a blue fan eh...

Jay Harris
2 Posted 22/06/2020 at 14:47:46
I think everyone in football who has had anything to do with Real Madrid has been up for tax evasion even Jose Mourhino.

I guess the prosecutor is a Barcelona fan.

Slap on the wrist and a huge fine are to be expected.

John Dean
3 Posted 22/06/2020 at 14:52:34
That's a wonderful picture but I have absolutely no idea of the message he is sending.

