Ancelotti accused of tax evasion in Spain

Monday, 22 June, 2020







The charge concerns revenue from image rights during his time in La Liga as manager of Real Madrid in 2014-15 .

According to the BBC, the Madrid Community Prosecutor's office claims Ancelotti concealed revenues "intending to avoid his tax duties towards the public treasury with no justification".

The 61-year-old Italian has yet to respond to the charge.

