Norwich City vs Everton

Hopefully buoyed in part by taking a point from the Merseyside derby but also rankled by the sense of what might have been had they been able to nick all three points from Liverpool, Everton travel to Norwich for a Wednesday evening kick-off.

It's the Blues' second game since the 2019-20 season resumed and with eight games left, they still sit in 12th spot, eight points off fifth and sixth places and with the prospect of qualification European still there as a goal, albeit one that will diminish without their returning to winning ways.

Everton haven't won any of their last four matches, losing two and drawing two after beating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Goodison Park in early February. The last time Carlo Ancelotti's side registered a victory away from home was the week before at Watford when Theo Walcott grabbed that sensational last-gasp winner.

The former Arsenal winger missed the derby and won't be involved at Carrow Road either after undergoing abdominal surgery earlier this month and he will be joined on the sidelines by Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina, Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, while Djibril Sidibé, who sat out Sunday's draw with Liverpool with a minor knock, is also ruled out again.

“We didn't suffer any new injuries against Liverpool so the same squad will be available for Norwich,” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference at USM Finch Farm.

“Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph are close to coming back but they are not available for the game on Wednesday. I hope for the next game they will be available.

“Djibril is not available to play either. He has a problem with inflammation on his foot but I hope he will be ready soon.”

Ancelotti may have the same pool of players from which to choose as he had at the weekend but his game plan will be different against the Premier League's bottom club than it was against the leaders. Norwich were beaten heavily at home by Southampton on Friday night and that will give encouragement to Everton who will hopefully approach this game with a more attacking outlook.

The manager is likely to make changes to his line-up given the rapid turnaround of games demanded by “Project Restart”, albeit mostly in midfield given that he has few senior options at centre-half and his strike pairing of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will remain the same.

The likes of Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson could be in contention for a starting berth and Moise Kean will hope for more than just the few seconds off the bench he got on Sunday.

Kick-off: 6pm, Wednesday 24 June, 2020

Referee: Andy Madley

VAR: Jonathan Moss

Last Time: Norwich City 1 - 1 Everton (12 December, 2014)

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Full coverage: Match Report page

