Ancelotti: Next season will be better for Kean

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020







Carlo Ancelotti is predicting better things for Moise Kean next season after the Italian striker's disappointing first year in English football.

Much was expected of Kean, a high-profile £25m acquisition from Juventus, when he arrived at Goodison Park in the 2019 summer transfer window but the 20-year-old found adapting from Serie A to the Premier League challenging.

That was, perhaps, not surprising given that he had made just 16 league appearances for Juve before making the switch to Everton. Nevertheless, he was hailed at the time as one of the most exciting young goalscoring prospects in Europe and, after an incident at Cagliari where he was subjected to racist chants, it was felt that a spell out of his home country might be for the best.

Kean arrived at a club that would struggle during the first half of the current season under Marco Silva. The Blues had drifted down into 18th place in the League by the time the Portuguese was sacked in December, with the team battling to create chances and, therefore, score goals.

Then, when first Duncan Ferguson and then Ancelotti assumed control, a 4-4-2 system relying on the effective pairing of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin created another barrier to Kean getting regular minutes.

That made for a difficult environment for a then teenager trying to settle in a new country and it was compounded when he was fined for flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules by hosting a party at his Cheshire apartment earlier this year.

Ancelotti insists the matter has been dealt with and consigned to the past and he is committed to helping his compatriot become the player Everton believed they were buying when they picked him up from Juve for what was a significant transfer fee.

“I have spoken with him,” Ancelotti said on the Daily Mail website relation to his transgression. “I have spoken with everyone about how important their behaviour is on the pitch and outside the pitch.

“He knows how to behave and everyone knows how they have to behave. Everyone knows what I expect from them.

“He has come to a new country. Second, you have to consider he is only young and so maybe he needs more time to adapt.

“Third is for most of the players it was difficult to get through this (lockdown) period because they were alone at home.

“We have to take all this into consideration and next season for him will be better. Moise is part of the team, part of the squad. He didn't play a lot this season, but the competition among the front players in our squad is really high. We have fantastic strikers.”

