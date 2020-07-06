Everton confirm season ticket deadline

Monday, 6 July, 2020



Everton have set the 2020-21 season ticket renewal deadline for Tuesday, 28th July.

A club press release stated as follows:

The Season Ticket deadline had been extended from the original 2 April date as a result of the suspension of the 2019/20 campaign between March and June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019/20 season restarted last month, with all remaining Premier League fixtures being completed behind closed doors as a result of strict safety protocols to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Season Ticket Members who opted to store their pro-rata 2019/20 refund entitlement as credit on their Everton account - and who haven't yet renewed for the 2020/21 campaign - can use that credit as part of their renewal for the new season on or before the 28 July deadline. A six-month Direct Debit option remains available for any fans who wish to spread the cost of their Season Ticket payment, with the first payment scheduled for 3 August 2020.

This deadline date does not cover Seasonal Hospitality Memberships. More information will be communicated to hospitality members in the coming weeks.

Should any Premier League fixtures in the 2020/21 campaign be impacted by restrictions for fan attendance, Season Ticket Members affected will receive a pro-rata refund. A full list of FAQs related to 2020/21 Season Tickets is available on evertonfc.com.

Season Ticket Members who have not yet renewed can visit evertonfc.com/onwards for more renewal information, including full details on the Direct Debit option.

Season Tickets can be renewed online on or before Tuesday, 28 July by logging in at evertonfc.com or, alternatively, by calling the Fan Centre on 0151 556 1878.