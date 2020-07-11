Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Saturday, 11 July, 2020



Match Preview



André Gomes will undergo a late fitness test on the knock to the ankle he sustained against Southampton André Gomes will undergo a late fitness test on the knock to the ankle he sustained against Southampton

Everton travel to sixth-place Wolves tomorrow knowing that while European football isn't mathematically impossible, their hopes are effectively over and, as such, the focus now is very much on next season.

The Blues will start the day seven points off their opponents, who occupy seventh place, and the goal for Carlo Ancelotti must be to try to claw back Premier League merit payment revenue by finishing as high as possible in the table while also, perhaps, giving some opportunities for more fringe players to impress.

Playing Wolves pits Everton against a club who only came up from the Championship two seasons ago but who have patiently built an impressive side founded on a solid recruitment strategy based around a clearly-identified style of play and overseen by an increasingly admired coach.

Everton, meanwhile, have been mired in chaos and inconsistency for years and yet the two teams' contrasting fortunes make for sobering contemplation as Ancelotti and his men attempt to lift themselves up from two hugely disappointing performances against Tottenham and Southampton.

Of course, if you were looking for a man with a proven track record of success to provide not only stability but a plan for engineering a way back to relative success, you wouldn't look much further than Ancelotti. Which is, again, why Evertonian eyes are now trained forward toward the upcoming transfer window and 2020-21 beyond.

The formality of the last four games of the disrupted and increasingly meaningless 2019-20 campaign must be dealt with first but as Everton gear up for what will be their third match in six days, it's expected that the manager will make more changes to his line-up than on Thursday.

In order to counteract the kind of slick passing football that was almost their undoing against the Saints, Ancelotti could start with the five-man back line that he used in the second half last time out, one that was effective keeping their opponents at arms length even if it came at the expense of any attacking threat.

André Gomes, who came off before half-time against Southampton with a knock to the ankle, and Mason Holgate, who missed the game completely with a shin complaint, are both doubts, while Fabian Delph is still trying to rediscover his own fitness.

Djibril Sidibé might start and there is a chance that Ancelotti will give Dominic Calvert-Lewin a rest and give Moise Kean a rare start but the boss doesn't have a slew of options open to him.

Wolves, meanwhile, look likely to have Adama Traore available despite the pacy winger dislocating his shoulder in the defeat to Sheffield United a few days ago. Traore has been used effectively off the bench as a second-half weapon by Nuno Espirito Santo and that could be his brief again this weekend.

Victory for Everton wouldn't be enough to lift them back into the top half but it would set them up nicely to attain that goal over the remaining three matches. In the meantime, Ancelotti's assessment of his team continues ahead of the next phase of reconstructing the team under Marcel Brands.

Kick-off: 12pm, Sunday 12 July, 2020

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Andre Marriner

Last Time: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 - 2 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Sidibé, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Davies, Sigurdsson, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

