Skipper and manager offer no excuses for Molineux surrender

Sunday, 12 July, 2020







Seamus Coleman has described Everton's atrocious performance at Wolves as shocking and Carlo Ancelotti declared it unacceptable after what was the Blues' second defeat in three games.

Ancelotti's side were comfortably beaten by a Wolves side that still has a mathematical chance of qualifying for the Champions League, aspirations that seem well beyond this Toffees team that barely threatened Rui Patricio's goal in a comprehensive 3-0 loss.

Everton conceded goals either side of half-time, first to a Raul Jimenez penalty and then to Leander Dendoncker's header before Diogo Jota slammed home a third and it would have been worse had Adama Traore not planted a sitter onto the crossbar late on.

“[It was] shocking,” Coleman admitted. “Really, really bad. No hiding places. You know, they were better all over the pitch and we need to ask some serious questions of ourselves.

“We can all play bad[ly], we can all mis-place passes, we can all mis-place crosses but when the attitude's not there, when the desire's not there and we we've come away here today and got beat by the better team.

“We need to take a hard look at ourselves and maybe we're not where we think we are. You know, we're 12th in the table for a reason and, as individuals in the dressing room and as a club, we need to be expecting better and the lads really need to dig in, myself included, and get our heads down or that won't be good enough for this manager and it's most certainly not good enough for this football club.

“Sometimes [a lack of attitude and desire] are things you have to say,” the skipper continued. “Quality-wise, we've got some very good players but the desire and commitment wasn't there today. Around the place, we need to have more commitment on a daily basis and really come together.

"We will move forward because that won't be good enough for this manager. If you're not giving your all on the pitch and the training ground, that'll be it, 'See you later' because he's not going to put up with performances like this.

"We can't keep hiding behind managers. We've hid behind managers long enough."

Ancelotti was equally forthright in his assessment of the team's display, even allowing for the changes he had to make due to injuries to André Gomes, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina.

The Italian questioned the professionalism of his players and said that he will be demanding an improvement over the final three matches.

“It was a really frustrating performance. Really bad. We didn't show a good attitude, we didn't show good play. We were in control defensively in the first half but offensively we didn't have ideas. We were confused.

“I think the best way to handle this moment is [charge] the players [with] showing a different attitude and forget this performance that was really bad.

“The message from [Seamus] is very good. His team-mates should follow his example. I think [having] moved away from relegation so quickly, the players are a little bit comfortable and, for this reason, they lost a bit of spirit.

“But performances like today are not acceptable.

"I have said to the players that the attitude was unacceptable and it has to change immediately. The result doesn't matter. They have to show professionalism on the pitch."

