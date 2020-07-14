Dowell grabs a hat-trick as Wigan destroy Hull 8-0

Wednesday, 14 July, 2020



Kieran Dowell scored a brace as Wigan Athletic romped to a 7-0 half-time lead over Hull City for whom Josh Bowler was hooked after just 35 minutes.

Playing against another of his Toffees club-mates, Matthew Pennington,and alongside for we Blue, Antonee Robinson, Dowell completed his hat-trick with the only goal of the second half, a first-time looping effort that cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar.

