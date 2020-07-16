Everton vs Aston Villa

Thursday, 16 July, 2020



Everton's penultimate home fixture of this disrupted 2019-20 season sees them take on Aston Villa in a game that will have significance for both sides but for different reasons.

Unlike their hosts, whose alarming form over the last three matches has ended their quest for Europe, Aston Villa come into the game with something genuine to fight for. The Villans are hoping to pull off an impressive Houdini act that would keep them in the Premier League this season but they are running out of fixtures.

Trailing Bournemouth by a point and both Watford and West Ham by four and with a worse goal difference than all of them, Dean Smith's side realistically need to win all three of their remaining games, starting with their trip to Goodison Park this evening.

On the basis of Sunday's game against Wolves, they couldn't have asked for better opponents than Everton, most of whose players appeared to have their summer flip-flops on and one foot on beach. It drew stinging condemnation from supporters and a rebuke from manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The hope — and, arguably, the only thing Villa need fear — is that that will be enough to spark a reaction from the Blues, many of whom are playing for their future at the club under the new boss. Whether there is a reaction remains to be seen but if Everton are to have any hope of finishing in the top half, they'll need to win all of the remaining matches as themselves.

“We expect a reaction from the bad game we played against Wolves,” Ancelotti said yesterday. “Different attitude, different mentality and different character.

“I understood in my period at Everton, a big part of the DNA of this club is everyone wants to see players fighting. This is the most important part.

“We have to fight, then try to play well and win games. If there is no fight, it is not in the DNA of this club.”

While he no doubt planned to make changes to his starting XI regardless, Ancelotti will be forced into at least one after Yerry Mina had to come off at Molineux with a thigh injury. Mason Holgate reportedly wasn't able to train fully this week with the shin injury he sustained against Tottenham but he is expected to be fit enough to start, as is André Gomes who had to be substituted against Southampton and missed the defeat to Wolves with a knock to the ankle.

Assuming Gomes is selected, he would, in all likelihood come in for Gylfi Sigurdsson or Tom Davies, neither of who covered themselves in glory at Wolves but the Icelander's experience might get him the nod.

In terms of unforced changes, the Italian has limited choices but, once again, he has the option of giving a rare start to Moise Kean, perhaps over the over-worked and service-starved Dominic Calvert-Lewin, moving Holgate into midfield and giving Jarrad Branthwaite his first start.

Kick-off: 6pm, Thursday 16 July, 2020

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Last Time: Everton - Aston Villa

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

