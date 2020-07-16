Ancelotti retains faith in Pickford but demands improvement

Carlo Ancelotti has called for greater focus from Jordan Pickford after admitting that the England goalkeeper must do better.

Pickford has once again become a cause for concern as errors have crept back into his game in recent weeks, two of which came very close to gifting goals to opposition teams.

Against Leicester City at the start of the month, he allowed a ball across his six-yard box to squirm underneath his body and hit Michael Keane but the defender was able to hack the ball off the goal line.

Then at Wolves on Sunday, the former Sunderland keeper made a similar blunder and had to pounce on the ball as it was crossing the line to prevent an own goal.

That, combined with some lapses in claiming high balls into his box and question marks over whether he could have done better for Wolves's third goal in Everton's 3-0 defeat at Molineux, prompted journalists to pose questions to Ancelotti over Pickford's form yesterday and whether the club was contemplating signing another goalkeeper.

“I don't know if he needs competition,” the Italian said of Pickford, who came under fire last season for an apparent lack of focus. “I know that he is not doing well. I spoke with him. He's not doing well. He has to be focused on himself, on his performance. Day by day [he has] to try to be better.

“I'm not so worried because he has quality. He has character but I have to say to him — and I have said to him — that he has to improve. I don't know if he does or doesn't feel pressure; pressure is a part of your job. You have to feel pressure but pressure can be a good gasoline for your job.

“I — and everyone else at the club — has total confidence in his quality. It is true he can do better and he knows this because he is critical of himself. I hope there is improvement in the next games. I spoke to him about this.

“There is absolutely no problem [between us]. For the quality that he has — and he agreed — he has to be better. My style is to have a direct relationship and direct communication with the players. If something is wrong I have to say clearly what is wrong.”

