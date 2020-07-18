Ancelotti acknowledges need for transfer reinforcements

Saturday, 18 July, 2020







With the end of the season in sight, Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his faith that Everton will be able to strengthen their team during the upcoming transfer window.

The Blues have two games left of the disrupted 2019-20 season, one which will end with a disappointing bottom-half finish but also with optimism now that Ancelotti is at the helm.

The Italian has had seven months to run the rule over the squad he inherited from Marco Silva, one that saw no incomings in January but which is already lighter with the departures of the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse, and he will know which parts of the team he and Director of Football, Marcel Brands, will need to address.

It is unclear how much money will be made available for signings this summer; the financial effects of the coronavirus shutdown mean that funds could be tighter than they otherwise might have been unless there is a general reevaluation of players' values in the new climate.

Ancelotti is confident he will be backed, however, as he said during his press conference this afternoon:

"At this moment, we are looking for the quality of player we need to improve the squad for the next season.

"And when the season is finished we are going to talk together and find the right solution for this.

"I think that the board is going to support me, support the team. We have the same idea that the team has to improve."

Everton are widely reported to be in talks with Southampton over midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg who has expressed his desire to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere. The Toffees expect to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the Dane's signature but Ancelotti would not be drawn on the speculation.

"No, I am not able to give you other indication," he explained to reporters.

"To talk about players from other teams is not fair and I will not be happy if another manager talks about players of my team. So, I don't want to follow the speculation, I don't want to follow the rumours.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads