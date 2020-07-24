Onyango signs first pro deal

Friday, 24 July, 2020



The 17-year-old, who has been part of the Finch Farm Academy since the age of eight, agreed a three-year deal.

Now a regular member of David Unsworth's Under-23s team, Onyango is also an England Under-17 international.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads