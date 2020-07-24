Seasons2019-20Everton News

Onyango signs first pro deal

Friday, 24 July, 2020 3comments  |  Jump to last
Highly-regarded young midfielder Tyler Onyango has signed his first professional contract with Everton.

The 17-year-old, who has been part of the Finch Farm Academy since the age of eight, agreed a three-year deal.

Now a regular member of David Unsworth's Under-23s team, Onyango is also an England Under-17 international.

 

Reader Comments (3)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Kevin Prytherch
1 Posted 24/07/2020 at 20:40:47
Championship standard at best. Just another Davies or Osman. If he was that highly rated he would have had scouts at a big club hovering around him. Just another example of Unsworth’s bullshit keeping hold of youngsters who are blatantly not going to make it.
Brent Stephens
2 Posted 24/07/2020 at 20:45:53
Kevin, he's a 17 y.o., in our U23s. What I've seen of him impresses me. If my wife would lend me a fiver, I'd bet on him being on our first team bench at some point. Not yet but...
Tony Everan
3 Posted 24/07/2020 at 20:50:53
I’ve not seen this boy play but Steve Ferns was talking about him a few weeks ago and says he is progressing well. So a bit of a contrast with Kevin’s above opinion of him.

At 17 he is still firmly in the development stage. He could flatline or could yet improve a lot. The coaches there must think he has a shot at making it and they assess him day in and day out.

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads