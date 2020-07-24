Seasons2019-20Everton News
Onyango signs first pro deal
The 17-year-old, who has been part of the Finch Farm Academy since the age of eight, agreed a three-year deal.
Now a regular member of David Unsworth's Under-23s team, Onyango is also an England Under-17 international.
Posted 24/07/2020 at 20:45:53
Posted 24/07/2020 at 20:50:53
At 17 he is still firmly in the development stage. He could flatline or could yet improve a lot. The coaches there must think he has a shot at making it and they assess him day in and day out.
Posted 24/07/2020 at 20:40:47