First two games moved for TV

Friday, 28 August, 2020



The Blues' trip to North London will now take place on Sunday 13 September with a 4:30pm kick-off time and coverage by Sky Sports.

Meanwhile the home match against the Baggies stays on Saturday 19 September but has been brought forward to a 12:30pm kick-off, with BT Sport screening the game.

Everton's third match, another trip to the Capital to face Crystal Palace will be played at 3pm on Saturday 26 September as scheduled but it won't be shown on domestic television.

The visit to Leicester City, originally scheduled for Tuesday 15 December at 7:45pm, will have to be moved due to the Foxes' participation in the Europa League but confirmation of the new date and time will come in due course.

