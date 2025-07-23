What players are Everton strongly linked with at the moment?

| 23/07/2025



Business has been slow for Everton so far this season. Only two players - striker Thierno Barry and goalkeeper Mark Travers - have joined the team while the loan of midfielder Charly Alcaraz was made permanent.

The Blues still need a host of additions across various positions and recent friendlies with Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers have hardly been encouraging. While these pre-season matches have mostly been about the players regaining fitness and match sharpness, David Moyes’ side didn’t exactly look convincing against lower league opposition.

The Toffees are also jetting off to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series with a paper-thin squad.

The club remains in discussions with a number of players, and if everything goes well, some of them might take part in Everton’s first full season away from Goodison Park after 133 years.

Here’s all the players the Blues are currently strongly linked with at the moment:

Takefusa Kubo

Right winger, Real Sociedad

The signing of a right winger has become a priority for David Moyes. The Blues do not have any players specialising in that position following the departures of Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, both being on loan last season.

Takefusa Kubo has emerged as the strongest candidate for the vacant slot. According to a report in TEAMtalk, the Toffees are preparing a formal bid for the former Real Madrid player, and his parent club Real Sociedad could entertain an offer around €40million (£34.6m).

It is believed that the club has made contact with his agents but concrete transfer movements for the Japan international will only be finalised once Sociedad finish their pre-season tour of Japan on Friday.

Douglas Luiz

Central midfielder, Juventus

Douglas Luiz has been linked with the Blues for a long time now. The wantaway Juventus midfielder favours a return to the Premier League and according to Nico Schira of Tuttosport, his agent, Kia Joorabchian, will be in England over the next several days, where many clubs are interested in his services.

While Fulham and Leeds United were the first to move for the player, these options didn’t convince Luiz. Apparently, he has been considering the option to join Everton while Nottingham Forest are also in the race.

Adam Aznou

Left-back, Bayern Munich

The Athletic’s Paddy Boyland broke the news on Tuesday about Everton’s interest in Bayern Munich’s Adam Aznou. The 19-year-old came up through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and joined the Bavarians’ youth sides in 2022. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Valladolid and made 13 appearances in La Liga.

While a first-team spot at Bayern is complicated given that he’d have to compete with Alphonso Davies and Raphael Guerreiro, the talented left-back would find it easier at Everton, where Vitalii Mykolenko is the only option at that position. Cover and competition in that position are desperately needed for next season.

Samuel Lino

Left winger, Atletico Madrid

According to Spanish outlets AS and Fichajes, the Toffees are keen on Atletico Madrid’s Samuel Lino. The 25-year-old Brazilian winger joined Atleti in 2022 and has racked up 93 appearances so far but is now deemed surplus to requirements by Diego Simeone.

Predominantly a left-winger, a position occupied by Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil and where Charly Alcaraz can also slot in, the belief is that a deal can be done for cheap with Atletico wanting to sell the player to fund further additions to their squad.

Hamza Igamane

Striker, Rangers

According to a report in Foot Mercato, Everton are interested in Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane. However, French clubs Rennes and LOSC Lille are leading the race to sign the player who scored 16 goals in 46 matches last season. Feyenoord and Udinese are also interested in the player.

Honestly, signing another striker after spending a considerable sum on Thierno Barry doesn’t make sense for the Blues who also have Beto and Youssef Chermiti in the squad.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb