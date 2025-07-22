22/07/2025





Everton got off to a positive start at their new home after securing a 2-1 win over Port Vale in a friendly played behind closed doors at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Charly Alcaraz became the first player from the men’s senior team to score at this venue.

James Garner also scored a sublime free-kick from 25 yards out to secure victory for David Moyes’ side as they continue to ramp up pre-season preparations.

The Blues had earlier drawn 1-1 with Accrington Stanley before losing 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers in their previous game.

They will now head to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series. Everton will face Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester United in New Jersey, Chicago, and Atlanta, respectively.

