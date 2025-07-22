Season › 2024-25 › News Everton beat Port Vale 2-1 in behind-closed-doors friendly at Hill Dickinson Stadium Anjishnu Roy 22/07/2025 5comments | Jump to last Everton got off to a positive start at their new home after securing a 2-1 win over Port Vale in a friendly played behind closed doors at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Charly Alcaraz became the first player from the men’s senior team to score at this venue. James Garner also scored a sublime free-kick from 25 yards out to secure victory for David Moyes’ side as they continue to ramp up pre-season preparations. The Blues had earlier drawn 1-1 with Accrington Stanley before losing 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers in their previous game. They will now head to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series. Everton will face Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester United in New Jersey, Chicago, and Atlanta, respectively. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Stephen Meighan 1 Posted 22/07/2025 at 14:32:48 Suppose a win is a win. onwards and upwards. Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 22/07/2025 at 14:50:18 Unbeaten at the new stadium. Paul Kossoff 3 Posted 22/07/2025 at 15:10:23 Why was the first senior game at BMD in hystory, played to no one?Can you imagine the other lot having built a new billion pound stadium playing the first senior game behind closed doors. They would have sixty thousand in, all paying full price and filmed for posterity, probably against a top side. We, oh, first game at BMD, we don't want anyone seeing that, it must be behind closed doors, we are frightened that something will go wrong. It's more like the stadium isn't ready as someone cocked all the paint work up. Which is actually true by the way. Ray Robinson 4 Posted 22/07/2025 at 15:16:44 Paul, I honestly think you’re looking for something to beat the club up with. Games behind closed doors are regularly played in the build up to the new season - probably because they’re arranged at very short notice. Liverpool themselves played one the other day. Nothing to do with painting work cockups. Paul Kossoff 5 Posted 22/07/2025 at 15:38:43 Ray, but it's hystory, it's the first teams first game. Everton even ordered a drone video to be taken off YouTube the other day because they didn't want anyone seeing the first team train, that was hystory. First training session at BMD. We can't see it. We couldn't go and see the first senior game at BMD. As I said, the other lot would have had a capacity crowd, and bloody Sky sports in 4k, and to know it. Yes I do beat my team up a bit, sadly, most of the time they deserve it. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb