Contact made with Real Sociedad over Takefusa Kubo

| 22/07/2025



Everton have launched an inquiry over a possible move for Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, according to a TEAMtalk report. The signing of a right winger is a priority for manager David Moyes.

While a number of prospects are being considered for the role, Kubo leads the list. The interest in the player nicknamed ‘Japanese Messi’ was first revealed by reliable Everton outlet @ElBobble on Twitter.

“TEAMtalk understands that Everton have made contact with Real Sociedad over a potential move for Kubo, as well as the player’s agents,” stated the report.

The LaLiga club wants to keep the 24-year-old Japanese international. However, Kubo is open to taking on a new challenge, and is interested in joining a Premier League club.

Reports continue to vary on the price that Sociedad will demand for the former Real Madrid player. With Kubo having a contract with the Basque club until 2029, they are in a strong negotiating position.

As such, the club could consider offers in the region of €40million (£34.6m) for Kubo. While the left-footed forward has a release clause set at €60million (£51.9m), Sociedad aren’t likely to demand that high a fee.

The Toffees are yet to make a formal bid but are considering preparing an offer.

There’s an urgency to fill the right-back slot after Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom returned to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells.

Everton could also use with pace, trickery and dynamism on the right flank. It is also believed that Kubo could have an immediate impact and improve Moyes’ starting XI.

However, competition for the Japan international could be fierce as Kubo has a number of suitors in LaLiga and Bundesliga while other Premier League clubs are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Besides Kubo, the Blues have Tom Fellows and Omari Hutchinson on their radar. West Brom’s Fellows was considered in the winter transfer window and he recently took part in the u21 Euros for England.

For Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson, Brentford are believed to be leading the race. They recently had a £35million (including add-ons) bid rejected but continue to maintain their interest in the player.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb