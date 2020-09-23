Seasons2020-21Everton News
Neymar presents Richarlison with Everton award
Richarlison received a virtual hand-over of his Player of the Season award for 2019-20 when his Brazil international team-mate Neymar presented it to him via video.
The former £40m acquisition from Watford has enjoyed two stellar seasons at Goodison Park and finished joint-top scorer in a each of them with 14 and 15 goals respectively.
"I'm so happy for you," Neymar said, holding the Dixie Dean trophy. "Congratulations on this achievement. I know you are the first Brazilian [to win this award].
"I hope you keep on scoring goals, helping your club, your teammates, and I you know that I'm always wishing you the best.
"Here's your trophy. It's a great pleasure for me to give it to you."
Richarlison recorded his own message thanking the club and its fans for the support they have given him since he arrived and for Everton's work in the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.
🇧🇷 | After an assist from @neymarjr and @PSG_English, your 2019/20 Player of the Season @richarlison97 is excited about our future...#EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/RYgirqIFE8— Everton (@Everton) September 23, 2020
Today is a very special day for me," Richarlison also tweeted. "Receiving the best player of the season award playing by one of the most traditional clubs in Europe, and from the hands of a guy who is my childhood idol, but who also became a team mate and a friend that the football gave me is kinda surreal.
Thanks, Everton! Thank you, fans! And thanks for the surprise and the message, Neymar. I haven't words for thank you for all affection."
