Everton Women shock Chelsea to advance to WFA Cup semi-finals

Sunday, 27 September, 2020



Everton Women came from behind to stun free-scoring Chelsea in the last eight of the Women's FA Cup.

The reigning Women's Super League champions looked to be on their way to a routine cup win at Goodison Park when Erin Cuthbert side-footed past Toffees keeper Sandy MacIver in only the fourth minute.

MacIver had to do well to deny Pernille Harder shortly afterwards and Fran Kirby's header on the rebound was cleared off the line while the busy keeper would keep out further efforts from Harder and Kirby later in the half.

However, Everton skipper Lucy Graham levelled the tie with a diving header off Ingrid Moe's cross and new signing Valerie Gauvin turned the game on its head midway through the second half when she headed home.

Everton will now take on the winners of the Brighton vs Birmingham City tie on Wednesday.

