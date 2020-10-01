Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton draw Manchester United at home
The Blues' reward for beating West Ham was another home tie against Premier League opposition in the form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils.
The full draw for the last eight was as follows and the ties will be played in the week beginning 21st December:
Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford vs Newcastle United
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Everton vs Manchester United
Possibly slightly overconfident? Nah!
Another big team will go with Arsenal v City.
This is a big game. We can be a bit dismissive of the League Cup but we need to win a trophy. Could be the start of big things... I've seen it happen before.
I feel confident as we matched up well the last two games, (denied a win by VAR), before we got the three amigos, or three musketeers in.
NSNO, Project "Reclaim the City!"
Really?
Now which set of supporters does that remind you of??? 🤔
Watch the footage of young Willock scoring his penalty to win it for Arsenal.
He tries his best to do a Moise Kean after scoring but can't hold it and breaks into a huge smile as he walks away.
Onwards Evertonians, and now to beat Brighton.
December is a long way away still and lots can change but I can’t remember such a strong start to a season for us!
Is it just me enjoying the quiet side of TV football?
I even watched them bastards tonight and was quite calm!
Knew it was the crowd, and the er fans!
PS you really should post on the Live Forum when we get into puns.
The semi-final is a one-off game this season due to a congested fixture list.
About time we had a revamped version of the song with a few new names added to the song instead of Limpar etc.
42 Posted 02/10/2020 at 01:26:25
COYB
To win it you need three wins. I would like to see Carlo field the best team available to him.
The clinical progression through the competition, the home draw for the quarter final and the sheer class of how we're playing has me excited. You can almost smell the silver polish, this is a great chance at winning a competition we've literally never won before.
What a start to the season it's been eh?
I wonder if something changed since? Was the ref punished? The VAR refs? The linesman? Who was accounted responsible for that?
I don't fear any team at the moment either. What I do fear is that when the inevitable happens and we do lose a game, the negativity on here will surface.
Very few teams go through a season without a bad game or even a mini-slump. What matters now is that we have started this season better than any of us dreamed. We could have slipped up at palace but for a horrendous refereeing decision for once going our way. But now we know how good we can be, we have to keep positive and enjoy the ride.
At the start of the season, I'd have taken 6th place and a cup run (as a platform to build on). Now I am seeing silverware and glory. But whatever happens, this is the best ride since 1995. And we can beat anybody.
Sorry for jumping ahead of the quarter final draw.
And as they no longer pose a threat to the RS they can go straight back on the "fuck off" list
