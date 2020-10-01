Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton draw Manchester United at home

Lyndon Lloyd Thursday, 1 October, 2020 60comments  |  Jump to last
Everton have been handed a tie against Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues' reward for beating West Ham was another home tie against Premier League opposition in the form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils.

The full draw for the last eight was as follows and the ties will be played in the week beginning 21st December:

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford vs Newcastle United
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Everton vs Manchester United

 

Reader Comments (60)

Rob Halligan
1 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:14:56
Man Utd at home. Semis here we come.
Geoff Lambert
2 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:15:01
Home tie
Eugene McLoughlin
3 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:15:32
Man U in 1/4 finals, happy with that?
Will Mabon
4 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:16:04
We've drawn United.
Ian Jones
5 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:16:46
Man Utd at home. 😀
Robert Williams
6 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:17:13
That'll do us, should be more than enough for Utd. Spurs in the final - roll-on!!
Brian Williams
7 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:17:56
Thank fuck we didn't get a tough draw! 😁
Dave Williams
8 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:18:32
That’s ok- we can take them!
Jamie Crowley
9 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:19:05
Man Utd. HA! We will DESTROY them.

Possibly slightly overconfident? Nah!

Jonathan Haddock
10 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:19:30
Happy with that and City drawing Arsenal. COYB
Brian Williams
12 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:20:32
Thank fuck we didn't get a tough draw!
Anthony Murphy
13 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:20:54
Happy with that
Dan Parker
14 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:20:55
If we get through this one and either City or Arsenal are going out, good chance this season.
Stephen Vincent
15 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:21:02
No body worries me right now. Unusual feeling but most enjoyable.
Ernie Baywood
16 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:22:32
Happy with that. Watching United so far they look awful when faced with an organised midfield.

Another big team will go with Arsenal v City.

This is a big game. We can be a bit dismissive of the League Cup but we need to win a trophy. Could be the start of big things... I've seen it happen before.

Ron Morgan
17 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:23:56
Good draw that. Should beat the Mancs, then Brentford in semis!
Andy Meighan
18 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:24:26
Hope so Ernie
Simon Harrison
19 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:24:34
I'm more than happy with that. Glad we dodged Arsenal and City for now.

I feel confident as we matched up well the last two games, (denied a win by VAR), before we got the three amigos, or three musketeers in.

NSNO, Project "Reclaim the City!"

Tony Abrahams
20 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:24:58
United fans moaning saying their Champions League draw was a fix, will be demanding an inquiry into this!
Alan Rodgers
21 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:25:56
Not till December 21st. Could be a very Merry Christmas. Ho Ho !
Rob Halligan
22 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:27:18
United will also have CL group games to contend with in the next few weeks. The first group match is not until 20th October so very likely to finish week before we play them. They could be burnt out by then.
Will Mabon
23 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:29:50
No easy games now but we're as likely as anyone on this form.
Brian Williams
24 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:31:04
Tony.
Really?
Now which set of supporters does that remind you of??? 🤔
Peter Warren
25 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:32:14
Ron 8# think it will be Brentford we face in the final!
Brian Williams
26 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:36:47
On one of tonight's Carabao cup games.
Watch the footage of young Willock scoring his penalty to win it for Arsenal.
He tries his best to do a Moise Kean after scoring but can't hold it and breaks into a huge smile as he walks away.
Mick Davies
27 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:37:06
After what Palace did to them, I hold no fear. We have no Euro campaign to cause us problems, and by Dec, our new players will be that much more settled. Let's get to the final, and make it 3rd time lucky. . . . . . . happy days are here again
Stan Schofield
28 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:37:46
I really wasn't bothered who we drew, because the way we're playing, we look like we could go out and beat anyone and do it with some panache.
Gordon White
29 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:37:56
Bring it on. Looking forward to watching the game.
Paul Birmingham
30 Posted 01/10/2020 at 22:51:46
Nows the time for Everton, and Carlo, will make sure we stay on track.

Onwards Evertonians, and now to beat Brighton.

Tom Bowers
31 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:01:53
Chances were that we would have to beat one of the big names eventually but still would have preferred Stoke, Brentford or the Barcodes.
Tony Everan
32 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:05:36
We have the team to beat them, they’ll be gutted at the draw.
Alex Gray
33 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:10:13
Decided to have a cheeky look on the Utd facebook page to see what the fan reaction to drawing us was. A lot of their fans currently fear us which speaks large volumes about how far we’ve come so far this season.

December is a long way away still and lots can change but I can’t remember such a strong start to a season for us!

Tony Cawson
34 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:12:36
Fancy us here, no problem.
Is it just me enjoying the quiet side of TV football?
I even watched them bastards tonight and was quite calm!
Knew it was the crowd, and the er fans!
Stephen Vincent
35 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:18:14
Peter#25, it was foretold in a piece on here just a month or so ago.
Martin Berry
36 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:20:28
We are competitive in any match now so no team will look forward to playing us.
Brent Stephens
37 Posted 01/10/2020 at 23:33:00
Jonathan Haddock #10. Agree!

PS you really should post on the Live Forum when we get into puns.

Brian Wilkinson
38 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:23:59
The semi final is two legs so not a bad draw at home.
Patrick McFarlane
39 Posted 02/10/2020 at 00:26:34
Brian#38
The semi-final is a one-off game this season due to a congested fixture list.
Brian Wilkinson
40 Posted 02/10/2020 at 01:22:29
Oh well even better Patrick.
Brian Wilkinson
41 Posted 02/10/2020 at 01:26:20
Just off subject a mo and some budding posters, is there any talented song writers out there who fancy doing an updated version of the royal Blue Mersey song.

About time we had a revamped version of the song with a few new names added to the song instead of Limpar etc.

Nicholas Ho
43 Posted 02/10/2020 at 02:12:24
The most changed is the atmosphere and confidence here in ToffeeWeb
COYB
Jack Convery
44 Posted 02/10/2020 at 04:05:54
Pity its not next week and keep the winning streak going. A great September done and dusted now for a great October. Keep it going Blues ! COYBs.
Darren Hind
45 Posted 02/10/2020 at 04:48:54
No easy games as we enter the business end of this competition, but we have a genuine chance of ending the drought here.

To win it you need three wins. I would like to see Carlo field the best team available to him.


Derek Moore
46 Posted 02/10/2020 at 06:02:59
A few months now to let this fixture boil away in the background.
The clinical progression through the competition, the home draw for the quarter final and the sheer class of how we're playing has me excited. You can almost smell the silver polish, this is a great chance at winning a competition we've literally never won before.
What a start to the season it's been eh?
Derek Knox
47 Posted 02/10/2020 at 06:44:17
Brent @37, he could come round and have a 'word' then he'd be up for Salt and Battery! 😛
Nick White
48 Posted 02/10/2020 at 07:18:13
Bring it on!
Andrew Ellams
49 Posted 02/10/2020 at 07:26:32
Could be some interesting team selections for these games as they are only a couple of days before the Christmas fixture rush and 4 of the 8 teams will have had European group games in between.
Tony Abrahams
50 Posted 02/10/2020 at 08:26:22
Brian@24, obviously the best fans in the world! The superior race, and a sense of entitlement, nobody does it better, (Empty stadiums!) don’t get me started on Liverpool mate, and now it seems their cousins up the East Lancashire Rd!
Charles Towers
51 Posted 02/10/2020 at 10:01:15
I don't fear them, but I do fear the refs' bias towards Man Utd. I don't need to speak about a legit goal that was disallowed because a player was on the ground. That's the kind of decision that can throw us out.

I wonder if something changed since? Was the ref punished? The VAR refs? The linesman? Who was accounted responsible for that?

Ged Washington
52 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:10:28
It'll be like taking a gun to a gunfight :)
Robert Tressell
53 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:14:59
To win a cup, you need to beat some really top teams and have a bit of luck. I'm not too fussed about the draw - but it's good to see Liverpool go out on a number of levels

Sam Hoare
54 Posted 02/10/2020 at 13:25:01
I wonder if Solsjkaer will still be boss by the time we host United for this game? I suspect possibly not.
David Ellis
55 Posted 02/10/2020 at 14:52:30
I feel like I did in 1985. I really don’t mind who we draw. I know they will not want to play us. To be fair I would be wary of City and LFC, And possibly Chelsea (2 of which are already out). But I think Man U and Arsenal are more on Tottenham level at the moment. And I don’t rate Ole as a manager.
Martin Reppion
56 Posted 02/10/2020 at 17:07:40
David #55.

I don't fear any team at the moment either. What I do fear is that when the inevitable happens and we do lose a game, the negativity on here will surface.

Very few teams go through a season without a bad game or even a mini-slump. What matters now is that we have started this season better than any of us dreamed. We could have slipped up at palace but for a horrendous refereeing decision for once going our way. But now we know how good we can be, we have to keep positive and enjoy the ride.

At the start of the season, I'd have taken 6th place and a cup run (as a platform to build on). Now I am seeing silverware and glory. But whatever happens, this is the best ride since 1995. And we can beat anybody.

Brian Wilkinson
57 Posted 02/10/2020 at 19:46:14
As the semi final is now only one leg, will it be a neutral venue, or just a case of first team out gets the home tie.

Sorry for jumping ahead of the quarter final draw.

Rob Halligan
58 Posted 02/10/2020 at 19:51:03
Brian, you are right, the first team drawn out in the semi-final gets to play at home.
Brian Wilkinson
59 Posted 02/10/2020 at 20:19:39
If we win, Man City away it is then.
Barry Rathbone
60 Posted 03/10/2020 at 11:36:13
Talking of Utd is it coincidence that not buying their cast offs has seen an improvement in the team?

And as they no longer pose a threat to the RS they can go straight back on the "fuck off" list

Stale Haverstadlokken
61 Posted 03/10/2020 at 17:22:17
I'm fine with Man U, better than Man C and Arsenal

