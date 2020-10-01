Everton draw Manchester United at home

Thursday, 1 October, 2020



The Blues' reward for beating West Ham was another home tie against Premier League opposition in the form of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils.

The full draw for the last eight was as follows and the ties will be played in the week beginning 21st December:

Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs Newcastle United

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Everton vs Manchester United

