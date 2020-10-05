Everton announce signing of Ben Godfrey

Monday, 5 October, 2020



Everton have confirmed their fifth signing of the summer after completing the formalities for the transfer of Ben Godfrey from Norwich City.

The deal is initially worth a reported £25m but with appearances-related add-ons possibly taking the final fee closer to £30m for the 22-year-old who is said to be regarded highly by Carlo Ancelotti.

Godfrey follows Niels Nkounkou, Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucouré through the door and adds much-needed back-up at centre-half where injuries to Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite have left the Toffees with just two fit centre-halves.

The York-born defender, who can also operate in defensive midfield, began his career at his hometown club before securing a move to Norwich. He impressed in a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town two seasons ago and returned to help the Canaries gain promotion back to the Premier League in 2018-19.

He played 33 games for Norwich last season but couldn't prevent them dropping back to the Championship but his performances were enough to earn him a move back to the top flight with Everton.

Possessing a good turn of pace and terrific athleticism, England U21 international Godfrey promises to be a shrewd addition to Ancelotti's back line which now boasts a good mix of youth and established players. He will wear the No 22 shirt.

