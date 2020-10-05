Seasons2020-21Everton News
Everton announce signing of Ben Godfrey
Everton have confirmed their fifth signing of the summer after completing the formalities for the transfer of Ben Godfrey from Norwich City.
The deal is initially worth a reported £25m but with appearances-related add-ons possibly taking the final fee closer to £30m for the 22-year-old who is said to be regarded highly by Carlo Ancelotti.
Godfrey follows Niels Nkounkou, Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucouré through the door and adds much-needed back-up at centre-half where injuries to Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite have left the Toffees with just two fit centre-halves.
The York-born defender, who can also operate in defensive midfield, began his career at his hometown club before securing a move to Norwich. He impressed in a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town two seasons ago and returned to help the Canaries gain promotion back to the Premier League in 2018-19.
He played 33 games for Norwich last season but couldn't prevent them dropping back to the Championship but his performances were enough to earn him a move back to the top flight with Everton.
Possessing a good turn of pace and terrific athleticism, England U21 international Godfrey promises to be a shrewd addition to Ancelotti's back line which now boasts a good mix of youth and established players. He will wear the No 22 shirt.
Reader Comments (28)
2 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:20:45
Great to have such strength in depth in the centre of defence now though – Mina was superb on Saturday, Keane has really upped his game, and we still have our best central defender Holgate to return from injury.
3 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:39:19
I am wondering how we are paying for all this but assuming that Moshiri is covering the bills then I guess we can just enjoy having the extra strength in depth and hope he turns out to be a good signing. We do need pace at the back so its definitely giving us something we don't have, even if Mina and Keane are playing well at the moment.
4 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:39:38
I think he will be a great signing for us and it gives us more of that all important strength in depth. That feeds consistency and will keep up right up there and challenging.
In fact when I see some results, and the way we have strengthened, why not go for the title. There are chinks in the armour of all our competitors, nothing is off the table this season.
5 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:42:46
6 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:43:43
I wonder where they got that from.
7 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:43:53
Hard to question Carlo's judgement at the moment though. Huge plaudits to him, the back-room staff, Brands and especially Moshiri for sticking with it after some false starts.
Clear top of the league, 7 wins on the spin and scoring goals for fun is hard to argue with! Thank goodness we're not playing someone tough next, like Villa! ;-)
8 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:44:41
9 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:47:28
He's been bought to play centre back but I don't think we should underestimate his versatility especially as we seem to always be moments away from an injury crisis.
The price was more than I'd expect it to be and I'm not sure he'd have been my first choice for £25-30M but he comes with a lot of experience in English football for a 22-year-old and he has great recovery pace which is something we badly need.
I think he's actually incredibly similar to Holgate as a footballer in many ways which is why I'm a little surprised we have bought him but, like Holgate, if he reaches his potential, then I think this fee will look like money well spent. And it seems he has the attitude to get wherever he sets his mind on.
Some reports now that the fee is closer to £20M, which makes me happier!
10 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:58:50
"Oh yes he's quality - He is a lot better as a CDM than a CB but with Don Carlo I think he will really push on"
So at least one Norwich fan says he can certainly play in midfield.
11 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:01:41
Reading what the journo's think he seems a good prospect. Reading that the Norwich fans say, and that seems to be reinforced. YouTube can be deceptive, but it's clear he has the lightning pace we desperately need at the back. It's also clear that he's not particularly tall, noted as 6'1".
The way I see it, we have two big centre-halves in Mina and Keane. Then we have two smaller ball players in Holgate and Godfrey. It should be Mina or Keane playing with Holgate or Godfrey. I fear Holgate might be out for a while, and whilst he is not injury prone, a quick look at his record shows he picks up niggles. Probably as a result of his combativeness and determination. So, Godfrey is certainly needed. You only have to look at Nkounkou being on the bench as the only fit defender in the last game and Davies having to play right back when Coleman limped off.
12 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:04:43
13 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:08:01
14 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:10:07
15 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:10:23
Thank you again Morshiri and friends, for rebuilding Everton into a giant club again.
If anywhere near good as Jags in his prime, then we are all set for a very reliable defensive addition for 10 years. Welcome to joining at the right time... now serious annual title challengers and soon Champions League participants, in this new decade.
The Everton Decade. Enjoy the ride.
16 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:16:17
17 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:17:24
Happy to have him onboard.
18 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:19:31
I live in Norwich and the consensus here seems to be that Godfrey is class, and very comfortable in either midfield or centre half. I can't really comment directly (as such) since I haven't really seen a great deal of him other than a few games last season.
Either way (and I don't dispute what you're saying) it seems Godfrey is a very good footballer, and what we need is good footballers, rather than mere stoppers - if you see what I mean.
19 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:19:54
What gets me excited is we now have 2 players Godfrey & Holgate who can play CB, RB & DCM and Digne who looks comfortable at CB with Nkounkou providing cover.
So essentially you can call this both Strength in Depth as well as providing cover for Different positions. 2 Birds in one stone kind off!!!
Also, I need to mention here that I read it somewhere (dunno whether it was in TW or the Guardian) about Tom, that sitting in the bench and observing Allan & James play, might not be something bad afterall.. since he never would have had a chance to observe such class from such close quarters. It might actually rub him the right way (It has actually) and we could possibly have a new player in our hands too!!!
He and Gordon have the right mentality too in a way that they approached Carlo to know whether they were part of his plans or not & the way Carlo responded might actually have been the most wonderful moment in their lives so far!!!
Talk of Man management..
So for all the talk of Carlo bringing in Older Players past by sell on date, he has slowly but surely set our Defense & Def Mid for the next 10 ~ 12 years by the way things stand right now.
COYB.. IC&BWT..
20 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:20:12
I'm trying to think of a footballer, and especially a defender, possessed of great speed as well as height.
The one seems to preclude the other. Unless anyone can think of any exceptions? (The valves in the old brain taking time to warm up today. It's what transfer day does to you).
21 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:23:06
The squad we are building is starting to look damn strong, just a couple of areas now away from being a serious challenger.
Back up striker now Kean has gone, goalkeeper, and I still would like to see a blisteringly fast wide player but maybe that's being greedy.
22 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:24:00
23 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:25:39
24 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:26:40
25 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:32:37
I've heard one or two Norwich fans say that his positioning on crosses can be suspect. But he's only been a CB for two years or so and of course there is alot of learning still to be done.
Mina and Keane have been pretty solid so far and Godfrey (or Holgate) will have to work hard to displace them. But being able to play a higher line could prove very useful.
26 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:39:16
27 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:51:10
28 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:55:02
