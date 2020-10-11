'Project Big Picture' — Manchester United and Liverpool driving radical overhaul of Premier League power structure

Manchester United and Liverpool are the driving forces behind proposals to engineer the biggest changes to English football in a generation and an extraordinary overhaul of the Premier League's democracy.

Amid the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is triggering a financial crisis in football, particularly in the lower reaches of the English professional football pyramid, the two clubs have been working with Parry on what they have dubbed “Project Big Picture”, one that that will reshape the finances of the game.

Under their proposals, the Premier League, the most lucrative sports league in the world, would see a reduction to 18 teams, with automatic promotion from the Championship for two clubs each season and the next three best-placed teams playing off with the 16th-place Premier League club to determine which gets a place in the top flight.

The League Cup and Community Shield would be scrapped allowing for greater participation of England's top clubs in an expanded Uefa Champions League.

£250m would be paid to the EFL for distribution among its member clubs immediately to cope with the fall-out from the coronavirus shutdown and absence of match-going fans. Going forward after that, the current system of parachute payments to clubs dropping out of the top division would be scrapped, with 25% of the Premier League's broadcast revenue distributed among clubs across the second to fourth tiers instead.

In exchange for these measures designed to safeguard the future of the domestic game, the Premier League's nine longest-serving clubs — the so-called "big six" plus Everton, West Ham and Southampton — would get greater voting power, with a majority of six required for certain decisions, including, for example, the power to approve or veto takeover bids for clubs.

The Premier League itself has come out against the proposals, saying that while it supported, “a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition structures, calendar and overall financing ... in the Premier League's view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.”

For his part, Parry told The Telegraph: “What do we do? Leave it exactly as it is and allow the smaller clubs to wither? Or do we do something about it? And you can't do something about it without something changing.”

