'Project Big Picture' — Manchester United and Liverpool driving radical overhaul of Premier League power structure
Manchester United and Liverpool are the driving forces behind proposals to engineer the biggest changes to English football in a generation and an extraordinary overhaul of the Premier League's democracy.
Amid the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is triggering a financial crisis in football, particularly in the lower reaches of the English professional football pyramid, the two clubs have been working with Parry on what they have dubbed “Project Big Picture”, one that that will reshape the finances of the game.
Under their proposals, the Premier League, the most lucrative sports league in the world, would see a reduction to 18 teams, with automatic promotion from the Championship for two clubs each season and the next three best-placed teams playing off with the 16th-place Premier League club to determine which gets a place in the top flight.
The League Cup and Community Shield would be scrapped allowing for greater participation of England's top clubs in an expanded Uefa Champions League.
£250m would be paid to the EFL for distribution among its member clubs immediately to cope with the fall-out from the coronavirus shutdown and absence of match-going fans. Going forward after that, the current system of parachute payments to clubs dropping out of the top division would be scrapped, with 25% of the Premier League's broadcast revenue distributed among clubs across the second to fourth tiers instead.
In exchange for these measures designed to safeguard the future of the domestic game, the Premier League's nine longest-serving clubs — the so-called "big six" plus Everton, West Ham and Southampton — would get greater voting power, with a majority of six required for certain decisions, including, for example, the power to approve or veto takeover bids for clubs.
The Premier League itself has come out against the proposals, saying that while it supported, “a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition structures, calendar and overall financing ... in the Premier League's view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.”
For his part, Parry told The Telegraph: “What do we do? Leave it exactly as it is and allow the smaller clubs to wither? Or do we do something about it? And you can't do something about it without something changing.”
Read the full article at The Telegraph
It does seem different from the usual sabre-rattling – and Everton are one of the Big Nine long-term Premier League stakeholders... and does provide a huge lifeline to the EFL.
To me, it smacks of self-interest for the usual suspects.
Fewer league games will result in higher prices for the fans both at the stadium and via TV subscription, this all coming at a time when belts will have to be tightened due to the impact of the pandemic - as someone (Churchill?) once said never let a crisis go to waste. FSG and Manchester United are being opportunistic to the nth degree, using the 'saving' of English Football League clubs as a smokescreen for their power grab.
6 eh? Wonder why? Strange that.
To me the whole thing stinks to high heaven.
"We have seen media reports today regarding a plan to restructure football in this country.
"English football is the world’s most watched, and has a vibrant, dynamic and competitive league structure that drives interest around the globe. To maintain this position, it is important that we all work together.
"Both the Premier League and The FA support a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition structures, calendar and overall financing particularly in light of the effects of COVID-19.
"Football has many stakeholders, therefore this work should be carried out through the proper channels enabling all clubs and stakeholders the opportunity to contribute.
"In the Premier League’s view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.
"The Premier League has been working in good faith with its clubs and the EFL to seek a resolution to the requirement for COVID-19 rescue funding. This work will continue."
This is mental, utter madness. If this is approved it will undoubtedly lead to more piracy as many reject the idea. It will also lead to people gathering in one spot to watch the game to save money. That maybe a lesser concern in the normal run of things but in trying to stem COVID it’s actually quite serious point.
Additional matches that are charged could be targeted to get bigger audiences. Your super Sunday match instead of being Everton v Arsenal will be West Ham v Sheffield United. Forcing more popular clubs fans to pay for their matches.
This is where the thin end of the wedge is, once clubs find out who people will pay to watch this forms a solid base to show only those matches, then form a super league with the 12 most popular teams. Or once it’s clear who fans will pay to watch those clubs leverage that against the TV money and logical say they deserve a bigger cut, cementing their status at the top.
It’s starts to look like a franchise style league with a closed shop entry.
We best hurry up and win the league this year because it’s going all to pot.
Love that part “ Liverpool and United are prepared to debate this with other clubs” Who the guck are they?
The Premier League is fantastic. Any consolidation of power or money towards the top teams is an awful idea. And I agree with a few of the posters - do not Americanize the game. We have plenty of that over here. It’s not needed in English soccer. It’s joy in many respects is watching the smaller clubs survive and stay up. Not making super teams that the masses “root” for - and those masses are generally bandwagon jumping bafoons in an honest moment.
It'd be nice to think that the EPL clubs will approve the elements that are beneficial to the game & give short shrift to those proposals that are a clear grabbing of power & money. However, with football club owners almost anything is possible - not necessarily to the betterment of the beautiful game.
