'Project Big Picture' — Manchester United and Liverpool driving radical overhaul of Premier League power structure

Sunday, 11 October, 2020
A one-off rescue package and hugely increased ongoing funding of EFL clubs in exchange for an 18-team Premier League and consolidated voting power among England's biggest clubs are among a raft of proposals in a 'Revitalisation' document revealed exclusively by The Telegraph and given public backing by EFL chairman, Rick Parry.

Manchester United and Liverpool are the driving forces behind proposals to engineer the biggest changes to English football in a generation and an extraordinary overhaul of the Premier League's democracy.

Amid the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is triggering a financial crisis in football, particularly in the lower reaches of the English professional football pyramid, the two clubs have been working with Parry on what they have dubbed “Project Big Picture”, one that that will reshape the finances of the game.

Under their proposals, the Premier League, the most lucrative sports league in the world, would see a reduction to 18 teams, with automatic promotion from the Championship for two clubs each season and the next three best-placed teams playing off with the 16th-place Premier League club to determine which gets a place in the top flight.

The League Cup and Community Shield would be scrapped allowing for greater participation of England's top clubs in an expanded Uefa Champions League.

£250m would be paid to the EFL for distribution among its member clubs immediately to cope with the fall-out from the coronavirus shutdown and absence of match-going fans. Going forward after that, the current system of parachute payments to clubs dropping out of the top division would be scrapped, with 25% of the Premier League's broadcast revenue distributed among clubs across the second to fourth tiers instead.

In exchange for these measures designed to safeguard the future of the domestic game, the Premier League's nine longest-serving clubs — the so-called "big six" plus Everton, West Ham and Southampton — would get greater voting power, with a majority of six required for certain decisions, including, for example, the power to approve or veto takeover bids for clubs.

The Premier League itself has come out against the proposals, saying that while it supported, “a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition structures, calendar and overall financing ... in the Premier League's view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.”

For his part, Parry told The Telegraph: “What do we do? Leave it exactly as it is and allow the smaller clubs to wither? Or do we do something about it? And you can't do something about it without something changing.”

Read the full article at The Telegraph

Reader Comments

Dennis Stevens
1 Posted 11/10/2020 at 14:36:25
So our neighbours & Man Utd are proposing a major restructuring of the Premier League, reducing the size of the league to 18 teams, abolishing the one club one vote rule, etc. It all sounds a bit American to me, but maybe that's a false perception on my part.
Michael Kenrick
2 Posted 11/10/2020 at 14:40:37
Frank Crewe highlighted this "World Exclusive" on another thread. Is it the path forward for English Football – coming from the fucking Yanks of all places?

It does seem different from the usual sabre-rattling – and Everton are one of the Big Nine long-term Premier League stakeholders... and does provide a huge lifeline to the EFL.

Brian Williams
3 Posted 11/10/2020 at 14:43:15
The most worrying part, Dennis, almost hidden among the wonderful intended good deeds, is the revamping of TV monies.

To me, it smacks of self-interest for the usual suspects.

Patrick McFarlane
4 Posted 11/10/2020 at 15:07:15
One of the proposals is that the super 9 or whatever number of clubs are given a vote can veto a takeover of another club - so if Moshiri or any other owner wanted to sell to a richer or larger organisation those clubs could reject a takeover on none specific grounds. That might not have an adverse effect on Everton or other clubs with richer owners but what about the smaller clubs who will be prevented from having a rich investor because the monopoly wants the EPL to be a closed shop?

Fewer league games will result in higher prices for the fans both at the stadium and via TV subscription, this all coming at a time when belts will have to be tightened due to the impact of the pandemic - as someone (Churchill?) once said never let a crisis go to waste. FSG and Manchester United are being opportunistic to the nth degree, using the 'saving' of English Football League clubs as a smokescreen for their power grab.


Brian Williams
5 Posted 11/10/2020 at 15:17:04
Patrick, more telling is the fact that it would only require 6 of those 9 clubs to veto a new ownership.
6 eh? Wonder why? Strange that.
To me the whole thing stinks to high heaven.
Patrick McFarlane
6 Posted 11/10/2020 at 15:17:46
A statement issued in response to the fat cat proposals by the Premier League
"We have seen media reports today regarding a plan to restructure football in this country.
"English football is the world’s most watched, and has a vibrant, dynamic and competitive league structure that drives interest around the globe. To maintain this position, it is important that we all work together.

"Both the Premier League and The FA support a wide-ranging discussion on the future of the game, including its competition structures, calendar and overall financing particularly in light of the effects of COVID-19.

"Football has many stakeholders, therefore this work should be carried out through the proper channels enabling all clubs and stakeholders the opportunity to contribute.

"In the Premier League’s view, a number of the individual proposals in the plan published today could have a damaging impact on the whole game and we are disappointed to see that Rick Parry, Chair of the EFL, has given his on-the-record support.

"The Premier League has been working in good faith with its clubs and the EFL to seek a resolution to the requirement for COVID-19 rescue funding. This work will continue."

John Pierce
7 Posted 11/10/2020 at 15:29:53
My comment kinda straddles two threads.

This is mental, utter madness. If this is approved it will undoubtedly lead to more piracy as many reject the idea. It will also lead to people gathering in one spot to watch the game to save money. That maybe a lesser concern in the normal run of things but in trying to stem COVID it’s actually quite serious point.
Additional matches that are charged could be targeted to get bigger audiences. Your super Sunday match instead of being Everton v Arsenal will be West Ham v Sheffield United. Forcing more popular clubs fans to pay for their matches.

This is where the thin end of the wedge is, once clubs find out who people will pay to watch this forms a solid base to show only those matches, then form a super league with the 12 most popular teams. Or once it’s clear who fans will pay to watch those clubs leverage that against the TV money and logical say they deserve a bigger cut, cementing their status at the top.

It’s starts to look like a franchise style league with a closed shop entry.

We best hurry up and win the league this year because it’s going all to pot.

Dave Abrahams
8 Posted 11/10/2020 at 15:36:21
Where does this go if United get relegated this season, which is possible the way they are shaping.I hope Everton are not ensnared into this “ I’m alright Jack proposal”.

Love that part “ Liverpool and United are prepared to debate this with other clubs” Who the guck are they?

Stan Schofield
9 Posted 11/10/2020 at 15:40:24
Even without entering into the details of this, I'd be immediately suspicious and cautious of any initiative that is part-prompted by LFC and/or Man Utd. They're not doing it for everybody else's benefit, merely for their own.
Jamie Crowley
10 Posted 11/10/2020 at 15:47:24
I’ve not read the entire proposal, but have read the comments.

The Premier League is fantastic. Any consolidation of power or money towards the top teams is an awful idea. And I agree with a few of the posters - do not Americanize the game. We have plenty of that over here. It’s not needed in English soccer. It’s joy in many respects is watching the smaller clubs survive and stay up. Not making super teams that the masses “root” for - and those masses are generally bandwagon jumping bafoons in an honest moment.

Kevin Molloy
11 Posted 11/10/2020 at 16:01:57
it's fantastic to think that the Glazers have been beavering away quietly to work out how to improve our national game. I'm a little worried that they know cock all about football but I suppose you've got to start somewhere, why not with the running of the premier league.
Anthony Murphy
12 Posted 11/10/2020 at 16:10:32
The ‘super’ nine clubs according to reports would consist of the usual suspects (Sky 6) us, West Ham and Southampton? Based on what? Aston Villa have spent more seasons in the premier league than WHU and Southampton - as have Newcastle. One of the so called big 6 - Spurs - don’t make me laugh
Dennis Stevens
13 Posted 11/10/2020 at 16:13:55
Reports indicate that Liverpool are the instigators, with Man U quickly getting on board before the proposals were put forward. Shocking that Southampton get "special status" in their plan but Aston Villa don't.

It'd be nice to think that the EPL clubs will approve the elements that are beneficial to the game & give short shrift to those proposals that are a clear grabbing of power & money. However, with football club owners almost anything is possible - not necessarily to the betterment of the beautiful game.

John McFarlane Snr
14 Posted 11/10/2020 at 16:17:11
Hi all, I am rapidly losing my love for football, and I am highly suspicious of the intentions of Liverpool and Manchester United. A few years ago they were attempting to grab the majority of the television money, by entering into negotiations for individual deals, claiming that they were the clubs that the public most wanted to see. Now they appear to be 'Knights in shining armour' with a plan to rescue the Football League clubs, I view this as a 'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing' situation. It's quite likely that this will be my final season, because this is not the game I fell in love with as a boy,

