James set to miss Saints trip
The Colombian could miss the trip south along with Richarlison after Carlo Ancelotti revealed he has been struggling with a knock sustained in the Merseyside derby from a "mis-timed tackle" from Virgil van Dijk in the early stages of that game.
Rodriguez played the full 90 minutes of the controversial 2-2 draw in which Van Dijk was injured himself just a couple of minutes later in a collision with Jordan Pickford who clattered into the Dutchman.
The Liverpool defender had to undergo surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, sparking an unprecedented backlash and vilification of the Everton goalkeeper in the media.
Ancelotti indicated that Pickford was regretful of the incident and the Italian extended an apology, saying:
"To be clear, we are really sorry for the injury [to] Virgil van Dijk. Every one of us hopes he can recover soon and well.
There was this contact with Jordan Pickford: it was mistimed contact. But the fact the Premier League is so fast, it is not so difficult to arrive a little bit later.
"Jordan arrived a little bit later but his intention was to try to reach the ball. It was not to hurt Virgil van Dijk.
"To say it was premeditated, and this and that, in my opinion, is too much. Virgil van Dijk knows this. Jordan is really sad, really disappointed.
"It was a strong contact, maybe mistimed, but sometimes in football it can happen."
Richarlison, meanwhile, begins a three-match ban for a poor challenge of his own on Thiago Alcântara in the closing stages of the derby, one which saw him shown a red card and pick up a suspension that means he will miss the Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United matches over the next month.
Club captain Seamus Coleman is also out with the hamstring injury he aggravated against Liverpool and which forced his substitution during the first half.
What was it Fergie bizarrely said about such gamesmanship from Italian managers, "Every time I go to the Italian restaurant I check under the spaghetti." What a peculiar practice. Why even go a restaurant if you're thinking there's a nasty surprise hidden under the food.
I cant see JJK being ready for Sunday. Where did you hear that?
I can see a change of tactics for Sunday being more defence based so I would see Doucoure and Allan in the middle with Gomes playing left and Siggy and Iwobi completing the lineup.
I would like to see Nkoukou give a chance in front of Digne but cant see it happening.
DCL has been sensational so far but the service from James in particular has help enormously. For England it was clear that DCL benefited from Grealish's distribution and hardly had a sniff with the defensive midfielders in the next game.
Gordon seems to have slipped down the rankings so we could see Iwobi in for Richarlison and Sigurdsson would be most likely to come in for James. Of course Gomes could be pushed further forward but as he has been so pedestrian of late, he is probably just lucky to still be considered.
Richie's absence was expected, and to a degree self imposed by a rash late tackle, but he did have the genuinity to make a public apology to Alcantara.
The other side of my thinking is this, if we are to be genuine contenders for a top four finish we can't just rely on our conceived best starting eleven. Injuries and unfortunately suspensions are going to happen, but I didn't expect them this early.
We should have enough strength in depth, with Siggy/Bernard/Iwobi/Gordon, to either start or give options from the bench if needed. I don't in anyway underestimate Southampton either.
They have shown enough already to be taken as a team to be wary of, especially at home, they have some decent players too, in Ings, Redmond, Adams and Ward-Prowse. All capable of causing an upset if given time and space.
With Villa facing Leeds, and the RS at home to Sheffield United we can't let our position slip or concede points, keep the momentum going at all costs.
COYB
News Now mentioned JJK back to training on Tuesday and could possibly feature for Coleman
He got pulled by the cops for driving urgently up the motorway shoulder in traffic with an impending diarrhoea ejection some years back. Word was, he didn't make it. Funny as f*ck.
Pickford was going for the ball, was a bit late, and flattened Virgil Van Dijk.
The difference was that VVD looked like he was putting an intentional marker onto James at the start of the game. “You won’t have it easy with me mate”
Whilst Pickford was just a dog going after a bone incident, stupid but no malice whatsoever.
Will Liverpool now be apologising for us being without a key player whilst we are trying to to stay top of the league?
Don’t hold your breath
That's hilarious
I didnt see that.
I will still be pleasantly surprised if he makes the Southampton game though.
So, in for Richarlison, I would select Gordon. Then either Bernard or Iwobi for James. I think Bernard is better at emulating James by cutting inside and finding space and playing those passes. However, Bernard (and Iwobi) are right footed and so you'd need to inverse this by playing either of them on the left and then Gordon on the right.
Pickford
Godfrey Keane Mina Digne
Doucoure Allan Gomes
Gordon Calvert-Lewin Bernard
lmao that's horribly funny
I understand from someone who watched Liverpool against Ajax the commentator mentioned VVD 5 times and he wasnt even playing.
So I guess we had better get used to these senarios for at least a few games until something else becomes the talking point. All of a sudden we are being painted as an over aggressive side, maybe they much preffered the Everton of last year were we really didnt do tackling in midfield we had more of an after you Claude approach. So I quite like the fact that we are no longer considered push overs, and we arent a side now who will lie down and be walked over.
Hate to say it, but JP clobbered Ings at GP last year or the season before, "following through" on a clearance high up on his thigh.. and it actually looked pre-meditated.. he got away Scott-free that time.
Hope he has the right mindset this weekend.
COYB
Walcott is on loan so, as far as I'm aware, he can't play.
