James set to miss Saints trip

Thursday, 22 October, 2020







The Colombian could miss the trip south along with Richarlison after Carlo Ancelotti revealed he has been struggling with a knock sustained in the Merseyside derby from a "mis-timed tackle" from Virgil van Dijk in the early stages of that game.

Rodriguez played the full 90 minutes of the controversial 2-2 draw in which Van Dijk was injured himself just a couple of minutes later in a collision with Jordan Pickford who clattered into the Dutchman.

The Liverpool defender had to undergo surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, sparking an unprecedented backlash and vilification of the Everton goalkeeper in the media.

Ancelotti indicated that Pickford was regretful of the incident and the Italian extended an apology, saying:

"To be clear, we are really sorry for the injury [to] Virgil van Dijk. Every one of us hopes he can recover soon and well.

There was this contact with Jordan Pickford: it was mistimed contact. But the fact the Premier League is so fast, it is not so difficult to arrive a little bit later.

"Jordan arrived a little bit later but his intention was to try to reach the ball. It was not to hurt Virgil van Dijk.

"To say it was premeditated, and this and that, in my opinion, is too much. Virgil van Dijk knows this. Jordan is really sad, really disappointed.

"It was a strong contact, maybe mistimed, but sometimes in football it can happen."

Richarlison, meanwhile, begins a three-match ban for a poor challenge of his own on Thiago Alcântara in the closing stages of the derby, one which saw him shown a red card and pick up a suspension that means he will miss the Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United matches over the next month.

Club captain Seamus Coleman is also out with the hamstring injury he aggravated against Liverpool and which forced his substitution during the first half.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads