Ancelotti pleased to see Everton recover from 'terrible start'

Saturday, 5 December, 2020







Carlo Ancelotti appeared satisfied with his team's performance at Burnley this afternoon even if he was disappointed with the end result.

Everton had to be content with a point from their latest trip to Turf Moor after after Dominic Calvert-Lewin had scored his 16th goal of the season for club and country to bring them level in first-half stoppage time and the Blues failed to produce enough quality to win the game in the second half.

Nick Pope made three important saves to keep out Calvert-Lewin, James Rodriguez and, crucially, Gylfi Sigurdsson at the death but Jordan Pickford had to be just as alert at the other end to twice deny Chris Wood.

“We have to accept the result because, above all, the start was not good and we had difficulties to come back into the game," Ancelotti said afterwards.

"After 30 minutes, we were back. After that we had good control, we tried to win in the second-half, we had opportunities.

"Of course, we conceded some. We had some problems on the counter-attack and from set-pieces, but this is absolutely normal against Burnley. We have to accept the result because the performance was quite good.

“The start was terrible but up front we were good. We created some good chances in the first half and mostly in the second.”

The manager had praise for Ben Godfrey, however, after the defender put in an admirable shift at left back after Fabian Delph had succumbed to a hamstring injury with just 26 minutes on the clock.

The young centre-half had already impressed in his more natural role and helped prevent Burnley from doubling their lead in the 12th minute with an important intervention front of his own goal and he was solid at full-back for the remainder of the contest.

“We are in a little bit of an emergency [at full-back],” Ancelotti acknowledged. "But to see the performance today, Iwobi did really well, Ben Godfrey did really well on the left so, in this moment, we have to adapt some players.

“We have to be positive and we hope to recover soon, above all, Seamus. He will recover soon and we have to find a solution there [on the left] for sure."

