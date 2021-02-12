Attempted burglary at Ancelotti's house

Friday, 12 February, 2021



Carlo Ancelotti's Crosby home was reportedly targeted by thieves this evening but they were disturbed by his daughter who was in the house at the time.

The Liverpool Echo have passed on reports that partially substantiate a rumour that began on WhatsApp and quickly spread to social media that the Everton manager had been the victim of an attempted burglary.

The original whisper claimed that a gang of masked men had broken in, held the 61-year-old up at knife-point and made off with stolen items but the Echo's source says this is incorrect.

The would-be thieves apparently ran off as they were attempting to gain entry when they became aware of the presence of Ancelotti's daughter. The police were subsequently called to the residence in Blundellsands but no one has yet been apprehended.

Ancelotti, who has regularly expressed how much he enjoys living in the area he chose to settle after agreeing to become Everton manager in December 2019, was not at home at the time.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads