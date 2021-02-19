Richarlison seeking clarification from Everton over summer tournaments

Richarlison is hoping that Everton will release him for both the Copa America and the Tokyo Olympics this summer but may not get his wish.

Despite the fact that he will be 24 when the delayed summer Games come around, the forward will still be eligible to represent Brazil due to special dispensation made by the IOC for athletes born in 1997 and he is keen to take what will be his only chance to compete for a gold medal.

However, as he complained to ESPN Brasil, it doesn't look as though Everton are going to allow him to go to both 2021 tournaments, although it's most likely that the club are not keen on him missing the early part of next season by playing in the Olympics.

It appears as though the club will make a decision in due course but Richarlison has made his desires clear.

“This year there's the Copa America and there's also the Olympics,” he said. “It seems that the club doesn't want to let me go, just want to release me to one — I think it's for the Copa America, I don't know.

“I was called up, I told them that I want to go to the Copa America and the Olympics, if I'm called.

“Like it or not, I don't know if I'll have another opportunity for the Olympics because [of my] age. I want to play, I want to go because I [have] never played an Olympics and we'll be defending our title. So, I want to go, yes. It will be talked about here inside the club to know what decision will be made.”

