Everton vs Southampton

Could this be the game that finally marks Allan's comeback from a three-month lay-off with a hamstring injury? Could this be the game that finally marks Allan's comeback from a three-month lay-off with a hamstring injury?

After enjoying a welcome nine-day break after what was a flurry of fixtures, Everton return to Premier League action against Southampton in the Monday night game.

Having cleared a huge psychological hurdle by beating Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, the Blues face another test of their mentality, this time in the shape of their bafflingly poor home form against clubs from the lower half of the table.

Carlo Ancelotti's men proved their mettle in the FA Cup Fifth Round win over Tottenham last month but have fallen apart against struggling teams like Fulham and Newcastle and failed to do themselves justice against either West Ham or Leicester.

They have lost three home successive games but welcome a Saints side who are winless in eight League games since they beat Liverpool in early January, a run that included another harrowing 9-0 defeat, and have fallen from top spot in October when they beat Everton at St Mary's to 14th place.

That's just kind of banana skin that has upended Ancelotti's team this season and preparing them mentally this week has probably been just as important as their physical conditioning at Finch Farm. Not since 2,000 fans were allowed inside Goodison Park have the Toffees won on home turf and and that's a trend that cannot continue of European qualification is to remain a realistic goal this season.

In terms of selection, Ancelotti should be in good shape, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a 62nd-minute substitute at Anfield, and Allan, who was unused last time out, benefitting from another week's training to hopefully be available to start. The Brazilian presents something of a dilemma, however, given how impressive Tom Davies has been in the “No. 6” role in recent games. But Allan's versatility means that it doesn't have to be a straight choice and there is plenty of scope for him to be pushed forward into the position occupied by André Gomes from the start against Liverpool, leaving Davies to continue sitting in front of the back four.

Calvert-Lewin's inclusion would be a more straight-forward decision if he is fully over his hamstring issue, although it would move Richarlison back to his wider role on the left and push Lucas Digne back to left-back again. That leaves the question of whether to deploy Ben Godfrey as a centre-half in place of the injured Yerry Mina or as right back, with Mason Holgate playing centrally alongside Michael Keane.

Complicating Ralph Hasenhüttl's cause is a string of injuries that includes Oriol Romeu, who is now out for the season, loanees Takumi Minamino (hamstring) and Theo Walcott (he would have been ineligible to face his parent club anyway) and Kyle Walker-Peters. Ibrahima Diallo, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi have also been ruled out.

Regardless of who plays, the key for Everton will be to start fast and with intensity, finding their passing rhythm through the lines and creating early chances to make the breakthrough before Southampton have had a chance to settle. None of that happened against Leeds at home, against West Ham, Newcastle or Fulham and it ended with frustrated, toothless performances and zero points.

This time it has to be different because following the results elsewhere over the weekend, a victory for the Blues would put them back level on points with Liverpool in sixth and two points off fourth place with a game in hand over all of the teams above them. The incentives are huge so it's time to deliver and prolong Southampton's dreadful sequence of results with a confident win to take to West Brom on Thursday.

Kick-off: 8pm, Monday, 1 March, 2021 on Sky Sports

Referee: Martin Atkinson

VAR: Jon Moss

Last Time: Everton 1 - 1 Southampton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Davies, Doucouré, Allan, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

