Chelsea vs Everton

Saturday, 6 March, 2021



Match Preview



James Rodriguez has missed the last two games with his continuing calf problems and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to play a part at Stamford Bridge

In what has suddenly become a potential “six-pointer” in the chase for a Champions League spot, Everton travel to much-improved Chelsea on Monday evening hoping to extend their magnificent away record with a positive result at Stamford Bridge.

While for supporters the worst result of the Carlo Ancelotti era so far was the Cup derby defeat to Liverpool's reserve side, for the Italian, by his own recent admission, it was last year's trip to his former club, exactly a year previously and the last match before the Premier League locked down following the novel coronavirus outbreak, that was his most painful.

The Toffees were comprehensively dismantled that day by Frank Lampard's side in a heavy 4-0 defeat at a time when the two clubs were separated by eight places and 11 points. On Monday, it's a case of fourth versus fifth and just one point between them in the table but it will be Thomas Tuchel and not Lampard in the home dugout.

The German is unbeaten as Chelsea boss since succeeding Lampard in January and his team's accomplished victory at Anfield that saw the Londoners supplant Everton in fourth spot underlined how well he has done in organising a team that was struggling for consistency prior to his arrival.

As such, this game promises to be as difficult as any Ancelotti's men have faced this season and the challenge of ending another multi-decade hoodoo — Everton haven't won on this ground since 1994 — will be much greater than it might have been just a few short weeks ago.

However, the Toffees have made a habit of raising their game for the big occasions this term and boast one of the better records against their rivals for the top six. Playing their peers rather than teams in the bottom half has coaxed better performances from the players and the hope is that that will be the case again in West London.

Ancelotti acknowledged after the win at West Bromwich Albion on Thursday that his team's performances could improve and that it's something they're working but he couldn't fault his players's spirit.

“I'm really happy to be the manager of this team and these players because I think they follow me and respect my ideas,” he said.

“Of course, we would like to play better and I am not the only one — the players want to play better. I think for this, we need to improve the technical quality of the squad but what we can't improve is the spirit of the team which is really, really high.”

Most of his available first-teamers have been involved in two games in seven days and while Ancelotti's selection for this one is likely to feature more changes, he will be hoping that some of his recent absentees will be available. Allan and Gylfi Sigurdsson would be good candidates to come in with André Gomes taking a rest but it remains to be seen whether Tom Davies is fit again to retake his place in front of defence.

If he is, it's possible that Abdoulaye Doucouré could also get a rare breather and then it's just a case of whether James Rodriguez is fit to take a place in the team after missing the last two matches with his troublesome calf issue.

Chelsea have had few injury problems of their own and both their recent absentees, Tammy Abraham (ankle) and Thiago Silva (thigh) could both be in contention on Monday, leaving Tuchel with his pick of which line-up to go with.

For Everton, avoiding defeat and preventing Chelsea from putting any more daylight between them in the table will be the first priority but they will also know that if they can keep what has been a relatively goal-shy side quiet and pinch one or two of their own, they could spring a surprise that really would vault them further into the reckoning for the top four.

Kick-off: 6pm, Monday 8 March, 2021

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Michael Oliver

Last Time: Chelsea 4 - 0 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

