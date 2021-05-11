Everton sign partnership deal with Sokin

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021



Everton have signed up fintech innovators Sokin as its Official Global Payments Partner, the club have announced.

The multi-year agreement sees Sokin, a global currency account provider which has built a cutting-edge payments platform, further boost the Blues' growing partnership portfolio.

Sokin's partnership with Everton will see them strategically support the club's FX and payments needs through its international platform.

Founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019, Sokin is the first payment provider to enable unlimited global payments for both consumers and businesses for a fixed monthly fee.

Headquartered in London with 10 offices around the world, Sokin offers a quick and transparent subscriber platform that opens up global access to FX transfers and payments, allowing people and businesses to seamlessly move money in 38 currencies and 200 countries and territories.

