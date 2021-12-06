Seasons2021-22Everton News

Everton get Hull in the FA Cup

Lyndon Lloyd Monday, 6 December, 2021
Everton will travel to Humberside next month in the third round of the FA Cup after they were drawn away to Hull City.4

Ties will be played the weekend of 7th January, 2022  

Reader Comments

