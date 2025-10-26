Season › 2025-26 › News Van de Ven destroys Everton on corners Michael Kenrick 26/10/2025 129comments | Jump to last Everton 0 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur A disastrous game for Everton who gave up not one but two goals to straight-forward corners that Van de Ven converted for Tottenham Hotspur, while O'Brien's brilliant headed goal from an Everton corner was called back by VAR. Jack Grealish returned, displacing Charly Alcaraz the only change, with Röhl on the bench, but now with only one goalie. Branthwaite and Patterson out injured. For Spurs, Richarlison and new striker Tel are on the bench. First Half Spurs kicked off. Everton soon got some nice possession, Ndiaye dribbling, Grealish pushing up, feeding Mykolenko ahead of him(?). Another fantastic dribble in by Ndiaye beating Spence, a great pullback to Beto who messes it up but Grealish behind him could hammer it goalward, but defended away by Porro. Dewsbury-Hall then blazed the rebound over the bar. At the other end, Bentancur? drove in and needed stalling. Pedro Porro trod on Grealish's foot. Kudos then Simmons needed to be blocked from getting a shot off, Keane doing well. Grealish tried to release Mykolenko again, but they wrked it over to the other side, Ndiaye trying to break the block. Dewsbury-Hall looked to slip one through to Mykolenko with Beto pulling into the middle but the ball didn't find him. Some really good lively build-up play by Everton, with Ndiaye and Grealish doing things a little differently. But then Grealish overdid it, stalling too long before playing it blind to Mykolenko who wasn't quite behind him. Geuye intercepted a Spurs pass brilliantly but Beto had run offside. Tarkowski strained his back giving up a corner that Kudus whipped to the back-post, where Bentancur leaped highest to shoulder the ball back across to Van de Ven who made no mistake a yard out, Pickford baulked slightly on the crowded line but outfoxed by the delivery. An O'Brien long thorw as played around untiil Garner smashed one, going wide, but palmed behind. The corner was brilliant, O'Brien, heading it so powerfully, Vicario got a hand to it but surely a goal. However, Ndiaye was very close to him and goalside, also Grealish, so giving VAR something to chew on... and chew they did, and spat it out. No goal. A mazy dribble from Ndiaye won a deep free-kick, Dewsbury-Hall playing it in poorly. A long ball to Beto easily lost. Another long ball saw Ndiaye fouled by Danso but not given. Danso took an age to deliver a long throw that Pickford had to push behind. Another brilliant delivery by Kudos but Pickford punched it away, however, SPurs got another corner, but not before some hadnbbags between Piickford, Van de Ven and Grealsih running in to give the Spurs player a good shove., before the corner was cleared. Beto got behind the Spurs defence but could not control the bouncing ball nevermind centre for the waiting Garner? A faster move down the right saw Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall win a corner but Spurs handled this one better. A brilliant cross in by Ndiaye was deflected just in front of Beto but across the Spurs goal and out. The corner came to nought. Grealish worked hard to play in Beto who went backwards all the way to the half-way line! Just bizarre play. Mykolenko won a corner and Ndiaye was brilliant, rescuing the lost ball, dribbling back, beating his man and crossing it low. With 7 minutes added, Gana fouled Danso?, the free-kick going behind off the wall for a Spurs corner. Porro's delivery was good, Bentacur heading behind. Johnson's drive in was stopped at the expense of another Spurs corner, defended behind for another corner from the other side. An Porro's delivery was brilliant, Van de Ven pushing Pickford off him and getting the final touch. Why wasn't that classed as impeding the goalkeeper? Second Half No changes from Moyes at the restart, which eventually saw Ndiaye scampering down the right wing again, but he then executed a bizarre rugby drop goal that sailed over the bar. Everton got forward again through Ndiaye and the ball pinged around in the Spurs area, Dewsbury-Hall seemingly fouled and Ndiaye's flick going agonizingly wide. Everton tried to build again but slowly, although Grealsih did cut inside evading his three markers. Grealsih beat three defenders bit Garner's cross was straight to Vicario. Dewsbury-Hall saw the ball stolen easily by Porro. Everton worked it around again and again, Ndiaye crossed for Beto to execute a remarkable bicycle kick that hits Vicario's arm. Incredibly unlucky. Everton's movement slowed to less than walking place, with Spurs' defence set. When they counter, Garner was in hard on Kudus, yellow card dangerous free-kick. Kudus clipped the top of the wall for another Spurs corner.... Kudus over everyone. Que changes by Thomas Frank. Everton had pretty much run out of ideas at this point. A bouncing ball beats Tarkowski and Richarlison looks to score against Everton yet again but Pickford was out for the full body block. Changes finally by Moyes at 66 minutes. And Everton get forward but Mykolenko fails to shoot. However, they win a free-kick and Tarkowski wants a penalty for Johnson holding him. Ndiaye plays it back across to Grealish and his layoff is belted wide by Garner, who demands a corner. Nope. Bentacncur halts Grealish cynically and he wants a card for the Spurs player but of course gets one himself. Good work between Ndiaye and Grealish sees a shot from Ndiaye that Vicario somehow gets down two despite two deflections. Gana is completely taken out by Kudus -- an obvious penalty -- called "a normal coming together"! Tarkowski's header in comes back to Ndiaye but his shot is blocked away by Paulinha. Everton are clearly getting nothing from this game. Barry's shot is deflected over for a corner. Dewsbury-Hall put in a great cross but Rohl headed over from a great position. Everton had dominated play in the second half but had nothing to show from it. SOme magic from Grealish who beat four men and Vicario punching clear. Everton continued to work at it without really breaking the Spurs defence. Another corner delivered well by Garner but headed clear. Good play by Barry forced a corner off Danso, another great delivery forn Garner but only Spurs players underneath it. A free-kick right of the Spurs area easily punched clear. Rohl denying Richarlison's counter as Alcaraz replaced Gana with less than 5 minutes left. Spurs made a rare foray forward and Sarr got behind the Everton defence but was flagged offside. Spurs then gave an object lesson in how easy it can be to score a simple goal, Richarlison heading a cross back for Sarr to nod past Pickford. Shocking in its simplicity. Five more pointless minutes played out. A sad first loss at Hill Dickinson. Everton: Pickford, O'Brien (66' Röhl), Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye (86' Alcaraz), Garner [Y:58'], Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish [Y:60'], Beto (66' Barry). Subs: Travers, Coleman, Aznou, Iroegbunam, Dibling, McNeil. Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Danso, Palhinha, Xavi Simmons (61' Bergvall), Kudus, (78' Sarr), Johnson, Pedro Porro, Spence, Bentancur, Van de Ven, Kolo Muani (61' Richarlison). Subs: Kinsky, Tel, Gray, Odobert, Scarlett, Byfield. Live Forum Reader Comments (129)

Neil Lawson 1 Posted 26/10/2025 at 15:26:02 Team selection full of surprises!! (Only 2 keepers!!!) Colin Glassar 2 Posted 26/10/2025 at 15:29:45 One goalie? What is Moyes thinking? Neil Cremin 3 Posted 26/10/2025 at 15:36:22 I don't usually criticise team selection but I am beginning to think that the team picks itself. I would think that Dewsbury-Hall suits Barry and Alcaraz suits Beto. I would also think the second combination is better for the 2nd half, when the game is likely to open up. Neil Lawson 4 Posted 26/10/2025 at 15:38:13 From one Neil to another... I agree -- and it is a game of 2 halves. Kevin Molloy 5 Posted 26/10/2025 at 15:44:38 Shows you how much I follow non-Everton footy... I think I only know one player from that Spurs line-up. Bill Gall 6 Posted 26/10/2025 at 15:54:10 The only time that this team selection is changed will be when they sign a goalscorer.This team reminds me of wet paint still on the wall -- there is no finish. Derek Knox 7 Posted 26/10/2025 at 15:59:43 Bit disappointed... no Dibling or Röhl in the starting line-up, after allegedly impressing in training. Then again, who does he leave out? No Alcaraz either! Neil Cremin 8 Posted 26/10/2025 at 16:08:00 Thanks, Neil.Derek, I would like to see Rohl but as you said Derek who would you leave out. Similarity for Dibling and Alcaraz. As I said above I had thought Alcaraz was overrated before the Palace game now he deserves a chance but instead of KDH. That's not going to happen as KDH is essential to a high press whereas Alcaraz is not as good but probably more creative going forward. Hence my preferred 2nd half combination would be Alcaraz and Beto. Derek Knox 9 Posted 26/10/2025 at 16:18:30 Neil, for what it's worth, I know, we have no say, in who gets picked or dropped but, in fear of being labelled Draconian, Beto would be placed in the Last Chance Saloon... patience is rapidly running thin in him. As many have suggested, we have plenty of options of false 9s: Ndiaye, Dibling, Alcaraz and Grealish, to name but a few.Hope the reverse curse on Beto pays dividends! Ron Haslam 10 Posted 26/10/2025 at 16:21:45 I would have dropped O'Brien, Garner at right back and Röhl in place of Garner! Nicolas Piñon 11 Posted 26/10/2025 at 16:33:06 At home, I'd prefer Alcaraz to Dewsbury-Hall every day of the week. Bill Gall 12 Posted 26/10/2025 at 16:50:40 Didn't take too long... Craig Walker 13 Posted 26/10/2025 at 16:52:57 Sky: Everton haven't conceded from a set piece. Corner comes in. 0-1. Rob Hooton 14 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:28:43 Spurs have been boring and crap yet are 2-0 up... bad luck and rare set-piece mistakes from us. Sometimes shit just happens. Michael Kenrick 15 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:29:34 Ndiaye just stood his ground next to Vicario, albeit offside...Whereas Van de Ven pushes off Pickford so he can't reach the cross. But no VAR check. It just ain't fair! Neil Lawson 16 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:29:42 Why weren't the players screaming for a foul on Pickford? It barely was but no less worthwhile than the "interference" by Ndiaye for our goal. I am beginning to really dislike modern football. Derek Knox 17 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:40:30 Get that useless Beto off as soon as possible. Even if it's the tea lady, I bet she can control a ball better than that clueless prick! John Wignall 18 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:41:01 Worth having a go at the referee for a push on Pickford. Typical Everton -- too nice for their own good! Jerome Shields 19 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:45:35 When was the last time Everton scored from a set piece? Is the set-piece coach still at Everton? Stu Gre 20 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:51:26 Moyes needs to grow a pair. Do something different! Derek Knox 21 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:52:14 Jerome, they are still working off Charlie Adam's Masterplan?While he is blocking out the Sun on a beach somewhere! Nicolas Piñon 22 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:54:32 Take Mykolenko off, give Aznou a chance. We're already done and Mykolenko offers absolutely nothing going forward. Ernie Baywood 23 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:56:39 Getting the ball to Grealish and Ndiaye is a good plan. But we seem to think that's the end of things rather than the start. Spurs are quite happy for the ball to go wide. There's nothing to worry about in the middle. Needs to be a bit more fluid up top. What do Spurs really need to worry about? Nicolas Piñon 24 Posted 26/10/2025 at 17:57:44 At least Rohl for Mykolenko, for fuck's sake!!! Nicolas Piñon 25 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:03:02 Get Alcaraz in, you fuckin duchebag! Nicolas Piñon 26 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:21:32 Only 5 minutes again for Charly.Pathetic again and again and again. Jerome Shields 27 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:23:07 Everton are just slow; build-up play ending on the wings with no overlap and with one option to score.This ain't going to happen in the Premier League. Moyes needs to get faster ball progression attacking the centre and get beyond the defensive line. Standing back off the defensive line and playing across it is useless. Robert Tressell 28 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:23:47 Too deep, too slow, too narrow.Same thing every week.Moyes is probably going to have to reorganise the formation to address this. Maybe a 3-5-2 or something along those lines. We're far too easy to defend against. Michael Fox 29 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:25:41 Why can't we pass the ball to our own players? Surely that's a basic skill a player needs. Craig Walker 30 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:28:35 Played good football but we don't shoot and we have no threat through the middle. Pickford will get targeted on corners now. I thought Mykolenko was poor. I still don't know which is the least worst option up front. Mike Price 31 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:28:39 This was coming.Moyes terrible, Beto embarrassing, midfield one-paced, Pickford showing why no top team wants him, and Mykolenko appallingly bad.Apologies to Mike Gaynes who thinks Mykolenko shouldn't be constantly criticised; I beg to differ. Grant Rorrison 32 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:34:04 Barry looked half decent when he came. Showed some nice touches. Despite the abuse Beto gets he nearly scored with a cracking attempt. The Ref is a joke. If our players infringed on play for the O'Brien goal, then how does Van de Ven get away with pushing the goalie out of the way for theirs? At worst, it should have been 1-nil if not 1-all at half-time. Strange game. I felt I was watching the better team (us) but the score line suggests the exact opposite. George Cumiskey 33 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:37:21 An absolute masterclass in bad management, Beto shocking Gana shocking, Dewsbury-Hall shocking, Garner poor, no subs at half time, Alcaraz on with 5 minutes to go. We are going nowhere with Moyes, just a slight improvement on Dyche. I think we should be starting to look for an alternative to the dinosaur. Jerome Shields 34 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:38:16 Everton useless at set pieces at both ends. Set-piece coach was not replaced in June when Adams left. Ernie Baywood 35 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:40:51 Full backs need to be part of the attacking phase... and we have two who aren't really up to that bit of the role. Great effort, limited ability on the ball. It's hard to criticise them for not being something that they're very clearly not.Barry occasionally shows why he should be preferred over Beto. He's a better footballer. Whether he's a more effective striker is yet to be seen. It's a pretty low bar.Moyes had to see how that game was going. Spurs kept it narrow and were practically encouraging us to do the only thing that we seemingly wanted to do which was to get the ball to the wide players. Corners conceded were rubbish. No-one marking.I don't have any issue with any of the VAR decisions. Ndiaye didn't commit a foul, so comparisons with Van de Ven are pointless, but it's very hard to argue he wasn't interfering with play from an offside position. Kieran Kinsella 36 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:43:27 Did Moyesy run on smiling and get Van de Ven's autograph at the end? Ajay Gopal 37 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:44:47 I thought Moyes tried something different. Mykolenko kept bombing up the flank, but was unable to make that count. Their 1st goal was lucky -- the cross came off Bentancur's shoulder straight into Van de Ven. The 2nd goal should have been looked at by VAR. Merlin Röhl looked quite assured on the ball. Beto wasn't bad, he tried hard, as did Barry, who showed some decent touches. But we badly need an experienced striker in January. The goals need to come from somewhere, Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall are flattering to deceive. Time for Moyes to bring back McNeil, he was our best player before he got injured. He can create and score goals. And Alcaraz needs to start in Beto's place. Well played Ndiaye again. I am afraid he will get frustrated and push for a move away and who can blame him? Shaun Parker 38 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:47:19 Few positives to take out the game today.Mykelenko should be sent packing, move Garner in there and get a replacement asap. He is truly garbage.Moyes needs to be careful, he will not get the support and protection like he did under the Kenwright era. Keep this up and he will be up for the sack.Moyes should have made more positive changes far earlier than he did. Good win would have made it a good start to the season, sadly we haven't moved on that much and are still in that "look over your shoulder" mentality. Sam Hoare 39 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:48:05 We're not that good. And we haven't been that good all season.Even though we were a tad unfortunate tonight, a result like this has been coming. We may yet get drawn into the relegation battle as I'm afraid the players we bought this summer have not added sufficient balance to the team. I don't think he's making huge mistakes but equally I'm far from convinced Moyes is getting the most out of this team at the moment. Sean O'Hanlon 40 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:48:38 A reality check. In over 27 years as a manager, Moyes has won 2 trophies: a Europa Conference cup and a Charity Community Shield. Does anyone out there think he'll win a trophy for Everton? Shaun Parker 41 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:50:54 Win a trophy, Sean.Wohhhhh there.Let's win a game first! 😁 George Cumiskey 42 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:52:45 Sean @40, No, never. Andy Meighan 43 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:54:17 I've defended Moyes to the hilt, but sorry... no more.That line-up today was so fuckin predictable, Alcaraz did not deserve to be benched... absolutely not, I fear he doesn't fancy him at all.Dewsbury-Hall was average; Grealish flatters to deceive and hasn't done nothing for 2 months; Ndiaye is in a class of his own; Garner and Gueye are just passengers -- they offer nothing offensively at all.As for up top, well, let's not go there, them 2 gobshites that are currently masquerading as strikers are atrocious. Anyone with half a brain cell would tell you that.But all our fans do week after week is blame refs, victim mentality, it is the ref's fault we are so predictable in our style of play... no, it's not. We are the most pedestrian side in the league and a forward-thinking young hungry manager would change that in an instant.It's insulting playing Beto or Barry in an isolated role like that, for one, the service isn't great and the pair of them are limited like you wouldn't believe. Seriously, who looked at Beto and thought "Yes, he could be the answer to our striking problems"? Believe me, he most definitely isn't. Ditto Barry.Another season of struggle looms unless this stubborn man changes things -- and quick.As the great man himself said, struggle after struggle, year after year. Pat Kelly 44 Posted 26/10/2025 at 18:56:30 Our Summer recruitment was diabolical. Barry is second banjo to Beto. Dibling can't get into the team. Aznou has already been written off by Moyes. Dewsbury-Hall doesn't contribute nearly enough. And Grealish spends his time looking for a foul. Röhl may have something to offer. If he can stay fit. Nicolas Piñon 45 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:04:32 By far Moyes is getting it wrong although we lack quality and money.Using your biggest budget in the summer on players who you then give no minutes to (Dibling, Aznou) instead of addressing the Number 9 area is worrying.The new stadium thing has probably given him time to make these mistakes of poor team selection and sub choices; but, in a couple of months, patience will soon be over, I suspect. Julian Exshaw 46 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:05:06 When Moyes returned earlier this year, I thought he and the team did really well. We were hard to beat and, after the dire last months of Dyche's tenure, it was truly a breath of fresh air. With the new stadium, new owners, and a summer of signings to look forward to, it was all looking rosy. Now, 9 months down the line, and the gloss is beginning to wear off. A disastrous summer transfer window and a mediocre start to the season has seriously damaged the momentum we finished last season with. We need to start picking up points fast and try something new. Kunal Desai 47 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:07:34 Disappointing, sadly there will be days like this at HD. It's a slow build for us. I think to get to where we want to be (Top 6 side) will take probably three or four seasons. The last few seasons have put us back many years.We need to keep our better players and look to build year on year. The club should also be looking to identify Moyes's successor next summer.If you look at Spurs today, they had a second eleven out, played midweek and still managed to pick up 3 points. For us to get to those levels will take time and patience. Jim Bennings 48 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:07:46 Today felt like the beginning of the usual Everton winter.We look like a side that will very quickly be getting dragged down into a relegation battle.No goals in us, no pace in us, and our defence looks incredibly old and fragile now, and again lacks so much pace it's unreal.The new stadium bounce bubble was well and truly burst today, you get the feeling now teams will come here from now on and start playing with less trepidation.Another likely loss at Sunderland means Fulham at home before the international break is massive, even this early. Bobby Mallon 49 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:15:27 Kunal 47 and everyone else. It will take the sacking of Moyes to get us 6th or 7th. He's old school. Jim Bennings 50 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:20:54 The trouble with us is we had yet another very underwhelming summer transfer window.We were all dazzled by the Hollywood signing of Jack Grealish but, as the window was coming to closure in late August, myself, like many, stressed that the inability to have brought in any real pace or power, a proper centre-forward and a proper right-back meant was cause for concern.We have to be one of the slowest pedestrian football teams in the league, we have such little athleticism in our team.The striker problem burns my head, we've got last season's understudy as this season's number one choice.This result today was on the cards, it could have happened against Palace in fairness. Grant Rorrison 51 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:21:24 Moyes was the last manager to get us in the Top 6. If we're a work in progress, why change the manager? Kunal Desai 52 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:23:05 Bobby, the proof will be with the owners and the club next summer. They will need to identify his successor. That doesn't mean picking flavour of the month in the Premier League, it means putting in the ground work and identifying the next Glasner and Iraola. For too long, Everton have taken the easy route with managers. Change the story and make those earn their money at the club by unearthing the next manager who they can identify with a style of play they want this club playing. Nick Page 53 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:23:10 I will say it again. Bottom of the league for sprints per game. There's a reason why we can't score and we're shit. Michael Kenrick 54 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:23:53 Moyes: "We played really well today... dominated the game... had more chances... Nothing really to change." Jim Bennings 55 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:27:29 He's got to commit now to Ndiaye up top with Dibling or Alcaraz coming in, and drop the idea of Beto and Barry altogether.It's not like Beto or Barry are actually any good in the air anyway.To persist with the same formation and starting eleven every week, then just swapping like-for-like after 65 minutes, is not working. Josh Horne 56 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:27:30 In the light of his team selections, the Summer spending was complete madness. £100M on Alcaraz, Dibling, Aznou, and Barry plus some keepers to sit warming the bench. But, hey, they are really impressive in training. Alan McGuffog 57 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:28:14 Get top dollar for Ndiaye, and I mean top, in January, whilst his stock is high. Use the money to buy some footballers. You know, young players who are fast and fit and know what that thing with the net hanging off it is. Raymond Fox 58 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:28:59 The scoreline doesn't reflect the game but the aim is to score goals.If you have a team of players that struggle to put the ball in the net, you are in trouble.That goes for all of the players, not just our centre-forwards.Probably our salvation again is that there may be 3 or 4 teams worse than us. Ed Fitzgerald 59 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:29:22 Grant at 51, He wasn't the last manager to get us into the top six. Martinez did when we finished 5th with 72 points gained — more than Moyes ever amassed in any of his 11 seasons. I can't see the TFG accepting the excuses cuddly Bill put up with from Moyes. Grant Rorrison 60 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:32:11 Ed 59. I forgot about that season. It was clearly built upon the work of Moyes though as the second and third seasons under Martinez made clear. We were gash. Martinez inherited a good side and was lucky to inject it with Lukaku and Barry. Ray Jacques 61 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:33:00 Find a way to play without Beto or the other donkey Barry. Neither have pace nor are a threat in the air. Neither hold the ball up, win flick-ons, come short to show and lay it off, neither can spin off the last man to get a run onto a through ball. Finally, neither can finish. Let's accept they are useless. We've some decent players on the ball who can find a pass, so move Ndiaye into the middle, get Dibling wide and try to pass and interchange.Everything at present is a waste of time as it breaks down at the top of the pitch.It isn't working and never will with either of those up top. Jim Bennings 62 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:34:14 Ed,The jury for me is out on these Americans. Dave Lynch 63 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:34:39 Moyes..."nothing to change"...Yes there is, the manager. Nicolas Piñon 64 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:36:10 Hope is what kills you, they say.At least I know I'll live with Moyes here cause I've lost any hope... LOL Dave Lynch 65 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:38:45 I watch other teams go forward and get players in the box. I was watching us break forward and Beto standing like a stranded lamp-post on his own.We offer no threat on the break whatsoever. Ed Fitzgerald 66 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:40:30 Was he lucky, Grant? Why wasn't Moyes that lucky in any of his 11 seasons? Despite Martinez's many flaws, his lack of flexibility being the main one, it was still the most enjoyable season and best football played by us for a few decades. The rose-tinted patina of Moyes's tenure whilst at Everton, as painted by many Evertonians, would have John Moores turning in his grave. Pat Kelly 67 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:41:08 I just wish we'd stop dominating games... Colin Glassar 68 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:43:06 I feel sorry for our more talented players, Grealish, Ndiaye, Branthwaite, Dewsbury-Hall etc… they huff and puff but there's no one to put the ball in the onion bags.Add to that a manager who refuses to adapt to games and is timid, to say the least, when it comes to substitutes and his lack of inventiveness. Oliver Molloy 69 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:45:13 Our keepers best asset is shot-stopper, his worst is crosses - - really weak with corners and set-pieces. Frank knows this and quite obviously he and his set-piece coaches told players to get in on Pickford every chance they got and of course it paid off.We are just toothless up front, bang average in the middle of the park, no pace anywhere in the side, and have a manager that is, let's say, "set in his ways".I mean, Alcaraz has an eye for goal and more creativity in him than Dewsbury-Hall in my opinion, he should be in the starting line-up... up front even.Referee gave us nothing, their full-back should have been booked for that terrible tackle on Grealish early in the game.Even though he was weak, Pickford was clearly pushed and is experienced enough to know he should have made a meal if it like their keeper did.Back to the drawing board for Moyes -- not ! Ian Bennett 70 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:47:06 Three headers in the box. The back 5 had a stinker.You ain't going to do much when the keeper can't command his box, Mykolenko and Garner losing out, and the three centre-backs who are all big units, do not compete.Thomas Frank exploited a weakness. Easy street. Andy Crooks 71 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:48:20 Sam @39, you pretty much sum it up. We got lucky against Palace and didn't today.I am starting to worry now. Are there three worse teams than us? Perhaps. Are there three worse and more negative coaches? No. Pat Kelly 72 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:50:55 Moyes said: "Beto is gutted he didn't score. He's still trying to kick himself for those misses." Chris Leyland 73 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:03:36 Andy Crooks -- there are definitely 3 worse teams than us in this league.Are there 3 worse and more negative managers? Well, Forest certainly just appointed one of them last week. We will end up with between 44 and 50 points. Grant Rorrison 74 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:08:25 Ed @66. Martinez had one season where he got any results in Premier League football. His last two seasons were starting to look like his four seasons at Wigan. Shocking defense conceding crazy amounts of goals and couldn't buy a win. I'd put his first season at Everton down to what he inherited and the addition of our only decent striker in Premier League history. Well, Moyes consistently got better points totals than Martinez, bar one season. He also got us in the Top 4 with Marcus Bent upfront. A team that included such world stars as Kilbane, Carsley and Hibbert. A team where Osman was the star turn because he could actually trap a ball. If gambling, being positive, being pro-active, or whatever, got good outcomes minus anything else, then why was Martinez so shit in club management? There must have been something about Everton at the time he arrived here that made his first season go well and I am guessing it was due to Moyes as he was here last. Colin Glassar 75 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:14:56 There's no chance of us going down and I'm going to say the unspeakable, ie, we are too good to go down.I honestly believe that. The games we've lost have been close. No one has played us off the park. The players' heads haven't dropped. We are physically fit and battle etc… but we are toothless up front and struggle to score.Let's get to January, get a right-back and a striker and, with Branthwaite back, we'll be fine. 12th-10th.Next summer is crucial. New forwards and full backs and, a new manager. Over to you TFG. Denver Daniels 76 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:17:59 Moyes looking as old and stale as his tactics. The 85th-minute sub and the Barry - Beto swap are turning into staples. Our entire attack consists of giving the ball to Ndiaye and Grealish and hoping they can do something. Dewsbury-Hall looks neat and tidy but doesn't really impact the game. Alcaraz plays with more intent and needs to start next game. All the optimism carried over from last season is now gone. I think the match-ups against the bottom teams are going to be telling. Ernie Baywood 77 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:19:58 We'll finish mid-table this season. We're just about good enough to do that and Moyes is good enough to get that out of this team. That's as far as our ambitions will extend though. It's why Moyes is there. He's there to manage through a transition. A steady hand. He's certainly not there to win trophies. We're not at that point and he's never been that manager.Watching a mid-table side is very frustrating. But it's what we need to go through after years of nail-biting ends to seasons.Whether that transition is successful is another story. We've invested in young players and will probably continue to do so. Some will come in, some will need time, some will bomb. But it's still a better transfer strategy than the last time we could afford to buy anyone. Time will tell whether it works on the pitch. Paul Hewitt 78 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:21:15 Where's the Moyes gone from last season? Derek Taylor 79 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:23:58 Moshiri proved beyond all doubt that constantly changing the manager is the guaranteed passport to success. Didn't he? And just think what Watford have achieved with their 16 in 19 seasons -- or was it 19 in how many? You win some and you lose some, but for God's sake leave the judgements until at least the end of the season! But why lose the chance to show the world how football wise you are on a weekly basis, eh? Ian Wilkins 80 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:30:03 Slow and predictable, tactical Groundhog Day, no Plan B. Yes, Beto and Barry were poor again, but poor all over the pitch today. Teams double up on Grealish and Ndiaye and we're muted. Dewsbury-Hall flatters to deceive, sideways, slow inevitably to Grealish and all crosses hit first man. Better than other options in the Number 10 berth? Not so sure. Full-backs are poor, contribute very little going forwards. Mykolenko with free rein second half simply got in the way. We got done by set pieces, very easily. Looked suspect to every cross today, they didn't. Midfield is slow, ponderous and no goal threat whatsoever. It has been coming, we've been picking up points without playing well. Manager has a lot to answer for with tactics and inability to change. Summer transfer business exposed now for what it largely was. Time to dig in. Craig Walker 81 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:32:15 I wish our players would try shooting. Garner hit one which their keeper saved but, apart from that, we just seem to try and get it into a better position. Beto doesn't work hard enough, for me. He doesn't close down. I can't stand the constant voices to change the manager. I agree with him that we played well today apart from defending two corners. Pickford should have gone down on the second. Moyes needs time and he needs funds. He did well when he came in. Ask West Ham fans about getting a less pragmatic manager. The decision to put all our eggs in the Liam Delap basket is reminiscent of Marco Silva going after Giroud. I do think we waste too much money on potential for the future. We could all see we needed a striker and a first-choice right-back. Rob Dolby 82 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:47:22 I have yet to see Pawson have a good game refereeing any game, nevermind us.Our disallowed goal took a while for them to cancel as it wasn't obvious and from an angle behind the goal, Ndiaye doesn't touch their keeper. In real time, the ball goes in and gives the keeper no chance. In slow motion, it looks like we have 2 players blocking the goalie in an offside position. Anyone watch the Sunderland winner or Leeds goal this weekend? Players offside clearly in the line of the goalie but goal stands... but not for us. Gana gets barged over in the box, a foul anywhere else on the pitch and a penalty isn't given.We all just want some form of consistency from the refs, consistently shite doesn't count. The game was won by some quality delivery from set pieces which were Thomas Frank's trademark whilst at Brentford.Spurs are no mugs... our best striker since Lukaku can't even get in their team.I thought Dewsbury-Hall stunk the place out and somehow managed to stay on the pitch. What is it going to take to drop him?He is playing in the Doucoure role without the off-the-ball work and today, whilst he was on the ball, he gave it away almost every time. I would start Alcaraz over him all day.O'Brien offers nothing going forward, I would drop him for Coleman who is now back to fitness or play Garner there.Moyes needs to find a way to score goals. I can see us finishing 15th if we are lucky. Peter Mills 83 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:47:54 I had a chat with some Spurs fans after the match. They said it was never a 3-0 game. I agreed, but they definitely deserved to win. Tottenham did a number on us. Their set-pieces were excellent and they worked hard. Fair play. Dave Abrahams 84 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:51:12 I thought that it was a dull game of football. Although 3-0 flattered Spurs, all they had to do was to be competent defending because we were mostly slow in attacking and very predictable as usual. We did make their ‘keeper work on three occasions with the efforts from Garner in the first half and Beto with a very good effort in the second period, along with the deflected shot from Ndiaye. I hope those predicting a midtable finish for Everton are correct; unless some decent signings are made in January, I think we could be in a battle at the bottom.I'm not saying that because of today's game but from the results of the nine games played this season, close to a quarter of the season. We have gained 11 points with 8 gained at BMD; I suggest that we were very lucky to get half of them, which would have left us with 7 points out of 27. The loss of Branthwaite, the poor full back and striker situation have not helped — but that has quite a bit to do with those making the signings surely?It really was depressing watching Everton struggle today and many had quite enough of it, leaving early and facing a long cold, windy and wet walk on their way home to contemplate the result and performance of today's game. Eric Haworth 85 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:56:36 Beto off, Barry on, never expected that, totally innovative thinking... Mick O'Malley 86 Posted 26/10/2025 at 21:10:16 Martinez might have started to slip in his second season but we still reached 2 semi finals and he believed we could beat anyone and sent the team out to win every match. Give me that any day instead of this safety-first cowardly shite we get served up now. That was awful today, so predictable -- like most of this season so far. We've played well in little patches, Moyes has spent £120M this summer yet £90M is sitting on the bench... Give them a go, for fuck's sake! Danny Baily 87 Posted 26/10/2025 at 21:18:40 Lots of positives from today. We created a fair few chances, Barry had some good touches and we looked good in possession. Negative would be defending from the corners; that second goal killed the game.It's not all doom and gloom. We won't be troubling the European spots but we won't be looking over our shoulder in the same way we have over the last half a decade. Andrew Ellams 88 Posted 26/10/2025 at 21:19:06 One question from today,since when did referees go to the screen to review offside decisions? Andrew Merrick 89 Posted 26/10/2025 at 21:31:29 I am reflecting after a few drinks...Illy was a standout player today.Jack could/should have scored.Jimmy G was everywhere, what a guy, shame he got a 4th yellow today...Beto so needed that overhead kick to go in, he is so due one...Barry has a touch that Beto lacks, and plays a different game, we have to bring the best out of this pair.Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz, Gana, all good squad players... Pickford was let down a bit today, he needs solid support on set-pieces, he will not ever dominate his box, that's not his forte. Our best centre-back is awesome, we miss him, our full-back options are thin, need improving.We are moving too slowly in the right direction, and it's bloody exasperating at times, made harder by some officiating, but I see more to like this season than I have in ages. Conor McCourt 90 Posted 26/10/2025 at 21:33:05 Kunai @47,It's days like this I wished I believed we were as bad as many posters like yourself think we are as it would be a lot less torturous. Like you, I knew they played away in Europe midweek, had some important players missing, would have had little time to prepare; we had over a week to analyse their threat, how they would play and their weaknesses. Despite my worries about Moyes's record against the Sky 6 and my head telling me different, I stupidly fancied we would do a job on them today. "I think we can turn over this lot if we play with a bit of intensity. They want to play on the counter and try to hurt you with set-pieces so we don't need to go gung ho but we can get at their dodgy defence".It's not rocket science. What were they working on all week? Dewsbury-Hall floating the ball into the keeper's arms perhaps? Now that is a head scratcher.Michael @54 I hope you are just on the wind up again. If that's true, Frank must be pissing himself.Oliver @64 Yep, you're half-right. The worst keeper in the league from corners was on show today... unfortunately he didn't get tested.A few other points:Who carried more threat, Beto or Kolo Muani? Yet Beto was the problem today.It's a shit window -- sounds a bit familiar to this time last season when O'Brien and Mangala had only a few games between them and Ndiaye was the only one with promise. Only 2 points better off... but still we don't know how good it is if the manager doesn't play most of them; yet many are certain it's a disaster. Ian Bennett 91 Posted 26/10/2025 at 21:36:02 Because technically they were offside, and it's the refs interpretation if they were interfering with the keeper.I've only seen it once, but the way it is shown in slow-mo, makes it look worse than it was. I am not convinced he would've saved it.Feels like we get the shit end of the stick, when other similar decisions seem to go for other teams. Clive Rogers 92 Posted 26/10/2025 at 21:56:51 This is beginning to look serious. There are no goals throughout the team. If you can't score, you don't win games. The only player getting his share of goals is Ndiaye with 3. Beto and Barry have had enough chances. No other player has more than 1 after 9 games. Our midfield players are just not goal scorers. Gueye and Garner are 1 per season players. Dewsbury-Hall has never scored more than 2 in a season (Premier League). Even Grealish only averaged 3 per season for Man City. Iroegbunam has never scored in the Premier League. Rohl scored 2 goals in 3 seasons in the Bundesliga. The lack of goals is sapping confidence throughout the team. Annika Herbert 93 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:13:10 Grant @ 51, Moyes did get us a top 6 finish during his first spell here. 20 odd years later, he is still employing the same safety-first tactics.Nothing changes with the man. Edward Rogers 94 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:19:06 I've seen us play worse and win. We knocked it about well and Tottenham were nothing special, but we never really looked like scoring.I know it's a low bar, but Barry looked a bit more interested when he came on, some nice runs off the ball, unfortunately no-one to play him in.We will beat Sunderland. Ryan Holroyd 95 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:22:50 Clive - Barry has an expected goal of 0.5 in his games so far. Nothing is created for him. The midfield is absolutely shite. Gana and Garner offer nothing. Grealish has done basically zilch. Dewsbury-Hall is tidy but does nothing. Ndiaye has been okay. Our full-backs are an absolute embarrassment attacking wise. The team is absolutely woeful. Still at least our fans got to clap Richarlison when we were getting beat 2-0. We are the worst football club to support in England. Ryan Holroyd 96 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:28:19 Whilst I'm having a rant - get Alcaraz on the pitch. At least he drives forward and has attempts at goal. Giving him 5 mins at the end was a total disgrace from Moyes. He's on the bench whilst Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall do absolutely nothing. Ryan Holroyd 97 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:31:19 For fuck's sake, Moyes, try something different in midfield whilst you're at it because that 5 behind the striker is not working and totally one paced. Is there a clause where we can't buy players with pace? What a mess. We're relying on there being three worse clubs again. Dale Rose 98 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:41:35 I don't think the result was a true reflection of the game. There were some good performances and we put them under a lot of pressure. The problem is no natural target man in the box. Same old.... Sam Hoare 99 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:53:55 Andy @71, Certainly there are 3 worse squads than ours and really we should be heading for 14th or 15th minimum but we are struggling to create meaningfully despite having some good players and also struggling without Branthwaite to keep clean sheets. Obviously a worrying combination.We just don't seem set up right at the moment, with too much going through Grealish. Mykolenko seemed to be overlapping more tonight but doesn't often do much with it. Beto and Barry isn't ideal but, behind them, all is not well either. One win in the last 8 and my biggest worry is that Moyes will change nothing. Mal van Schaick 100 Posted 26/10/2025 at 23:08:29 I wasn't impressed with Moyes's post-match interview, he didn't seem to care about the result and basically blamed the loss on bad defending. No accountability from him for his team selection and tactics. Perhaps all is not well in his relationship with the players and owners? Time will tell... Christy Ring 101 Posted 26/10/2025 at 23:14:33 Maybe it's just me, but I thought Dewsbury-Hall was so poor today, he offered nothing? Jay Harris 102 Posted 26/10/2025 at 23:21:33 I thought we looked like Man City lite today. We had all the huff and puff and endless passing without the finish.I see neither of their goals from set-pieces was looked at by VAR even though Pickford was hindered far more than their keeper and as usual VAR spent at least 5 minutes trying to find something to rule our goal out for. How the hell Gana wasn't given a penalty for being hit like a train???The worry is that we are relying on luck rather than endeavour to get results.Beto can't hold the ball up so we might as well try something else like Ndiaye, Alcaraz or even McNeil up there. Colin Glassar 103 Posted 26/10/2025 at 23:26:51 As much as I like and admire Gana Gueye, I think now might be the time to try something new in midfield. Röhl alongside Garner, for example, with Alcaraz in for Dewsbury-Hall.All the creative workload is on the shoulders of Grealish and Ndiaye with no outlet in the box. As many have said, try Ndiaye as a false 9. Give Dibling some minutes to ease him into the team.But this is David Moyes, who doesn't really rotate, so expect the same lineup next time around. Ernie Baywood 104 Posted 26/10/2025 at 23:31:08 Jay, VAR looks at everything. They absolutely would have reviewed the touch on Pickford and confirmed there wasn't that much in it. Pickford should have been stronger and there clearly should have been a defender in there helping him.The challenge on Gana was the only near controversy for me. It was clumsy and gets penalised anywhere else on the pitch. But it was pretty subjective and VAR wasn't getting involved unless the ref gave it. I must admit I don't really see the controversy over the refereeing. Our disallowed goal was frustrating but it's hard to argue that Ndiaye wasn't having an impact on the play from an offside position. Chris James 105 Posted 26/10/2025 at 23:57:49 Yawn… I see the ToffeeWeb backbone is proving as brittle as usual -- at least those knees are still capable of jerking!Previously decent Moyes is shit again, previously great transfer window was terrible, starting line -p (which looked fine tbh) is now awful… blah, blah, blah! Honestly, this whinging is more predictable than Beto missing clear-cut chances!Obviously it's a hugely disappointing result, against a decent side who are expecting European football, and who we need to get closer to if we're going to push on, but the scoreline was hugely flattering, aided by bad luck, poor finishing and more VAR nonsense. We didn't play badly and we are not awful now, any more than we were brilliant before. What we 100% do need is a centre-forward worthy of the name or a different approach to the front line. Beto tries hard and is a physical presence but lacks any goalscoring instinct. Barry hasn't yet found his niche so maybe he needs time. Neither of those situations will fix themselves automatically. I don't think this is an easy problem to solve, nor do I think Everton are alone in forward struggles (Spurs front line didn't do much damage here), but I do agree we need to try something different before reinforcement(s) in the window. Maybe Ndiaye through the middle, but I worry that takes a creative player out of his favoured position; could Alcatraz do a job up front? What about Keane? Paul Kossoff 106 Posted 26/10/2025 at 00:08:16 Both Spurs' goals from corners should not have stood. Foul on Pickford by the same player on both occasions. Ndiaye affecting the keeper... how? He's behind him, the ball in front of the keeper! The idiot ref saying he's offside, excuse me, have they changed the rules again? He doesn't attempt to play the ball and has every right to stand wherever he wants. In that case, he's not offside. If the fouls on Pickford were allowed, then Everton's goal has to stand. They did the same in the Bournemouth game, same foul, push on the keeper from a corner, goal stands. The bastards can manipulate the rules whichever way suits them.Football has become like a card game, the cards are being dealt from the bottom of the pack = cheating. Ernie Baywood 107 Posted 27/10/2025 at 00:45:06 I don't know what to say, Paul. None of that makes sense. Andy Mead 108 Posted 27/10/2025 at 02:34:27 Poor goals to concede. What is it with zonal marking being all the rage? 9 defenders in the box at times and one player gets a free header? What's wrong with going man for man? You see it every week in every game. I think a change of system is needed. Dewsbury-Hall is really getting picked each week regardless of how he performs. We are so static, out wide to Grealish or Ndiaye and then all stop. Play 4-4-2 and give them something to aim for in the box. Not saying play both Beto and Barry together, but give them somebody next to them to support them. No point throwing the ball out wide, only to play it back inside, then across to the other wing and just keep doing that until we lose it, or go all the way back to Pickford for the aimless big boot to nobody anyway. Get the ball in the box from out wide to begin with. We are toothless. Maybe Garner at right-back to provide a bit better service? Bobby Mallon 109 Posted 27/10/2025 at 03:01:14 People saying "Don't play Dewsbury-Hal"l make me chuckle. Our problem is not Dewsbury-Hall -- it's the poor movement in the side. Watch it back closely and you will see no running off the ball, no overlapping full-backs. But we also need a midfielder who can thread a pass (Harrison Armstrong?) to front runners. Matt Smith 110 Posted 27/10/2025 at 03:11:48 Has this been mentioned? $40M for Dibling + $30M for Barry: 2 players that can't even start. Where Woltemade cost $75M. Or Mbeumo $70M.Yes, it's a huge risk putting all your eggs in one basket but, at some point, we're going to have to take the leap and put some serious cash on the table.And yes, we've done very well with bargain basement buys and loans but I just feel like, with the striker, that strategy doesn't work.And yes, someone will say "But the good players want Champions League", but surely we could have found someone and done a deal?Grealish and Ndiaye are capable of feeding a decent striker. Don Alexander 111 Posted 27/10/2025 at 03:13:41 The goals we conceded to the two corners will be of no relevance to any club in the Premier League, all of whom for many years will have identified our Jordan as too short to compete alone with a player of Van de Ven's height and power. The team failed on corners -- end of.If other clubs haven't sussed out our corners as a defensive frailty for years, I don't know what they've been looking at.Moyes, and the players, need to address it -- today. Chris James 112 Posted 27/10/2025 at 06:03:07 Just looking at the data again...It shows we had more possession, more passes and higher percentage on target (especially final third successful passes -- almost 3-to-1), more touches in the box and more shots. We get a forward and/or we have proper consistent officials and that's a draw, maybe even a win.We're not going to fix the reffing bias, but a forward is doable surely??? Derek Knox 113 Posted 27/10/2025 at 06:08:41 Yes, Spurs played well, but also had luck and the referee on their side too. A lot of my mates, Rob Halligan etc, all said "Have you seen who the referee is -- Pawson?" So his anti-Everton officiating has been well registered. Call me naive but I thought a referee was (allegedly) supposed to be impartial. If that is the case, that prick should never be allowed to manage an Everton game again. Well, let's make that any game! Terry Farrell 114 Posted 27/10/2025 at 06:51:41 This was a similar scenario to the Palace match. Moyes was decisive and brought on Beto, Iroegbunam and Alcaraz and together they turned the game. Moving Garner to right-back was a smart move but Dewsbury-Hall was having a poor game and should have been hooked. Giving Charlie 5 mins was ridiculous. Pawson... no words. The foul on Gana is a foul anywhere on the pitch, so it's a penalty. Jack and Illy were superb. Illy is breathtaking yet only the away fans sing his name. Get it going at BMD -- it will inspire him further. Robert Tressell 115 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:11:22 The summer recruitment is looking like a miscalculation. It was designed to be a balance between the here and now (Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Travers, Alcaraz), a slightly slower burn (Barry, Dibling, Röhl), and the longer term (Aznou, Gokah). However, fun / good though some of this business was, it has left us without the basic capabilities of all of the “smaller” clubs currently doing well -- being pace and width. So, whilst we have a much better looking squad, it's not well equipped to hurt teams. I suspect we'll get better but it makes hard work of the season and must be leaving Grealish and Ndiaye completely exasperated. Ian Bennett 116 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:18:00 It's why we had to get a productive, experienced right-winger with pace last summer.Instead, we spent £35M or ⅓ of the budget for someone to warm the bench. We just don't have the patience to wait 2 or 3 years for him to be of serious use. Robert Tressell 117 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:38:38 Ian, as you and I have touched on before, I don't mind the acquisition of Dibling. For me, the problem was overloading central midfield where we now have Garner, Rohl, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz. And also Armstrong to come back. After all Dibling and Grealish and Ndiaye can all play the Number 10 attacking midfield role.We arguably only needed one of Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall and Alcaraz and would look much better with the likes of Mukiele, Adingra and Mandrava who all ended up at Sunderland. Alan J Thompson 118 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:42:29 Having an early hospital appointment, there was no way I could sit up until 3 am, so I've just finished watching the replay. I avoided all radio and TV so as not to know the score and, just as I was leaving hospital some hours later, I passed the only TV in the place that had the sound up rather than subtitles which every other set had and I heard Tottenham thumped, then it went quiet, 3-0 at Everton so I didn't know if they did or were and when they scored. I thought that was it and then wondered when O'Brien got his.I didn't think we were outplayed but we were certainly outscored. How different it would have been, obviously, if either Grealish or Beto had put that 2nd minute chance away.For O'Brien's disallowed goal, I thought maybe Ndiaye was offside but are you interfering with play if the keeper chooses to stand behind you?The interference was no different to the Spurs scorer holding Pickford's jersey when the ball goes over them on each occasion before it was headed back across. So hoisted by our own former tactic, but either way, I was left wondering why VAR either stays out of it or gets involved with everything?I hate to say it but one bad week when scores in other games go against us and we seem further down the table than we should be.Just one last thought: what a goal that would have been by Beto in 53rd minute. Andy Meighan 119 Posted 27/10/2025 at 09:05:21 Colin 103.That's a great shout trying Röhl and Alcaraz in midfield, but you know as well as me there's not a prayer it's going to happen.Dewsbury-Hall was his buy and, while he started the first few games, Leeds apart, well since then he's been anonymous.It's obvious he doesn't rate Alcaraz so forget him coming in and getting a run of games -- Moyes is not for turning.I'd love to know why our recruitment team cant spot players with pace but they can easily spot them without any. Anthony Dove 120 Posted 27/10/2025 at 09:11:22 The contrast between 0’Brien and Porro was enormous.Barry may not be any good, but we know for sure Betoisn’t, so at least give Barry a run of games. Dewsbury Hall was poor. Armstrong is getting rave reviews at Preston.Moyes will be Moyes. George Cumiskey 121 Posted 27/10/2025 at 09:23:19 Some terrible performances subs too late and poor choices, got beat 3 nil at home manager pleased with the performance but hey ho let's blame the referee. Unbelievable. Jim Wilson 122 Posted 27/10/2025 at 09:44:25 If there was ever a time for Everton to demand Pawson should never officiate an Everton game again it is now.But they also need to demand an apology over the VAR decision to disallow our perfectly good goal.If any other team had scored our goal it would have been given and if we had scored Spurs 2nd goal it would have been disallowed.The corruption is deeper than just Pawson, he is doing the Premier Leagues bidding.Spurs games have had a definite bias towards them in recent years and something is very very wrong. I'm sick of it and as soon as I saw Pawsom was the ref my heart sank. An absolute disgrace. Jimmy Carr 123 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:04:21 The calls for Moyes to be sacked and Graham Potter (or the latest trendy manager) to be installed are at least mostly absent from the thread. I think there's a long and frustrating winter ahead of us, though if we can snaffle a half-decent striker in January, maybe on loan, then things will improve. I would love Moyes to shuffle the pack, but it's not his style. He'll only do that when he absolutely has to. Derek Knox 124 Posted 27/10/2025 at 12:39:32 George @ 121, Strewth, I assume therefore that you watched the match wearing blinkers!The referee was as usual, a 24 carat cunt, even acknowledged by some Spurs fans in that they couldn't believe their luck with what they got away with! Edward Rogers 125 Posted 27/10/2025 at 12:50:46 On the disallowed goal, if it because they were deemed offside, why did the referee have to go to the screen? I thought VAR made that decision automatically. I assume every incident of impeding of goalies will now end in free kicks, or I am being 'naive'? No, I won't be holding my breath either. Michael Kenrick 126 Posted 27/10/2025 at 13:00:37 I think what you're missing, Edward, is that the referee is not reviewing the offside decision on the monitor -- he is assessing whether the offside player(s) were impeding the Spurs goalkeeper, and therefore interfering with play. Quite why the same degree of impeding the goalkeeper is not called for Spurs' second goal is a more of mystery. Mihir Ambardekar 127 Posted 27/10/2025 at 16:41:00 What is it with managers coming to Everton and refusing to change tactics when you see it's not working? I am not sure what Dewsbury-Hall offers. He doesn't score or assist. Next match, either Ndiaye should be the striker with Alcaraz behind him. Rohl and Gana in the middle with Garner at right-back. Dewsbury-Hall at right wing. Bob Parrington 128 Posted 29/10/2025 at 11:00:37 I agree with the criticism of Pawson, on the whole. He's never been a ref to give any preference to decisions with us. But, y'know, shit happens. This was a bad performance all round and I'm worried about the upcoming game with hot Sunderland. But, I wouldn't be surprised if we step up our performance and beat them 2 - 1.A few weeks ago, I mentioned about my brother, 15 years younger than me, being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. There were several loving comments from ToffeWebbers. Thank you. Unfortunately, Ken died 5 weeks after the prognosis. We have memorials during the next week in a South Australia coastal town, where he and his wonderful Singapore wife, Carol, lived and then in Canberra, where he spent most of his working life in IT. A great Evertonian since I first took him to Goodison Park in 1977. There will be lots of blues regalia there and his wife insists -- casual dress but nothing red. True Blue Ken. Phil Sammon 129 Posted 29/10/2025 at 11:51:04 Bob @128,Very sorry for your loss, Bob. Rest in peace to your dear brother, Ken. I'll have a beer for him here in Melbourne tonight. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb