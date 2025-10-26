26/10/2025





Everton suffered a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on a rain-soaked night at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

The Toffees’ unbeaten run at their new waterfront home has come to an end. Everton's defence was breached from a set-piece for the first time this season after Micky Van de Ven headed a brace from two corner-kicks. Sandwiched between Van de Ven’s goals was a Jake O’Brien equaliser that VAR hilariously ruled out.

Chasing two goals in the second half, Everton did take the game to the visitors and created a couple of strong chances.

Beto had a great chance where he adjusted his body to a deflected cross from Iliman Ndiaye and set up a scissor kick, only to see his great effort saved by Guglielmo Vicario. Ndiaye also found a little space to unleash a shot after playing a one-two with Thierno Barry, but Vicario was once again up to the task, reacting late to a couple of deflections.

However, there was no way back as Everton committed too many men forward and Richarlison set up Pape Matar Sarr for a third goal just a minute before the end to put the hosts out of their misery.

Here are the player ratings from Everton's 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur:

Jordan Pickford: 5

There was little Jordan Pickford could do about the opening goal but perhaps, the Everton goalie could've been stronger to ward off the physicality from Van de Ven for the second goal. Made a big save off former teammate Richarlison towards the end.

Jake O’Brien (replaced by Merlin Rohl at 66’): 5

O'Brien was unfortunate to see his equaliser ruled out after referee Craig Pawson was called by VAR to review the pitchside monitor. Offered little besides the goal and was taken off in the second half.

James Tarkowski: 5

Tarkowski was guilty of not following Van de Ven for the second goal and struggled for pace against Tottenham's attackers. He was also slow in reaching Richarlison's headed layoff for Pape Sarr in the final minutes.

Michael Keane: 5.5

Made a great challenge on Xavi Simons early in the game and produced several headed clearances and interceptions. Was guilty of letting Van de Ven escape his attention for the second goal, much like his defensive partner Tarkowski.

Vitalii Mykolenko: 4.5

Defensively timid and had a tough time up against the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Brennan Johnson. The Ukrainian also offered little going forward and lacked quality while in possession.

Idrissa Gueye (replaced by Charly Alcaraz at 85’): 5.5

Idrissa Gueye had an average game but wasn't adventurous enough while on the ball. His pass to Beto after intercepting a Spurs possession loss in their own half was sloppy and could've led to a clear goal-scoring opportunity, not that I would trust Beto to convert a potential 1v1 either way.

James Garner: 6

Tested Vicario from distance in the first half and worked his socks off in the middle of the park. Garner was pushed to right-back to replace O'Brien once Merlin Rohl came on in the second half. Misjudged the weight of the cross to Richarlison who set up the third goal in the dying minutes.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 5

His corner delivery for O'Brien's cancelled second goal was inch-perfect. Was involved in a couple of driving runs up the pitch but faded in the second half and couldn't kick on.

Iliman Ndiaye: 7.5

Iliman Ndiaye was once again the best player for Everton and put in another sublime shift on the right flank. He beat the attention of his markers constantly and set up delicious balls for Beto which the Guinea-Bissau international failed to capitalise on. Ndiaye also tested Vicario with a low driven shot in the second half and also put in the cross for Beto's overhead kick attempt which was also kept out by the Spurs keeper.

Beto (replaced by Thierno Barry at 66’): 4

Another night to forget for the Blues' number nine as Everton's striker problem grows more and more concerning with every matchday. Beto found himself with a glorious chance to finish off Ndiaye's mazy run and cross but the ball went straight through his legs. Fans are left asking questions about how the match would've gone had Beto converted his chance in the opening minutes for the umpteenth time this season. To his credit, he adjusted his body well to unleash an overhead kick from Ndiaye's cross in the second half, bringing out a fantastic save off Vicario.

Jack Grealish: 7

Returning to the side after missing the clash against Manchester City last weekend, Grealish kept probing and had his shot saved by Pedro Porro on the goal line following Beto's miss early on. He enjoyed more space in the second half and made a few key passes without causing too much threat. Both Grealish and Ndiaye were deemed to be offside for O'Brien's goal, leading to the cancellation of the equaliser.

Substitutions

Merlin Rohl: 6

Merlin Rohl looked impressive during his short stay on the pitch and strung moves effectively in both the defensive and attacking thirds. Will be an interesting player to watch out for in the coming weeks as he continues to adapt to the side after returning from injury following his Deadline Day signing.

Thierno Barry: 6

His game looked more polished than Beto's after coming on and Thierno Barry also had a shot from the edge of the box which was blocked.

Charly Alcaraz: N/A

