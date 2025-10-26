Season › 2025-26 › News Everton vs Tottenham Player Ratings: Undefeated home run ends Anjishnu Roy 26/10/2025 132comments | Jump to last Everton suffered a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on a rain-soaked night at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. The Toffees’ unbeaten run at their new waterfront home has come to an end. Everton's defence was breached from a set-piece for the first time this season after Micky Van de Ven headed a brace from two corner-kicks. Sandwiched between Van de Ven’s goals was a Jake O’Brien equaliser that VAR hilariously ruled out. Chasing two goals in the second half, Everton did take the game to the visitors and created a couple of strong chances. Beto had a great chance where he adjusted his body to a deflected cross from Iliman Ndiaye and set up a scissor kick, only to see his great effort saved by Guglielmo Vicario. Ndiaye also found a little space to unleash a shot after playing a one-two with Thierno Barry, but Vicario was once again up to the task, reacting late to a couple of deflections. However, there was no way back as Everton committed too many men forward and Richarlison set up Pape Matar Sarr for a third goal just a minute before the end to put the hosts out of their misery. Here are the player ratings from Everton's 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur: Jordan Pickford: 5 There was little Jordan Pickford could do about the opening goal but perhaps, the Everton goalie could've been stronger to ward off the physicality from Van de Ven for the second goal. Made a big save off former teammate Richarlison towards the end. Jake O’Brien (replaced by Merlin Rohl at 66’): 5 O'Brien was unfortunate to see his equaliser ruled out after referee Craig Pawson was called by VAR to review the pitchside monitor. Offered little besides the goal and was taken off in the second half. James Tarkowski: 5 Tarkowski was guilty of not following Van de Ven for the second goal and struggled for pace against Tottenham's attackers. He was also slow in reaching Richarlison's headed layoff for Pape Sarr in the final minutes. Michael Keane: 5.5 Made a great challenge on Xavi Simons early in the game and produced several headed clearances and interceptions. Was guilty of letting Van de Ven escape his attention for the second goal, much like his defensive partner Tarkowski. Vitalii Mykolenko: 4.5 Defensively timid and had a tough time up against the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Brennan Johnson. The Ukrainian also offered little going forward and lacked quality while in possession. Idrissa Gueye (replaced by Charly Alcaraz at 85’): 5.5 Idrissa Gueye had an average game but wasn't adventurous enough while on the ball. His pass to Beto after intercepting a Spurs possession loss in their own half was sloppy and could've led to a clear goal-scoring opportunity, not that I would trust Beto to convert a potential 1v1 either way. James Garner: 6 Tested Vicario from distance in the first half and worked his socks off in the middle of the park. Garner was pushed to right-back to replace O'Brien once Merlin Rohl came on in the second half. Misjudged the weight of the cross to Richarlison who set up the third goal in the dying minutes. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 5 His corner delivery for O'Brien's cancelled second goal was inch-perfect. Was involved in a couple of driving runs up the pitch but faded in the second half and couldn't kick on. Iliman Ndiaye: 7.5 Iliman Ndiaye was once again the best player for Everton and put in another sublime shift on the right flank. He beat the attention of his markers constantly and set up delicious balls for Beto which the Guinea-Bissau international failed to capitalise on. Ndiaye also tested Vicario with a low driven shot in the second half and also put in the cross for Beto's overhead kick attempt which was also kept out by the Spurs keeper. Beto (replaced by Thierno Barry at 66’): 4 Another night to forget for the Blues' number nine as Everton's striker problem grows more and more concerning with every matchday. Beto found himself with a glorious chance to finish off Ndiaye's mazy run and cross but the ball went straight through his legs. Fans are left asking questions about how the match would've gone had Beto converted his chance in the opening minutes for the umpteenth time this season. To his credit, he adjusted his body well to unleash an overhead kick from Ndiaye's cross in the second half, bringing out a fantastic save off Vicario. Jack Grealish: 7 Returning to the side after missing the clash against Manchester City last weekend, Grealish kept probing and had his shot saved by Pedro Porro on the goal line following Beto's miss early on. He enjoyed more space in the second half and made a few key passes without causing too much threat. Both Grealish and Ndiaye were deemed to be offside for O'Brien's goal, leading to the cancellation of the equaliser. Substitutions Merlin Rohl: 6 Merlin Rohl looked impressive during his short stay on the pitch and strung moves effectively in both the defensive and attacking thirds. Will be an interesting player to watch out for in the coming weeks as he continues to adapt to the side after returning from injury following his Deadline Day signing. Thierno Barry: 6 His game looked more polished than Beto's after coming on and Thierno Barry also had a shot from the edge of the box which was blocked. Charly Alcaraz: N/A Reader Comments (132) Disclaimer () Jim Bennings 1 Posted 26/10/2025 at 19:55:41 Very generous with the ratings for me.Tarkowski I wouldn't give more than a 4 at best, yet again the decision to offer a contract extension seems hasty as it's a player looking on the decline.We were one-half wonders as usual, Ndiaye played well for one half which seems to be the limit at the moment, and when he doesn't play well, we don't seem to play well.Grealish was okay but little end product and he is supplying ammunition to a gun with no trigger unfortunately. Joe Hurst 2 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:22:16 An accurate review of every Everton player in tonight’s game:…Shite Paul Hewitt 3 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:24:34 I do often wonder why getting beaten by a better team makes you shit? John Williams 4 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:27:49 I blame Moyes, he should have played the tea lady in midfield and chosen a couple of burly stewards from the stands to play in the centre of defence.I presume some on here will blame Moyes for picking the wrong team!! Ralph Basnett 5 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:28:30 The players are playing to the best of their ability; unfortunately, it isn't good enough. The squad problem is down to owners and manager.Owners gave Moyes money and he has chosen to bring in a forward that isn't ready and failed to recruit right and left backs.We have very little pace in the team and everyone we play exploits that.The only way any youth get experience is sending them out?Same shit... just a different location! Bill Fairfield 6 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:45:54 Huffed and puffed, but we desperately need a striker and a couple of strong running attacking full-backs. Until then, it's plod on with what we've got. A long way to go yet. Tom Bowers 7 Posted 26/10/2025 at 20:58:41 I agree we are not blessed at full-back. Jake is not a full-back and Mykolenko is quite slow on the turn and is often beaten.However, the offensive side of things is very weak but we have to suffer it until at least January.If Jack and Iliman are snuffed out, then we will struggle, as they did today. Most teams will realise this. Craig Scott 8 Posted 26/10/2025 at 21:39:39 It seems clear to me that Grealish and Ndiaye are our biggest attacking threats but they do so from the flanks. There isn't anyone in the middle running off and firing shots from the deployed lone striker. Defences can just double up on the striker in the middle and snuff out their threat, which in Beto's case isn't great.I support the idea of trying either Ndiaye or Grealish interchanging as a false nine with Dibling on the right. Today demonstrated that we should try something different as we had good possession in promising positions on the flanks but no threat when the balls were swung in to the middle. David Bromwell 9 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:01:06 I couldn't go today so had to watch on telly, with sound down. Very familiar current Everton performance, which in part is nice to watch but we simply cannot finish. Obviously we also struggled every time Tottenham crossed the ball into our box... worrying as our back line has traditionally been more resilient. Ryan Holroyd 10 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:06:18 Could someone please tell me what exactly Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall does? £25M and he's not even as good as Alcaraz. Robert Williams 11 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:06:19 I've no idea how Grealish gets a 7. To my mind, all he does lately (after bursting on the scene) is slow the play down, doing his own little 'cameo' on the touchline. The whole team was poor today. Did Beto split his pants with that overhead kick he tried?We appear to be settling into a pattern of mediocrity, but maybe that is what Moyes is trying to achieve at this stage of the season, so that the owners will take notice and cough up some more ackers for another inflow of uselessness.I will be away, so will miss the next two games. Let's hope there is an improvement by the time I get back!! Ryan Holroyd 12 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:12:02 Robert - I agree with you about Grealish. All he does is gets the ball, slows the play down, checks inside, or gives to Mykolenko. No wonder Man City got rid. Them three of Ndiaye, Grealish and the dreadful Dewsbury-Hall are basically the same players. Fur coat and no knickers comes to mind. Ryan Holroyd 13 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:17:21 it's like watching the same clip on repeat with Grealish. He does his shuffling, stuttering run with two defenders in front of him, then has to lay it off usually backwards or square, and the attack expires. Or he wins a free kick which we just whack into the area.. Never looks look like scoring. Doesn't look like setting anything up. He is a bit of a one-trick pony. £12M in wages with no return. Jim Bennings 14 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:29:43 Ryan,Probably not easy when you have a carthorse in front of you, a full back that hasn't got a clue how to overlap you, a middle of the park that doesn't take up a position around or in the box to give you a target to hit.I imagine Grealish would look a much much better player if he had prime Leighton Baines passing him by, or Lukaku showing for passes up front or even a player like Naismith in this side that could take up a dangerous position in the box.All we do is pass to him then stand there watching him almost with the attitude of "Right, you do it yourself, Jack, we've passed the ball to you."I've seen more movement in a tortoise tank than you get from our attacks. Jim Bennings 15 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:36:30 More concerning for me are the following:How on earth have we persisted with one of the most un-modern left-backs in the Premier League in Mykolenko, who can't run, can't pass, crossing awful, and is just so unlike the majority of full-backs in this era, yet we have churned him out for 4 years.How on earth we identified needing to replace Seamus Coleman way back in 2019, when we signed Djibril Sidibe, but somehow still haven't replaced him.How did we persist with Calvert-Lewin from 2017 to 2025 knowing he'd been injury-prone and not good enough for 4 of those seasons, yet we still have not signed a striker who can even look like he's been trained professionally.We are watching a very much declining central defender in James Tarkowski yet wanting to offer a new 2-year contract.Those are bigger concerns at this club for me right now. Jim Bennings 16 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:40:33 Our midfield still lacks any real bite, any real power or pace. That's why I wanted to sign Kubo and John McGinn.People didn't want McGinn but I tell you one thing, he'd have improved our midfield no end.I wanted us to push the boat out on Kubo and was erring towards that move ahead of Dibling. Ryan Holroyd 17 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:49:17 I agree in part with what you say, Jim. Although he was doing the same at Man City, so who knows? He definitely slows the play down a lot. In answer to your questions, because the club is rotten to its core. Has been for decades and ain't changing soon. Pitiful really. As I say, we're the most pointless, sterile, 1970s style football club as there is. I mean fans clapping Richarlison when we're getting beat 2-0. Absolutely pathetic. Jerome Shields 18 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:51:21 Jim #16,McGinn would have made a big difference, but playing for Moyes didn't seem to be an incentive. I suspect Kubo was similar. Ryan Holroyd 19 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:53:18 Or he was happy at Villa, Jerome. Ryan Holroyd 20 Posted 26/10/2025 at 22:55:27 I wish the club would just fold and end this misery they inflict on us every season. Ernie Baywood 21 Posted 27/10/2025 at 04:53:39 Feels like a slight over-reaction, Ryan. I might be an eternal optimist but I see progress. We're signing young (which will come with its blunders) and we're actually attempting to play football. Yes, we lack plenty of the parts needed to be a good side, but we've just spent the last few years barely playing football, staving off relegation, and being stripped of any decent playing assets. You've only got to look at the selections. We lack a cutting edge... Yet Spurs can introduce a Brazilian international striker off the bench. The same guy we had to sell to them to meet PSR limits! If you wanted to sum up the respective clubs, it was right there in that moment. Jonathan Tasker 22 Posted 27/10/2025 at 04:54:09 Ryan is right. Close the club permanently. Kenwright has won. Jerome Shields 23 Posted 27/10/2025 at 06:30:31 Ryan #19,Same reason. Moyes: same old tactics -- which may look good but are painfully slow in the buildup. The opposition just has to shepherd the threat up and mark up the stationary attackers.This has been the way the opposition have played Moyes for years. No proper preparation is being put into set pieces, whether attacking or defending. That is a real problem that Moyes should be held accountable for, especially when his main strength is supposed to be to contain the opposition.The way Moyes's tactics are, there are only two ways of scoring. The centre-forward gets the right connection on a half-chance, or from a set-piece. Neither are going to happen.I think TFG should be looking at Stage 2 asap. Jerome Shields 24 Posted 27/10/2025 at 06:46:00 Moyes should have kept Lindstrøm -- at least he knew how to play a through-ball. When was the last time we saw an Everton player play a through-ball through the centre?Moyes may not even want players to look to play the through ball. James O'Connell 25 Posted 27/10/2025 at 06:52:28 It's all down to match days. Clearly we don't like playing on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays.And every other Saturday.Friday night football and we win the league. Ian Bennett 26 Posted 27/10/2025 at 07:39:21 No proper preparation is being put into set-pieces whether attacking or defending. That is a real problem that Moyes should be held accountable for, especially when his main strength is supposed to be to contain the opposition.Jerome, we have one of the highest % of scoring from set pieces in the Premier League over the last 12 months, and we're the last of the 20 teams to concede from a set-piece this season. Your statements are not backed up with actual facts.The bottom line was our keeper was nowhere near 3 headers in his 6-yard box. Garner and Mykolenko were bullied out of their header duels fairly easily, and the 3 big dopes were nowhere near Micky van de Ven who is a clear danger. Oh, and we had a set-piece disallowed by VAR.The bigger issue is our players are not very good. The defence is poor without a low block, the midfield aren't great on the ball, and shooting is dreadful. Oh, and the big lad up front has the touch of a kerb and turning radius like he needs to be on the Mersey.The team had good chances to score yesterday despite all of that, and gifted shit goals to Spurs. Christmas came early for them.My criticism is not getting Alcaraz on earlier. I thought Dewsbury-Hall was pretty poor. I'd like to see Barry and Beto together at some point, so they've some pace in the side to unsettle teams -- 2-nil down is that situation. The O'Brien experiment is meant to help set-pieces, but defensively it didn't. Tarkowski worries me.For the next game, I would like to see some of the finishing XI start:Pickford Garner Mykolenko Tarkowski KeaneRöhlGanaAlcaraz Ndiaye BetoGrealish Is it a great team? No. But that's where we are. Spurs were no great shakes either. Their centre-forward from PSG was pretty rubbish -- and they've plenty of others in Tel, Richarlison, and Solanke that they've squandered on. Not easy, this centre-forward lark. Mark Murphy 27 Posted 27/10/2025 at 07:44:09 We’re still playing football that went extinct 15 years ago - too slow and methodical.But, if Branthwaite had been in the middle yesterday they wouldn’t have scored those corners.We need asap two fast dynamic fearless full backs and get Branthwaite and O’Brien in the middle. Add a competent striker (or go all out on Barry) and we’ll not be far off.But in the meantime, we need a big change of mentality.Bring in Iraola asap. Neil Cremin 28 Posted 26/10/2025 at 07:49:56 Totally agree with Ryan on Grealish. He is a very talented footballer who doesn't lose possession. However, from what I have seen to date, he is now double-marked, he holds up the ball and ends up passing into our midfield, usually to Dewsbury-Hall who is not creative enough to carve out openings for whoever is playing up front. Grealish doesn't shoot, Dewsbury-Hall doesn't shoot. Our typical pattern of play in attacking is getting inside their half, and whoever has the ball doesn't see any options, so passes into the middlem and ultimately a nothing ball is crossed into a crowded organised defence and cleared. Another observation from yesterday is that two of the goals were from corners where we looked very vulnerable. Jordan Pickford is a great shot-stopper, as he showed when saving against Richarlison but has no command of the 6-yard box. Compare that with Vicario where any corner we had was either underhit, collected or punched well clear by Vicario. The only exception was Jake's. My fear is that Thomas Frank has shown other teams exactly how to score against Everton. Mick O'Malley 29 Posted 27/10/2025 at 07:58:31 Bournemouth lost 3/4 of their back 4 from last season and are in the Top 4. They've got a 19-year-old centre-forward who's scored 3 in his last 4. They don't mind putting in players who aren't Premier League ready, we sit ours on the bench and they get 5 minutes at the end of the game if they are lucky. I was fuming with Moyes yesterday bringing Alcaraz on with 6 minutes left. I know he has his fans on here but it's about time Gana was put out to pasture. Okay, he wins the ball back but, more often than not, coughs up possession, he contributes nothing offensively and his shooting is woeful... mind you, he's not alone there! Bill Fairfield 30 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:08:29 The early-season optimism has evaporated already. The fear of another season of struggle is once again upon us. Ian Bennett 31 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:10:20 Neil - right on set-pieces. Franks works hard on that aspect, but others will cotton on.Agree on Grealish. You need someone at Number 10 that can exploit that space when players are dragged out to Grealish. Ndiaye would be the main beneficiary, but with no one on the right, it will need to be Alcaraz.Röhl should start next game. It's where Garner plays now? Midfield or right-back. Mark Murphy 32 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:17:53 Mick, Bournemouth are fearless and have a strong team mentality. It's why I want Iraola in, and wanted him in for this season.I'm not anti-Moyes -- he did a great job turning us around last season -- but we should've dumped the “old” Everton mentality of the last 35 years when we left Goodison. Jim Bennings 33 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:18:18 The early season optimism amounted basically to two of the first three games in August. Since then, we've been pretty much abject.We were poor at Anfield when they were vulnerable. We didn't capitalize on a poor Manchester City at the Etihad, and we were poor at Wolves in the Carabao Cup.West Ham at home when they are abysmal was also a shocking performance, while we got lucky at home to Palace when we could have been 3-0 down before Ndiaye scored to level it. Sam Hoare 34 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:21:55 Mark @27, we'd love Iraola but I'd say there's next to no chance. Despite our history, we are currently a step down from Bournemouth who have better players, better recruitment and better prospects. They have a genuine shot at Champions League football within the next few years whereas we will struggle to get into the Top 10.There are lots of talented young managers out there and I wonder if Moyes will come under pressure around Xmas if we are languishing around 15th-18th which feels distinctly possible. In theory, we should have a better second half to the season with a raft of new players getting settled and finding synergy but a lot of these new players (Barry, Dibling, Röhl, Aznou etc) have barely featured as Moyes seems loathe to tinker with lineup and formation. And to be fair to him, when he did name a much-altered lineup in the cup, few players if any made a case for themselves.The recruitment was strange. We bought more wingers who want to cut inside despite having no overlapping full-backs and more players who want to keep hold of the ball and play it around despite having no forwards who excel in linking play. Andy Duff 35 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:27:53 Grealish isn't the problem; it's the players around him. Mykolenko offers nothing going forward he gets no support. The strikers in the middle have to do more. He somehow still managed the assists he did despite this. Put better players with him and you'll see his quality. I was at the game yesterday and he was trying to tell his team mates to move etc. You would not see this if you watched on telly. Ryan Holroyd 36 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:44:43 Agreed, Grealish isn't the problem as such, but he should have scored yesterday to put us one-up which seems to get brushed under the carpet. Also, one of his ‘assists' was passing the ball 5 yards to James Garner. We definitely miss Branthwaite and Calvert-Lewin on set pieces, Jerome. Mike Doyle 37 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:51:01 Jim #33, I think you sum it up quite nicely.The teams we are up against will all have figured out how we play -- and that we have zero pace and limited finishing capability in the team.I fear we'll see repeats of yesterday as the season progresses -- not helped by Ndiaye and Gana disappearing for a few weeks. Anthony Dove 38 Posted 27/10/2025 at 08:52:32 O'Brien is a good defender but, when you look atPorro yesterday, you realise how important it isto have full-backs with pace who can be extra attackers. Colin Glassar 39 Posted 27/10/2025 at 09:04:35 We have become stale in team selections and tactics and we're still only in October. Moyes needs to shake things up a bit, be a bit more creative and risky. Try and outwit opponents... because that's what they are doing to us. Tony Abrahams 40 Posted 27/10/2025 at 09:05:24 I’m just glad I gave my ticket away yesterday because I had a feeling it was going to be one of those days.The more things change the more they just stay the same, with most of our play going through our two wingers, with teams just doubling up on them.I thought Gueye, was as bad as I’ve ever seen him, with Dewsbury Hall, playing his normal game. His normal game keeps him on the pitch every week because we simply have a manager who is reluctant to change, imo.Dwight McNeil, is not a world beater but he’s been a decent player for Everton, and yet he has been completely banished, so when I watch Grealish, bringing defenders towards him and flicking it into the space, I often scratch my head and think that would have been perfect for a player who has probably/definitely got the best shot in the squad.I could go on but what’s the point, because anything that is said, is often jumped on as a criticism of our manager, who can hopefully steady the ship and bring stability, to a set of fans that are absolutely desperate for a tiny little bit of success. Marc Hints 41 Posted 27/10/2025 at 09:14:37 #26 Ian - good team except I would now give Barry a run of games instead of Beto and change Keane and have O'Brien at the back with Tarkowski Mark Murphy 42 Posted 27/10/2025 at 09:51:38 Well, at least I'm now looking forward to my next visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium without fear or expectation. I'm just going to relax and enjoy the game and see what unfurls before me.That's next Saturday, 14:30 kick-off.I honestly won't give a monkeys who wins, which will be a new experience for me. Joe McMahon 43 Posted 27/10/2025 at 09:57:30 Colin @39, Moyes is only being paid £5M a year and you want him to be more creative and risky? Nope; £5M a year gets you cautious, defensive, unimaginative and relegation scraps.Exactly why I wanted Thomas Frank months ago. The performance at an out-of-form Liverpool a few games back sums up Moyes. Jimmy Carr 44 Posted 27/10/2025 at 10:25:55 I didn't watch the game but I was disappointed by the team selection. I wanted Alcaraz behind Beto and Garner at right-back. Moyes needs to make some changes, it's obvious. Bill Fairfield 45 Posted 27/10/2025 at 10:27:12 Fan on TalkSport said Beto runs around like a loose horse at the Grand National. Brian Harrison 46 Posted 27/10/2025 at 10:36:10 Apart from their dead-ball situations, I don't think Spurs created much but, when they did come forward, they did so with pace and numbers. We know that, if Jordan Pickford has a weakness, it's with dealing with crosses, and certainly Vicario made some great saves for them.The problem we have, and have had for a long time, is none of our front six score enough goals. Certainly Grealish and Ndiaye are very good players but neither score many, so that puts enormous pressure on the striker and the midfield players.Let's be honest: Dewsbury-Hall has only scored 4 goals in his entire Premier League career and Gana has never scored many in a season, and James Garner likewise. So it's obvious this team are going to struggle scoring goals.I know I have mentioned this already this season, but if you are losing 2-nil at home with 20 minutes left, but refuse to bring on your record summer signing, then what was the point of signing him?Just to finish, I thought the chant from Spurs fans when, with 15 minutes left and our fans started pouring out of the ground, they chanted "Is this a fire drill?" Neil Cremin 47 Posted 27/10/2025 at 10:37:29 Marc #41,Why would you drop our best defender this season? What would be the advantage that would give us? Steve Brown 48 Posted 27/10/2025 at 10:42:23 Sam @ 34, I disagree with that Sam. I think we could attract Iraola if TFG showed him their ambition in what they will fund and the football structure they are putting in place.Bournemouth have never won anything and that will continue. Also, I don’t think they will be able to sustain a European challenge. That is not being disrespectful of them, as they are obviously a brilliantly run smaller club.There are levels in every industry, and football is no different. Marc Hints 49 Posted 27/10/2025 at 10:47:46 Neil #47, Yeah, good point. He has played well and been better than Tarkowski. I do feel though O'Brien just has that little bit more pace than Keane. Kunal Desai 50 Posted 27/10/2025 at 10:57:58 Iraola and Glasner will move on to bigger clubs. That'll be clubs like Man City, Bayern, or Barcelona.We need to unearth the next Iraola or Glasner. Kevin Molloy 51 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:07:53 West Ham really missed a trick didn't they, not appointing Iraola and plumping for that drudge master Nuno. And Forest, with all their cracking players, fancy going for Sean Dyche(!) when they could have just headed over to little Bournemouth and blown them out of the water. Conor McCourt 52 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:08:31 Ian @62,I like how you have completely absolved all responsibility from the manger. We know that Thomas Frank works on set pieces day and night.The only players in their starting line up yesterday that are dangerous are Bentancur and Van de Ven.The first corner was clearly Frank identifying a weakness in our zonal set up. Their 2nd biggest threat Bentancur is round the back totally free avoiding all our big men and our zonal marking, then powers his header after having a free run and jump before putting it across goal where their 1st biggest danger standing at 6ft-4in is free after running off the back of Grealish.The 2nd goal comes as Van de Ven, running from the back post again unchallenged, gets in front of a static Keane, a little nudge on Pickford which takes the weight off his body so he can't come, and then uses his height advantage to have another free header on goal.You can blame individuals all you want but that was Frank's set-piece coach exposing a weakness and getting his key players in position to exploit. We had no one tracking the goalscorer and no one aware of his presence as we were static in our zone, looking at the ball, waiting to head it, no awareness of the threat and no protection for our 6ft goalkeeper.Now we are seeing a total U-turn from you who strangely has told us just two days ago that Dewsbury-Hall has to start and can't be substituted due to his 'quality' differential over Alcaraz. He might run more, he might be busier and he has a decent left peg... but quality? I think not. Alcaraz has 3 goal and assists at Everton and is a lot more incisive, can take the games to the opposition, is always looking forward, and has a much better strike on him. Dewsbury-Hall has the experience edge but both have their strengths and the former should not be on the pitch every minute irrespective of contribution or what's needed in the game.As for some of your critique of having to play a low block etc, and we aren't very good etc, well, we don't have to play it that is the choice of the manager.If we are so bad, why is our best player and chief threat over the last 3 seasons sat twiddling his thumbs, a guy who had 7 goal contributions this time last season, in a team who is struggling for goals??? Robert Tressell 53 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:09:29 Iraola is a long shot but he would come -- as Steve says -- if TFG show big ambition.There's no two ways about it -- that means spending Champions League level fees and wages. So a transfer kitty of no less than £200M, I expect. And attracting players like Muani, Kudus, Woltemade etc.Otherwise, he would have no bigger budget than Bournemouth but with much higher expectations. Martin Farrington 54 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:12:12 And so the slide to the bottom begins. An Old Arse, one-way, one shitstem manager. Piss poor summer signings (bar a couple) to plug the record hole left by the previous piss poor DoF. Piss poor performances from all the players.As for the ratings, Pickford 4½ -- very weak performance. Put a player on the front post and they don't score the first with a 6-yard box cluttered with blue shirts, all useless stood in their zones. The ineffective Myklenko marking their tallest at the rear, and he fell over. Pickford has returned to his coke habit: can't get off the white line.O'Brien 5½ -- He is dependable most of the time and did okay. Headed goal was excellent, lost confidence when it was disallowed.Tarkowski 4 -- a liability. Caught out all over the place and never made any difference for any of their goals.Keane 6 -- Having to fill in for the walkabout Tarkowski when we were under counters and numerous Spurs forrays. Was also ineffective for the goals. Myk. 3½ -- Appalling.Ndiaye 6½ -- As the game went on, he became more and more frustrated and threw a strop when O'Brien failed to pass to him in 2nd half. Needs to be more productive passing wise after his clever dribbling. Had no need to venture offside.Grealish 6½ -- Not a great night for him. Was not clinical enough with his chance. Unnecessary offside positioning ruined an excellent goal by O'Brien. Gueye 4. -- Another terrible showing. Giving away stupid free kicks in dangerous areas when we clearly couldn't defend set pieces. Offered little anywhere and looked like an old man against them.Garner 5 -- Was all right in points but without speed, or an eye for a pass. Is unable to get a grip and take control of midfield. Is better at right-back.Dewsbury-Hall 4 -- Ineffective throughout. Seemed lost. Contributed little other than at set plays, which didn't provide much. Beto 3.5 -- Not much service. Yet again. It's clear the manager won't engage his striker tactically, which he admits to. Smart overhead kick with little power his only real opportunity. Isn't a danger.Rohl 5 -- Did okay, game was over when he came on. Looks like he needs to start. Alcaraz 4 -- One of his first passes was backwards from central midfield, straight to a Spurs player on the edge of our box, who managed to mess it up. Not much else really.Barry 5 -- All of a sudden, knows how to control a pass and trap the ball. Thus opening up a whole new world to him. Was okay but offered little potency.Moyes 4 -- Got it wrong tactically. Very wrong.Honest enough to admit our goal was correctly disallowed.Pawson 4 -- On a relatively trouble free night booked players unnecessarily whilst not booking for a couple of bookable fouls. Is a poor referee, and unable to get through a match without several blunders, frequently critical ones. Shocking comical voice. Ryan Holroyd 55 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:29:54 Iraola would be off his head to come to Everton.A small budget compared other clubs he could go to. Fan expectations out of kilter with said budget He's best of waiting for Pep to leave Man City or Barcelona next season. Tony Abrahams 56 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:30:36 We all argue about who should be starting games and this is something I have heard Moyes talking about with reference to Dwight McNeil.But there's five subs available nowadays and the most successful managers are usually prepared to use them all in a lot of games.Moyes has got his strengths but his biggest weakness is that I personally don't think he's adept at implementing a squad, which means that the players who are not getting picked to start really suffer. Ryan Holroyd 57 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:32:54 Why not something like this: PickfordGarner. O'Brien. Tarkowski. Aznou Rohl. Dewsbury-HallNdiaye. Alcaraz. Grealish Barry Marc Hints 58 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:36:04 Ryan #57, I like that side. Brian Harrison 59 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:42:39 Ryan @57,I am sure Iraola will have a choice of clubs to pick from, and while I would love him here, I think he will get more lucrative offers than coming here. I am surprised that you would select Tarkowski ahead of Keane, who is way ahead of Tarkowski in performances this season. Ryan Holroyd 60 Posted 27/10/2025 at 11:57:33 Because I think Keane makes players worse! Robert Tressell 61 Posted 27/10/2025 at 12:20:24 What is it about pace and width? The last big turning point overhaul of the squad saw us buy multiple Number 10s when we needed pace and width in attack.This summer, we've bought 6s and 8s and inverted wingers. Once again, everything is slow and central.All of the teams doing well have width and pace -- since that is what open gaps when in possession, and also allows effective counter-attacks.Martinez was a chump in many respects but he was very astute in his upgrading of the Moyes team he inherited.Pace and quality and width from full-back and wingers. Quality and pace at centre-back, and a well balanced trio in midfield. It allowed numbers in support of Lukaku.If Martinez took over this squad, I expect he would play a 4-2-3-1 of something like this:PickfordGarnerAznouMykolenkoO'BrienRohlGueyeAlcarazGrealishDibling BarrySin miedo! We would ship goals but we would be much better able to score goals. Hard to know if it would work or backfire. However the future plays out, I deeply hope that we work very hard to bring in pace and width to unlock the potential of this side. Steve Brown 62 Posted 27/10/2025 at 12:21:05 Robert @ 53, I think that is the question.How big is the ambition of TFG for Everton, and how much are they willing to invest in squad improvement (PSR permitting)? They appear to be quite cautious and more focused on stability, rather than pushing for success. That being said, it would be a lot easier to hire Iraola than sign Semenyo. Improving the quality of the squad will be a massive challlenge and require huge investment over time.The point I would disagree on is that Bournemouth have higher expectations than Everton. Expectations for a club the size of Everton are enormous, and as Ryan says, the fans expect trophies. Pressure comes with that, but the best managers want that.Success for Bournemouth is staying in the Premier League long-term with a run in Europe. That for their fans is beyond their wildest dreams, given their peak in terms of trophies was winning the Championship in 2015. I suppose winning the Third Division South was also a big moment for them. Dave Abrahams 63 Posted 27/10/2025 at 12:41:36 Robert (@61), Not questioning the 4-2-3-1 style of play but how many of that team do you think Martinez would have signed? I agree that Martinez was pretty astute in his upgrading of the Moyes team he inherited. Ryan Holroyd 64 Posted 27/10/2025 at 12:49:52 We're just stuck in this perpetual cycle of signing a few players in the summer, most get excited for a bit, then we get knocked out the League Cup, then we struggle until March, then sack the manager, then things pick up, we get to the summer, and the same thing happens. We don't get in EuropeWe don't win anythingWe don't get relegated We don't play exciting football We're not renowned for anything (apart from the Number 9 shirt I guess) We have owners that have sold at least 10% of the shares in the holding company. They are more occupied with Roma than us. Ryan Holroyd 65 Posted 27/10/2025 at 12:51:28 What is success for Everton, Steve? I mean this genuinely. Conor McCourt 66 Posted 27/10/2025 at 13:00:30 Steve, David Moyes has had a greater net spend in his one season at Everton than Iraola has had his entire time at Bournemouth. Bill Foley is an ambitious owner and he backed Gary O'Neill to stay up. Most promoted clubs have done this then struggle the second season so the owner made another huge investment to ensure they would avoid a relegation battle and give the new manager the players he wants to alter the style.Last season was only a moderate level but this season they sold nearly all of their key players including their entire defence and had to replace their goalkeeper with the only key assets remaining in the shape of Semenyo and Evanilson.In essence, what he is doing flies in the face of everything we are told about our expectations. Basically he has spent £30M net every year and he has done it by signing players under 25, many in their teens and without any Premier League experience, and moulding them with a core of experienced journeymen. Ryan Holroyd 67 Posted 27/10/2025 at 13:09:21 Net spend is such a bad indicator, Conor. Bournemouth have had three seasons of signing players in the £20M to £35M bracket. Yes, they have bought very well. We've had one season of decentish money being spent after 3 or 4 seasons of asset stripping the squad. Steve Brown 68 Posted 27/10/2025 at 13:23:51 Ryan, for me, success is winning a trophy. That is why I find our lack of seriousness in the League Cup over 30 years infuriating.Winning a trophy would transform this club far quicker than incremental increases in net spend. It is tempting to think of a 5-year plan to reach a regular Top 6 finishing position as success. But it isn't. Robert Tressell 69 Posted 27/10/2025 at 13:23:58 Steve # 62, I agree, Everton have higher expectations than Bournemouth (not sure how I phrased it). I think our fans' expectations exceed those TFG have in mind though and are funding for. Dave # 63, With Martinez, I think we may have signed Barry, Alcaraz, Dibling and Rohl. He would then have signed two fullbacks and a wing forward like the three I mention at Sunderland: Adingra, Mukiele and Mandrava. Pace, width and quality. Steve Brown 70 Posted 27/10/2025 at 13:28:28 Conor, great post. That is why we should go all out to hire Iraola in the summer. I think we could get him as well.Moyes has a future in the club to support the CEO in putting the football recruitment and operations structure together in place to enable him to build a sustainable approach. Jack Convery 71 Posted 27/10/2025 at 13:54:07 It seems Roma have had enough of Ferguson and want to send him back to Brighton in January. That means he will be on his way to HD on loan. Mark my words.We now have a minus 3 goal difference. I can't see us scoring goals and, come December, Gueye and Ndiaye will be off to sunnier climes, muttering tfft. When Skies Are Grey is back in vogue after the sunshine of August and September. Robert Tressell 72 Posted 27/10/2025 at 14:33:43 This season was always about stability and, boring though that is, it makes a lot of sense. I expect TFG are expecting between 8th and 14th and Moyes is only at risk if we're in genuine relegation risk.Getting Iraola isn't a fix of itself. There would still be glaring issues with the squad and even a Brighton level £250M spend this summer would not give us more than about the 8th best squad. It is one thing to patiently develop a squad and a style of play with a supportive board and fans; it is quite another to be thrust into the Everton hot seat and be under pressure to deliver big immediately. That is what Iraola would face. I think the chance of him or Glasner would be very slim -- and also very unimaginative choices given what others are achieving across European football. Sam Hoare 73 Posted 27/10/2025 at 14:42:01 Steve, I admire your optimism and I sincerely hope that you're right but Iraola is probably the most sought-after manager in the league with Glasner. Even if Everton were not a step down at the moment in terms of players and talented recruitment staff (though I guess we're yet to see what Everton's new team can do), then Iraola would surely have far better offers from whoever fails to make the Champions League this season out of Man Utd, Chelsea, Spurs etc. Even the likes of Brighton and Palace (when Glasner leaves) might be more attractive, to say nothing of European offers.I think you're right to say the expectations at Everton are still higher than Bournemouth but I'm not sure that is attractive. Higher expectations but with inferior players is what leads to Everton fans being perpetually disappointed and our managers always under pressure. Conor McCourt 74 Posted 27/10/2025 at 14:53:45 Inferior players, Sam?? I would have no way of ever proving this but I would be confident that of the team Bournemouth started on Saturday, if Moyes could borrow them for a week, only Semenyo would start. He would then move Ndiaye up top.I am not claiming that's my view but not only that I reckon the closest second choice would be one of their subs, Ryan Christie, as he a Moyes type player in the same way as Dewsbury-Hall. Ryan Holroyd 75 Posted 27/10/2025 at 15:14:15 Can't agree, Conor. Truffart, Kluivert, Semenyo definitely get into our side. Case for Tyler Adams and Jimenez also. Ryan Holroyd 76 Posted 27/10/2025 at 15:17:09 Would winning the League Cup do much for us? I don't think it would transform our fortunes that much. Only sustained spending and smart recruitment would. Conor McCourt 77 Posted 27/10/2025 at 15:43:46 Ryan, who is Moyes dropping for those players?Dewsbury-Hall keeps players out due to his all round game. Playing Kluivert means you are emptying the midfield which is why Alcaraz ain't trusted. Kluivert is less defensive than him. I would have Truffert but Moyes would doubt him defensively as he's a bit lightweight and small and positionally vulnerable. I think he would use him like Garner in the last game. Don't forget he wouldn't use Coleman at right-back for donkeys.Adams wouldn't get near the team and would be behind Röhl in Moyes's eyes. He genuinely believes Garner should be in the England squad.You would be saying Dibling would be a shoo-in had he signed for Bournemouth during the summer Steve Brown 78 Posted 27/10/2025 at 16:10:58 Ryan, winning a trophy changes the whole mentality of a club overnight. Everyone will know what it looks and feels like to be a winner.You are right that it does not replace putting in a well-funded long-term strategy and structure at the club -- but I would trade off a League Cup win for any league position outside a Champions League slot.Just my opinion though. Steve Brown 79 Posted 27/10/2025 at 16:14:35 Sam, I think high expectations are essential for improving standards.The problem for the last 30 years has been that the fans' expectations were high but I am not sure they were ever matched by the ownership. At least not in a professional manner. Ryan Holroyd 80 Posted 27/10/2025 at 16:39:38 Conor - you're talking about what Moyes might do whilst I'm saying who's the better player. Well I'd drop Dewsbury-Hall who offers nothing. I'd play their left-back ahead of ours and their right-back too. Garner (another guy who contributes nothing) wouid be replaced by Adams. Semenyo walks into our team So there's half a team already better than ours. You're point about Coleman is wrong. He signed in January 2009 and was an ever-present after his 5-month loan at Blackpool in the 2010-11 season. Tony Abrahams 81 Posted 27/10/2025 at 17:27:54 (I have put the brackets in for a little bit of sarcasm, Conor...) But seriously although I hardly watch that much football, these days (meaning I'm not really aware of the Bournemouth players you mention), I think you're nailing exactly how David Moyes operates, 100%Ryan, who obviously watches more football, has picked half the Bournemouth team, but has the wit to mention that his opinion on this subject might not necessarily be the opinion of our manager. (Or words to that effect.) John Burns 82 Posted 27/10/2025 at 17:30:51 I look at the league table and see Sunderland and Bournemouth in the Top 4. And then there is Brentford hammering Liverpool on Saturday and Crystal Palace winning trophies and playing in Europe. Why can't that be us? Success doesn't have to come at tortoise pace. Sunderland are a great example of that. I watched the Netflix series during Lockdown, ‘Sunderland till I die'. They were on their knees in the lower divisions. (Great series, by the way). Last season, they somehow scraped their way into the Premier League via the Championship playoffs. They were favourites to go immediately back down, not to lie 4th in the Premier League. The above mentioned teams have a common denominator for their successful football. They possess managers who are young, forward thinking, brave, incisive and with tactical nous. We don't have that. Until we do, results like yesterday will continue to be served as the main menu.I wanted David Moyes to do well but he's not the answer. We need better. We need better now. I want success sooner rather than later, and unfortunately it won't arrive under the present management structure. Ryan Holroyd 83 Posted 27/10/2025 at 17:51:40 I'm not saying I watch more football than others or my opinion is right, or that I watch Bournemouth very much... but they continuously finish above Everton. Tony Abrahams 84 Posted 27/10/2025 at 18:06:34 It's what Conor said that resonated with me the most, Ryan, so when you answered him by saying who you thought was the better player rather than what Moyes might do, I took it that you were just giving your own honest opinion when comparing the players that were being mentioned, mate.It sounds to me that Conor was using his own opinion of Moyes to say that not many of the players mentioned would get into a David Moyes team, so I think all three of us might actually be on the same side for once! Conor McCourt 85 Posted 27/10/2025 at 18:21:39 Ryan, I ain't wrong. Check where he played for Everton when he became a regular. You might have understood the point if you read the posts carefully as Tony has suggested. You ain't playing Dibling then after raving all summer about him? I'd have Jack as a Number 10 in my team, for what it's worth, so I agree with you about Dewsbury-Hall.I'd have only 2 definites, possibly 3, but I do like that young centre-back when I've seen him, who they just signed. Joe McMahon 86 Posted 27/10/2025 at 18:28:54 John @82,Sunderland fans will be looking forward to the next match, as Moyes took them down. Ryan Holroyd 87 Posted 27/10/2025 at 19:02:00 Conor - I read your post. You said he didn't use Coleman for donkeys. Which is not true. He signed for Everton on 1 January 2009 and made his Premier League debut on 25 October 2009.I wouldn't have Dibling in the starting 11 at the moment but I'm pleased we have him. Rob Dolby 88 Posted 27/10/2025 at 19:11:12 John @82, Agree totally.The club's ambitions do not match the fans' and haven't done for 25 years. For far too long staying in the league, finishing 17th has been the known ambition and anything else a bonus.Our only hope is that TFG want us to succeed. We have a lot of self-preservation at the club and a serious lack of ambition. Sam Hoare 89 Posted 27/10/2025 at 19:17:50 Conor @74, yes, I'm pretty confident saying they have superior players; at least until the likes of Barry, Dibling etc get into their groove.Just for fun here's my combined starting XI:PickfordJimenez Senesi Diakite TruffertGana ScottNdiaye Grealish SemenyoEvanilson.Branthwaite would get in if fit, though Bournemouth's centre-backs have been pretty decent. Andrea Jacobs 90 Posted 27/10/2025 at 19:20:35 What is this illusion of stability? It's how boring, Calvinistic, deadbeat managers like Moyes keep getting jobs. This nonsense argument of providing stability. It's an excuse for a total lack of imagination and derring-do. A fear of failure that leads to an even bigger fear of success. It's football austerity, a con job, playing on the relegation fears of all supporters, keeping them firmly in their place, and lying to them, basically.Moyes spews out a lot of shit (that I'm sure he actually believes, the doddering halfwit that he is) about how “We're trying to accelerate the development of the club and bring some success to these supporters.” Really? And how exactly are you doing that? By not blooding Tyler Dibling into the side and sticking with O'Brien at right-back?Keeping Dewsbury-Hall in a position that he isn't quite nimble or skilful enough to play? Etc.There is no stability in football. Man City may soon be relegated out of the Premier League. The Red Shite are falling apart this season. Everything is up for grabs, at all times, in every game.There is only abundance and potential in this World; scarcity is an illusion used by powerful forces to control people and stop them believing in themselves and others. This is not a zero sum game. (Sorry for getting too philosophical there; when I'm angry, I get mystical, haha!)No calculated, smart risks equals zero rewards. Fortune favours the brave team selection etc.Moyes has done his job, he has actually already stabilised us, for what it's worth; that task has been completed. Now he needs to be moved on and a different energy and imagination is needed in the dugout and in training sessions. Immediately, please! Andrea Jacobs 91 Posted 27/10/2025 at 19:41:59 I think, Ryan, that Conor is saying Coleman was used as a right-winger or midfielder and not played as a full-back for ages, where he played brilliantly for Blackpool on loan and everyone felt was and is, his most effective position.Interested to know why you wouldn't play Dibling?Also, agree with you on Dewsbury-Hall, he's a betwixt and between player. Not really a Number 10 and not physical enough to play deeper. A strange player who can look tidy on the ball, good energy, but doesn't really do anything meaningful. He'd probably be most effective in a midfield diamond, to the left. Also, agree on James Garner. He's very average. Show flashes of promise. I think we've been starved of classy midfielders, and when one comes along who does a few nice passes, we get excited and start overrating them, think Andre Gomes. Although, saying that, Garner could do a job for us at right back at the moment because something needs to change there. Ryan Holroyd 92 Posted 27/10/2025 at 19:48:17 Interested to know why you wouldn't play Dibling?Only because I would play Ndiaye, Alcaraz and Grealish instead. Tony Abrahams 93 Posted 27/10/2025 at 19:50:43 Some great and fearless ideas in your philosophy there, Andrea.I said it today, I haven't really seen innovation at Everton since Howard Kendall went to watch our reserves and immediately appointed his old midfield partner as first-team coach... and look at the rewards that brought.Maybe I'm wrong because Moyes did bring in some innovation the season we miraculously came 4th, but he's still near enough using those exact same tactics 20 years further down the line.I wouldn't argue with that explanation, Ryan, but just because a player is a sub doesn't mean he shouldn't be getting brought off the bench and introduced into the team on a regular basis. I wouldn't really have a problem with Moyes if he was trying to make our team stronger by switching things around but it's usually just same old or like for like with my belief being that this won't be doing much for the morale of the players on the bench. Neil Cremin 94 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:04:22 A lot of interesting as well as irrelevant comments here.Firstly, I agree that Moyes has done his job but, since the debacle at Wolves, we seem to be lost. Winning is a habit and we got out of it that night and do not seem to have recovered since. I would fear for us against Sunderland from what I saw in the last 20 minutes at the Bridge. Sunderland were really up for it and played as a team. If Moyes loses that game, I do think his position will be assessed by TFG. As for alternatives, Iraola, Glasner are the obvious but Le Bris of Sunderland is doing a cracking job. The real issue is who would take the job? When Dyche lost the dressing room, Moyes was the only one to hold up his hand to say "I want the job". I remember way back when ToffeeWebbers were looking for Simone. Realistically, we may have a wish list which is dropping down from the heady heights of top managers in the Spanish or Italian leagues to successful managers in the Premier League. Why can't we find the like of Iraola, Glasner etc? Finally, rarely do I select team as I think it is fantasy football which I do not play and more importantly do not see how the players perform in training and how they bond with each other... but, for my first effort, I am going to suggest the following:PickfordGarnerO'BrienKeaneMykolenkoIroegbunamRöhlNdiayeAlcarazGrealishBarryI do think Beto would be better with Alcaraz but it is time for Barry to start and see if he can do enough in the first half to prevent himself from being substituted. Similarly with Alcaraz. All subs to be used in the second half at a time, depending on the performance, would be:Gana, Dibling, McNeil, Beto, Tarkowski, Aznou, Dewsbury-Hall Raymond Fox 95 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:05:55 The problem is, most of our players are not very good; they are decent without being outstanding. We had two or three good chances to score in this game which could have changed the match. But they were missed as usual. The least said about Tottenham's goals the better.We weren't outplayed -- we were just toothless, they will start calling us Everton-nil!It's no use saying we need new full-backs, a centre-forward and another winger -- we are limited what we can spend, we have PSR rules to navigate. Besides, we are poor at finding and signing quality players.It's looking like another nailbiter season to me. Robert Tressell 96 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:06:16 I had hoped that we might just see it through to the end of last season with Dyche and then get in someone like McKenna of Ipswich.It turns out McKenna might be rubbish -- but it would have been fascinating to see us approach football as Ipswich did last season. I think that is what you are after, Andrea, and I support that sentiment. However, since it is TFG's money on the line and not mine, they might understandably be more cautious.Risk doesn't always pay off. The value of your investment can go down as well as up. Andrea Jacobs 97 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:07:40 Tony - Exactly, right.I don't hate David Moyes (although he is starting to irritate me), it's just time for a fresh approach. Not sure who that should be, really?Ryan, I know people have probably said this a lot on here already, but couldn't we have Ndaiye up front, Dibling right, with Alcaraz and Grealish? Or even Alcaraz up top (seems like he's got a decent shot on him), Grealish as Number 10, Ndiaye left, Dibling right?Wouldn't that make us a better team? Ndiaye coming from the left could potentially be our top scorer with 20+ goals. You never know.I know the larger trend is going back to traditional centre-forwards, but maybe we don't need one at the moment with the personnel we've got.Having said that, I think Barry has been harshly judged. There might be a decent player there if he's given a go. Ryan Holroyd 98 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:13:01 Another fresh approach, Andrea? And give the new manager say 8 months? We could have a manager every 3 months for the new manager bounce. Silva -- fresh approach... bounded out.Lampard -- fresh approach -- sacked after 18 months. This goes back even to Joe Royle when fans wanted him gone 18 months after winning the FA Cup. Dave Abrahams 99 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:21:31 Andrea (@97), Like a lot of fans, I would like to see Grealish play in that Number 10 role to see how if he is as good there as was playing for Villa — which got him that £100M move to Man City.He's obviously got the talent and ability to play in that position — my only query would be: Has he got the energy now that he had then? Andrea Jacobs 100 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:24:06 Just anyone who isn't David Moyes and Alan Irvine will do.I think we can all tell this is going nowhere. And I think the time the new man is given is dependent on a lot of things. If it's Nuno Espírito Santo, it would be 8 months, sure. He fluked that season with Forest... Chris Wood isn't gonna score 30 goals again, ever. But, if it's someone more inspirational and innovative, who can adapt, isn't wedded to a philosophy, connects with the supporters, and brings energy, excitement and tactical nous -- you'd probably give them a bit longer. Mike Gaynes 101 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:24:29 Sack the board!(Do we have one yet?) Tony Abrahams 102 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:26:49 The tactical nous can come later. Just give us some energy and excitement to begin with! Brendan McLaughlin 103 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:35:20 We had a multitude of managers after Moyes Mk 1 and, despite many ToffeeWebbers telling us things would only get better if he went... it didn't. It got horribly worse.This isn't a defence of Moyes, by the way. If there is someone better out there who would come... then for fuck's sake bring them in.I'm just not really convinced having (admittedly only half-followed) the Roma story that TFG are likely to be revolutionary in terms of managers. Kieran Kinsella 104 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:47:26 Robert TressellFunny you mention McKenna. His stock has fallen since relegation. People quickly forget he got Ipswich promoted twice before the fall. Likewise Rob Edwards (Luton) did the same, then got sacked and is now in obscurity. Meanwhile, Kompany gets Burnley promoted just once (as a team that had only just been relegated, as opposed to Luton or Ipswich who had been out of the Premier League for decades) promptly gets Burnley relegated again but somehow lands the Bayern Munich job!! It is just weird how the fortunes of football managers vary. Some get opportunities, some don't. In the same vein, Brenda gets Swansea, who were on an upward trajectory, promoted, survives, then immediately gets the RS job. Curbishley, Pulis, Dyche, get teams promoted and stick around in the Premier League for about a decade without being offered plum deals until their fans tire of them and they eventually get sacked. Determining who is actually good versus lucky is very tricky. Tony Abrahams 105 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:56:56 True, Brendan, it never got better, but I personally blame our saviour for getting in the way and also his totally different version of success than what Everton used to stand for.One very noticeable thing yesterday was the way the ground emptied. The weather was awful and, because of the current logistics, this makes me think that this might just happen on a regular basis throughout the winter months if things stay the same way to what we have become accustomed to.Kieran, I thought Andrea used an absolutely massive phrase in one of her earlier posts when she said she wished for a manager who wasn't wedded to a philosophy. I say this because, although it can be a great thing, sometimes it's got to go out of the window when the going gets tough, something I think that we witnessed with our own Roberto Martinez in the end. Joe McMahon 106 Posted 27/10/2025 at 21:01:11 Kieran @104, I very much get your point, but Rob Edwards is actually doing well again. Boro are 2nd in the Championship. But a mention has to go to Frank Lampard: Coventry are currently on fire. Tony Abrahams 107 Posted 27/10/2025 at 21:06:29 Lampard intrigues me, Joe, because everyone raved about his coach Joe Edwards, who was someone I thought has also been wedded to his philosophy.Sometimes football only changes when you're also prepared to change, so maybe this has happened with regard to how Lampard and Edwards view their philosophy versus the brutal nature of top-level football. Brendan McLaughlin 108 Posted 27/10/2025 at 21:24:17 Tony #105,"I personally blame our saviour."So how many of Moyes successors did very Blue Bill pick?I'm going one? Conor McCourt 109 Posted 27/10/2025 at 21:38:10 Sam, fair play -- each to their own!!Though one in particular nearly poked my eye out. Senesi? It ain't even that if he plays for another 5 seasons as a regular, without some of the defending in his earlier seasons there, that he might surpass that iconic Everton legend😉 Funes Mori for caps. Mind you it won't surprise me if that young Serb will have his spot by the time the season's out. No, the real shock is that I've had to listen to you and Rob telling us that we have to play on the halfway line for the last few seasons and you've only gone and picked that lad. There's me looking forward to the two J's as our backline and if Senesi gets in front of him, I think us Blues would be better off defending our box with Tarkowski and parcelling Jake as a 2 for 1 with Patto this January.Andrea, can you please do the team talks before the players show for our usual first-half sleep fest?Mike, can't we just sack Ryan😜? Sorry, bud, couldn't resist!! Andrea Jacobs 110 Posted 27/10/2025 at 21:44:41 Robert,I think risk is a broad spectrum. Ipswich appointing McKenna was a more wildly speculative risk, with him having zero managerial experience, of any kind, at any level, I think.Bournemouth appointing Iraola was based on assessing his three seasons of top-flight football with Rayo Vallecano and deciding they liked what they saw. More of a calculated risk, but still visionary and brave. And then, obviously sticking with him through that difficult patch. It may all still go to shit for him this season, an injury crisis maybe? Luck plays a part sometimes, no doubt. But, at the moment, he's looking like one of the best around. Ryan Holroyd 111 Posted 27/10/2025 at 21:57:52 He could have been at Leeds before Bournemouth but his club blocked it at the time. Mike Gaynes 112 Posted 27/10/2025 at 22:09:13 Andrea and Tony, I can think of very few top managers over the past two decades who are not wedded to a philosophy. Some are willing to tweak it (Luis Enrique, Carlo, Silva, Emery), some not (Pep, Mou, Tuchel, Simeoni, Conte) but they're all devoted to their own proprietary systems. Managers without one don't win much. Conor #109, not Jerome?? Sam Hoare 113 Posted 27/10/2025 at 22:20:33 Conor @109, fair enough, he's definitely not the quickest! There's probably not much between him, Keane and Tarkowski this season, though I think the Argentine is the most composed on the ball, which has helped Bournemouth in their buildup. When fit, I'd definitely have Branthwaite ahead of him. And possibly O'Brien, but then we've had so little of him at centre-back! Andrea Jacobs 114 Posted 27/10/2025 at 23:24:42 Mike,It's more complicated than that. When you say tweak, that means alter, doesn't it? Change what you need to to win the game. When I look at Bournemouth, or Thomas Frank at Brentford and now Spurs, they don't seem to have one exacting style of play. The undercurrent is togetherness, hard work and organisation, of course, but, there's a flexibility there. An ability to mix it up and vary it, sometimes during the course of a game. Also, using the five subs to great effect a lot of the time. So, I'd say Thomas Frank and Iraola are not wedded to an unchangeable tactical approach. And I wouldn't mind either of them taking the helm at Bramley-Moore Dock. Andrea Jacobs 115 Posted 27/10/2025 at 23:28:28 Ryan 111,Good to know, cheers. Si Cooper 116 Posted 28/10/2025 at 02:42:04 Raymond (95), a very balanced take on this match. A pleasant contrast to some others that are verging on the hysterical.It was a game of small margins really and Spurs had to work very hard to shut us out. Frank's influence seems to be paying off in their defensive resilience and some very precise exploitation of dead-ball situations.As Gary Neville said in commentary, Vicario isn't stopping Jake's header anyway but it's hard to argue with a letter of the law ruling on offside players interfering with him. On the soft side definitely but we've seen them given for both the Tarkowski and Gueye penalty shouts.A draw and neither manager would be complaining.Some incredibly harsh scores, and some generous ones. I saw 6-7 performances all round generally. Röhl didn't stand out for me. He missed a decent headed chance and gave the ball away and failed to track Sarr for their third but I'm not writing him off yet.Dewsbury-Hall seemed out of sorts. Alcaraz should have replaced him much earlier.Grealish is trying from the kick-off to the bitter end. Faintly ridiculous that he is apparently getting some stick for not crafting a ‘worldy' a couple of times a game. Sam Hoare 117 Posted 28/10/2025 at 07:58:22 I saw an interesting take on the O'Brien goal last night which is that actually Ndiaye is not offside when the corner is taken (because he is behind the ball) but only becomes offside when O'Brien heads the ball, by which time Vicario has moved in front of him and therefore Ndiaye is no longer interfering with play.It could be argued that Ndiaye fouled Vicario before the header (similar to the Van de Ven goal?) but this is not what Pawson gave. So it looks increasingly likely that the rules have been misinterpreted to our detriment yet again! Tony Abrahams 118 Posted 28/10/2025 at 08:15:45 You could see it in his eyes and hear it in his voice that Pawson wasn't that confident in the decision that had been given, Sam.Yes, the keeper gets a little block, but it didn't affect his feet, or his ability to try and save the header, which simply had too much pace on it for the keeper to keep it out the net.I could understand the goal not being given but I didn't quite understand the explanation for why it was disallowed.Give a foul, but don't give offside, because the keeper's view wasn't impeded by either player. Tony Abrahams 119 Posted 28/10/2025 at 08:31:42 Mike @112, thanks for that explanation mate, but if you read my posts properly, you will have noticed that I said that sometimes when the going gets tough, people have got to slightly change their philosophy. (Winners, including Guardiola learn to tweak; losers just move onto their next job.)Football is like life -- you get nowhere without a plan, and that's why I despair at Brendan sometimes, because he goes on about things like picking a manager while I'm going on about why our saviour didn't just fuck off and leave us alone?The deceitful Kenwright definitely had a plan, and his plan was definitely more about himself and his ego, rather than what was best for Everton Football Club. But the man who has been asked to write down the really good things that our saviour actually did for the club many times has yet to answer. Sam Hoare 120 Posted 28/10/2025 at 08:34:10 Yes Tony, it didn't sit right. I think the keeper was slightly impeded but crucially only before the header (therefore when Ndiaye was onside) and that impediment was certainly less than the push that Van de Ven gave Pickford for their second goal.It can be subjective as to what level of physical contact is allowed but, either way, there has to be consistency. Tony Abrahams 121 Posted 28/10/2025 at 12:20:33 Asking for consistency, which should be an absolute given... but deep down we just know it's never going to happen.There were a few fouls on Grealish, it doesn't matter what minute of the game it is because the first foul on him was definitely dangerous, and the moment he complains to the referee about this, he gets booked.It's seriously off-putting. I've driven hundreds of miles, got on aeroplanes and flown thousands of miles to watch my team play but it's got that bad I can rarely even put on the television in my living room, to watch a game of football these days. How sad. Andrea Jacobs 122 Posted 28/10/2025 at 18:11:22 For sure, Tony.The game is being re-refereed in the most nitpicky and unentertaining way. These dickheads shouldn't be in charge of the way the game flows, they should be there as more of a guide to correct anything that goes disastrously wrong. Instead of these displays of small-penised authority, they should be helping the game flow better for the supporters while subtly keeping the players in line.Therefore, it has to be an appeal system. One appeal per half, if you're wrong, you lose it. You'd cut down the lag on the process massively because you can only ask VAR to check the one element you're appealing for, eg, offside, handball, ball went out etc -- they don't check the full ‘validity' of the goal, just the one thing you're appealing for. It would speed the whole thing up, the refs and VAR would not have the power to ruin the game, and teams would think twice before using it, the error would have to be egregious and obvious.And then we can get back to celebrating goals without feeling empty and stupid afterwards. Mark Murphy 123 Posted 28/10/2025 at 20:47:46 It's come to the point when I would prefer to go back to the Clive Thomas days of incompetence than these days of in plain sight match fixing by VAR.I'll love and watch Everton till I die but the title is a hollow crown now. It's fucking rigged! Billy Shears 124 Posted 28/10/2025 at 22:03:00 Just watched Cardiff play, very impressive... keep an eye out for their Gaffer & especially the lad Ruben Colwell... this lad is real quality... now!I hope we had a least a scout at the Racecourse tonight? Jay Harris 125 Posted 29/10/2025 at 02:30:49 It makes my my blood boil.Every corner is like a wrestling match but just for standing by the keeper we are interfering with him.Gana Gueye gets nearly sliced in half and it doesnt even go to VAR.I'm about to join Tony on a sabbatical. Neil Cremin 126 Posted 29/10/2025 at 07:41:59 Billy,I'm also watching Cardiff. I have watched BBM's career since he went to Preston as player many years ago. He had served his coaching time a Man City Academy and I believe he is highly thought of by Pep. All reports I've heard is that they play very attractive football and work extremely well as a unit when defending and switch very quickly to attack when regaining possession. On Everton, I was very optimistic for this season but, since the Wolves Cup game, I am losing confidence week on week. My fear that this could spiral down very quickly as I have great fears of our game vs Sunderland. After watching the last 20 minutes vs Chelsea and they move the ball much quicker than we do. If we lose this game, then who can we beat? Don't forget that the games we did win, we were very fortunate not to be a couple of goals down. Rob Dolby 127 Posted 29/10/2025 at 08:39:44 Neil @126,I had to Google who the Cardiff manager is as they play some good stuff.After being relegated last season and his appointment in the summer, he has done a good job getting them to 2nd in League One.I was impressed with his post-match interview, he seems like a humble type.Let's see what he has achieved in 12 months time and you never know -- he may be a candidate for a bigger job. Dave Abrahams 128 Posted 29/10/2025 at 10:11:57 Not going on Sunday's game but I think that VAR should be renamed Pot Luck -- especially for clubs in the lower regions of the Premier League. Rob Dolby 129 Posted 29/10/2025 at 10:42:11 Dave 128Wolves tabled a motion to suspend VAR and not a single Premier League club backed them up.All other clubs sticking 2 fingers up to their own fans whilst lining their own pockets.I don't think I have heard a match-going fan from any club think VAR has improved the game. Tony Abrahams 130 Posted 29/10/2025 at 10:47:07 VAR now equals PLL! Pot luck LAR!The greed of the beast, Rob. Just for one month, I'd love to see every single match-going fan boycott the stadiums (for live televised games) even though I'm aware that not everyone is as militant as me.Football survived empty stadiums throughout Covid -- that is something I've often read on these pages... but everyone was stuck at home with nothing to do. Would it survive so well now?If you need your footballing fix, just go to a lower league game. Park near the stadium, it's a lot cheaper to watch and you don't get irritated by pathetic stewarding and that ghastly PLR! Jack Convery 131 Posted 29/10/2025 at 13:18:27 Tony you are right. However, I'd ask fans to boycott a whole weekend of fixtures and threaten to do the same the following week, to get rid of VAR. I've said in the past, if you want to get rid of SKY and it's undoubted influence, stop paying the subscriptions. Things would soon change. People have the power, why they never use it beggars belief. On Sunday I was listening to the match - Radio Merseyside. Stubbs went bonkers when we scored. I on the other hand did nothing, as now I wait to hear if VAR is getting involved when we "score". My heart sinks when I hear the ref called to a monitor, as we all know what's about to happen. The game is ruined by VAR and corrupted by SKY and it's breast feeding SLY SIX.All this is happening as facilities for the fans are becoming better and better. Yet the actual product on the pitch is now at its worst and I don't mean the EFC team !What ever happened to the peoples game ? Mark Murphy 132 Posted 29/10/2025 at 13:31:04 I'd welcome back that Welsh Twat Clive Thomas every week if it meant getting rid of VAR.Its corrupt.