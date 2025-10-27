Season › 2025-26 › News James Tarkowski emphasizes the need to start scoring goals again Anjishnu Roy 27/10/2025 17comments | Jump to last James Tarkowski has highlighted the need to start scoring goals again following his side’s 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday. It was the Blues’ second consecutive defeat in as many games following the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Etihad Stadium. Everton’s forwards have drawn blanks on consecutive weekends and they have scored more than two goals only once this season, in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the first international break of the season. Everton’s forwards, most notably Beto, are underperforming in front of goal and the Toffees have scored just nine goals from an xG of 12.4 in nine league games so far. Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside after the loss, the centre-back said: "We need to start scoring goals, we need to start putting the ball in the back of the net. "That might sound like I'm picking on forward players, but I'm definitely not, that's for the whole team, including myself. "We need to find ways to score. Tottenham's centre halves scored two against us. "Set pieces decide games a lot of the time, and you saw that Tottenham won the game from set pieces." The hosts had golden opportunities to score against Spurs on a rain-soaked night at Bramley-Moore Dock but were kept out by a fantastic performance from opposition keeper Guglielmo Vicario. Everton registered 12 shots to the visitors’ seven on Sunday, as well as recording an expected-goals figure of 1.53 without finding the net. Reader Comments (17) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Rob Williamson 8 Posted 27/10/2025 at 16:28:53 “"That might sound like I'm picking on forward players, but I'm definitely not, ”……… yeh right!And maybe, if you and Keane had spent more time marking your men rather than ball watching as if you'd paid to get in (look at the last five goals we've conceded to check that out), we'd be even better off! Jeff Spiers 9 Posted 27/10/2025 at 17:34:38 Edward. Nice one. What makes water wet!! Sean Kelly 10 Posted 27/10/2025 at 18:54:42 “The wheels on the bus have just come off, just come off. The wheels on the bus have just come all because of Moyesy.”Shit show by all on and off the pitch, with the exception of Ndiaye.Change things up, for fuck's sake, and stop this madness of Beto off for Barry. Leave them on the bench and put Ndiaye up top with Charly Alcaraz behind.Oh, by the way... who pushed for Dibling at £40M? He's shite. We had more out of Harrison on that wing last season. Colin Glassar 11 Posted 27/10/2025 at 19:00:48 Sean, I agree with most of what you say but how many minutes has Dibling played? Jim Bennings 12 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:37:19 Not rocket science, is it?Other clubs seem to suss it out immediately. Bournemouth won promotion in 2022, Sunderland promoted this year, both look ahead of us, both know the modern game is about attacking.We are still playing 90s football, we still lack pace, power, goalscorers.Everton, the club that time forgot. Kieran Kinsella 13 Posted 27/10/2025 at 20:51:41 Jim"Modern football is about attacking." Is it? Right now, Arsenal are top and it is based off their tight defense. I watched the game yesterday and it was reminiscent of the old days of Boring, Boring Arsenal. Meanwhile, the pragmatic, usually defense or counter-attacking Emery sees his team dominate possession against the suddenly pragmatic and more defensive-minded Man City. I don't think it is about attacking versus defending. It is about execution. Tony Abrahams 14 Posted 27/10/2025 at 21:13:34 Pace, power and, above all else, I'd say real direction, Jim.There's no right way or wrong way, just as long as whatever you implement gets results. Jim Bennings 15 Posted 27/10/2025 at 21:21:06 The thing is you have to have pacy athletic players to be good defensively though.We are trying to pin our hopes on a very ageing defence, even Mykolenko runs like he's 38.Tarkowski, I love him, but I think he's on a declining pathway now.Our midfielders are all too fragile and lightweight, the Gana and Garner midfield doesn't offer much really now, at either end.Dewsbury-Hall looks decent at times but he's not exactly dynamic.We are lacking a solid beast midfield player and some pace in wide areas. Alan J Thompson 16 Posted 28/10/2025 at 04:40:30 Perhaps as the central figure in defence while Branthwaite is out, Tarkowski should worry more about his own positioning, particularly as the back line should swing around him. If either of our full-backs, whoever they may be, need assistance, then somebody in midfield or the wide player or winger on that side, or both, should be helping out. At the moment, he is too easily pulled out of position or backs off, trying to get into a blocking position. Against Spurs, and despite having Tarkowski, Keane, O'Brien and Beto, all tall players, we were beaten twice aerially from set pieces and the third from a header, two if you count the one back across goal setting it up, almost without anybody challenging for any of them or offering the keeper any protection. Or were we unaware of Spurs using these set-piece tactics? Sean Mitchell 17 Posted 29/10/2025 at 14:27:45 Shite offensively, shite defensively. Gone backwards since last seasons heroics staying up. Good managers/ coaches change it around. Moyes won’t. Spurs have the same team as last season and sit in the top 4. That’s down to the manager. Maybe now we can see why West Ham wanted Moyes gone. A false 9 and some changes to the team can't be a bad thing. Rohl into the team? Garner right back? But it's Moyes. He won't. Transfer window is looking a wasted opportunity. No Dibling. No Aznou. Continuing to put Alcaraz on the wing. Give the strikers some coaching? What's big Dunc or Rooney doing these days? Get them in. Sort it, Moyes. Ffs.