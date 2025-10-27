27/10/2025





James Tarkowski has highlighted the need to start scoring goals again following his side’s 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday.

It was the Blues’ second consecutive defeat in as many games following the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Etihad Stadium. Everton’s forwards have drawn blanks on consecutive weekends and they have scored more than two goals only once this season, in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the first international break of the season.

Everton’s forwards, most notably Beto, are underperforming in front of goal and the Toffees have scored just nine goals from an xG of 12.4 in nine league games so far.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside after the loss, the centre-back said: "We need to start scoring goals, we need to start putting the ball in the back of the net.

"That might sound like I'm picking on forward players, but I'm definitely not, that's for the whole team, including myself.

"We need to find ways to score. Tottenham's centre halves scored two against us.

"Set pieces decide games a lot of the time, and you saw that Tottenham won the game from set pieces."

The hosts had golden opportunities to score against Spurs on a rain-soaked night at Bramley-Moore Dock but were kept out by a fantastic performance from opposition keeper Guglielmo Vicario. Everton registered 12 shots to the visitors’ seven on Sunday, as well as recording an expected-goals figure of 1.53 without finding the net.

