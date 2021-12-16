Seasons2021-22Everton News
Mykolenko speculation gathers pace
Following a claim by Telekom Sports that a fee of €20m has been agreed for the Ukrainian, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the deal is effectively done.
Talk of the 22-year-old joining Everton in the January transfer window first surfaced last week but Telekom quoted Dinamo Kiev manager, Mircea Lucescu, who said: “He is going to Everton. He will be the first big transfer out of Dynamo Kyiv since Andriy Yarmolenko.”
The fee is said to be paid in three installments over as many years but no official confirmation of the transfer is expected until 1 January when the transfer window opens.
Reader Comments (59)
2 Posted 17/12/2021 at 06:42:52
3 Posted 17/12/2021 at 07:31:50
Nathan Patterson at Rangers
Calvin Ramsay at Aberdeen
and today, Fabien Centonze at Metz
Hope the scouts and the manager make the right decision. Maybe they are also looking at 1 or 2 loan options, who knows? With Kenny's half-decent performance today, Benitez may be tempted to wait until summer to make a final decision.
4 Posted 17/12/2021 at 07:35:38
A right-back will be signed too, despite Kenny doing well last night. Benitez may have a completely different player in mind to what Brands was advocating. We'll find out soon enough.
I'd like to see a tenacious, terrier-like, no-nonsense quick midfielder brought in too, on loan if necessary. Allan won't play all the games and we need to be stronger with this type of player. Gbamin could be the answer, but can we depend on him to come good and up the required Premier League speed and intensity every week, never mind staying fit?
Up front, Dobbin did well, Simms put himself about and fulfilled his brief well. It will have given the manager food for thought. I think Benitez will still have one eye on the back-up striker position, possibly another loan if a shrewd deal can be found.
5 Posted 17/12/2021 at 07:46:59
Maybe this is one.
6 Posted 17/12/2021 at 08:10:33
The only issue with Ramsey just now is that he’s out injured for a few weeks
He seems very promising as does Patterson who I think would cost more in any transfer
7 Posted 17/12/2021 at 08:20:02
If Digne is off then Mykolenko has the right credentials as a replacement. I expect we will definitely get a RB too. We've been linked with about 10 to 15 since Benitez took charge.
Maybe room for another, loan or free or nominal fee.
8 Posted 17/12/2021 at 08:29:08
Can't wait for the clear-out of the dross in the summer.
9 Posted 17/12/2021 at 08:54:32
10 Posted 17/12/2021 at 09:37:35
One wonders if Nkounkou was in the squad he could well have staken his claim.
Digne has been poor this season (as has pretty much everyone) and clearly there is an issue between him and manager. Is a shame because he's been largely excellent for us. The early part of last season, the James-Digne-DCL/Richy combinations were some of the best football I've seen and showed what Digne offers when combined with an attacking style. Of course our regression over the second half of the season out paid to that.
But ignoring that. It's clear that we are in a sell-to-buy situation, so if selling Digne (and maybe Mina) allows for shrewd investment in more than a couple of positions, then it's a smart move.
11 Posted 17/12/2021 at 09:55:23
That said, I don't know anything about this player specifically.
12 Posted 17/12/2021 at 10:48:51
13 Posted 17/12/2021 at 10:52:22
14 Posted 17/12/2021 at 10:54:02
15 Posted 17/12/2021 at 10:57:41
“Ukrainian left back Vitaliy Mykolenko has made terrific progress in the last three years at Dynamo Kiev, and approaching his 21st birthday he also has eight Ukraine national team appearances to his name.
Arguably the only thing stopping him at International level is the fierce competition with compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko, who at 23 already has over 30 outings to his name and is prominently featuring for Premier League Champions Manchester City.
Mykolenko made his Dynamo debut in August 2017 as an 18-year-old in the Premier Liga and he has now featured in 36 games in the competition.
The Ukrainian though has played 29 games in total for Dynamo Kiev this season alone – 18 of which have come in the league – and his contribution has been crucial with 3 goals and 6 assists to his name.
In Dynamo Kiev’s last game – back on the 7th March – they came out 3-1 winners away at FK Oleksandria after Mykolenko contributed both a goal and an assist.
Such an attacking presence is created with Kiev’s motive leaning towards playing with attacking wingers off the striker, meaning the full backs therefore have space to create attacks.
Looking at the left back’s performance statistics, he averages 7 passes into the final 3rd every game, as well as 5 crosses.
His offensive contribution in fact is the 2nd best in the league right now, as his crossing contribution in terms of Kiev scoring goals is the highest of any.
The modern day full back may be molded with attacking intent, but he has excelled defensively in 2019/20.
Despite being caught out positionally at times, Mykolenko makes up for his hard work up the field as he has a knack of winning the ball back.
The Ukrainian averages 8 ball recoveries per 90 minutes and his interceptions prove vital in denying goal scoring opportunities for opponents.”
16 Posted 17/12/2021 at 11:03:07
17 Posted 17/12/2021 at 11:07:07
18 Posted 17/12/2021 at 11:15:31
But if he thinks Digne's not good enough defensively, then I'm fully on board; he's always been a bit of a liability.
19 Posted 17/12/2021 at 11:26:49
Maybe Benitez has been getting into Moshiri about this type of thing since he came to Everton?
My own opinion is that Brands was relieved of his duties as soon as he questioned if it was just the players, and after allegedly working under a similar regime under Carlo Ancelotti, and still agreeing to a new contract after one spin of Z-Cars, then my own repetitive thoughts are that Moshiri was protecting himself or his Chairman, or probably both of them.
20 Posted 17/12/2021 at 11:44:56
Yes, it is the Daily Fail. Yes, it is speculation. Yes, he is from the same stable as Iwobi. Yes, he wants to play midfield. But he may be the right-back solution. And he does want a move as he has only played 8 games in the Premier League this season, so <50% of matches.
21 Posted 17/12/2021 at 12:13:24
My own thoughts would be to have any chance of selling Iwobi, we need to keep him as far away from the pitch as possible and apply to Google to have all his past 'highlights' removed from the internet.
22 Posted 17/12/2021 at 12:20:25
Digne is good. In a technical way he's better than Baines. But he's last decades fullback and lacks the pace and stamina most modern fullbacks have.
But surely Coleman, who has never had the technical skillset, is a more urgent position to upgrade.
I think Nkounkou could do a good job on the left but again I understand he's a bit raw.
If it's to raise funds, I understand. Pickford, Digne, Mina, Gomes, Iwobi and Gbamin can all generate cash to improve the 1st team.
23 Posted 17/12/2021 at 12:29:44
I don't think technically Lucas Digne is better than Leighton Baines.
Baines's left foot was devastating and the portfolio of top-bin free-kicks he scored for us will probably never be beaten in our lifetime.
Digne, in my opinion, had one good season, his first, in Marco Silva's first season coincidentally.
Ever since then, I think he's been too easy to go past and the good things he did in that first season have been gone a lot longer than since Rafa Benitez's arrival.
24 Posted 17/12/2021 at 12:34:53
It would appear as you say, on the BBC!
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
EXCL: Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko is currently undergoing his medical as new Everton player, here we go! 🔵🇺🇦 #EFC
He’s set to join Everton from Dynamo Kiev on a permanent move, final price around €21/23m. Personal terms agreed.
If it is £23m, then Digne has to go to raise funds.
In other news, it would seem that Patterson at Rangers will be approached again for a higher fee than £10m, but on a loan to buy for summer. Plus, the news that EFC 'are interested in Metz's French right-back Fabien Centonze, 25.' Again, via the BBC, plus other sources. (Seems odd as Benitez has just ostracised Digne, but...)
Maitland-Niles has been mentioned again, but I'm unsure what he'll bring to the team, other than an over-riding sense of entitlement? QED Hence why he wants to leave Arsenal.
In other news, we seem to be looking at loaning Guus Til,
Along with Digne leaaving, it would appear that both Milan and Napoli are keen on Mina in the window, Tosun 'could' still go, plus; SportsWitness are saying that Benitez is running short of patience with Holgate... Could be a surprise exit?
25 Posted 17/12/2021 at 12:43:14
Much needed freshening of the squad.
26 Posted 17/12/2021 at 12:56:27
A total revamp of the squad is needed and we simply cannot afford any more mistakes in the transfer market.
Moving on the deadwood will only happen when their contracts run out.
27 Posted 17/12/2021 at 12:58:47
If we sell Digne for £30M and use that to bring in Mykolenko and Patterson (or similar) that might turn out to be decent business. Almost looks like we are doing proper succession planning!
28 Posted 17/12/2021 at 13:04:36
29 Posted 17/12/2021 at 13:13:47
Maybe given the limited room he has to manoeuvre with, and the above, he believes this is more of a priority? And at 22 years old, an investment for the future before someone else snaps him up?
He can't really generate funds from our right-backs. But with Coleman and Kenny, maybe he thinks he can live with that side of the pitch in the short term. Especially with having Godfrey and Holgate who can slot in at full-back.
30 Posted 17/12/2021 at 13:15:15
I think if we could land Patterson, he'd be a brilliant addition to Coleman and Kenny. Plus, it removes the 'need' to rely on Holgate as 3rd choice cover. Assuming Godfrey stays as left-back second choice?
Failing that, we've looked at the Belgian and Portuguese lads mentioned about 4-6 weeks ago in the press, and now Centonze?
Oh, and we still might try and get Romagnoli from Milan on a loan yet.
I can't believe that Holgate has gone from possible Captain material, and our best defender two seasons ago, to a perceived liability by the manager?
Tosun going, just gets him out of the club, as we'd still end up paying his wages till 30 June. So, should he stay or go?
Hopefully, we can get an additional 2-3 players on loan too. Centre-backs (Keane, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Gibson? plus 1?) if Mina goes, and a quality centre-forward as backup.
How do you see it, Danny?
31 Posted 17/12/2021 at 13:20:36
32 Posted 17/12/2021 at 13:29:15
33 Posted 17/12/2021 at 13:33:41
Definitely
34 Posted 17/12/2021 at 13:40:37
I know this is contrary to received wisdom on here, but I definitely think that the need to replace him is much more urgent than the need to replace Coleman.
35 Posted 17/12/2021 at 13:48:38
Teams are generally trying to play one or two full-backs as extra midfielders or forwards when they keep three as a back line.
Everton had great reward in the heydays of Bainsey and Seamus but alas Bainsey has gone and Seamus has seen his best days gone.
Digne looked good for a while but has faded for whatever reasons along with others in a lousy season so far.
The results against Arsenal and yesterday show that the squad does have some spirit in fighting back but it would be nice if they could take the initiative themselves more often without getting themselves behind the eight ball.
They came from behind against Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelski (no mean feats) to get points but showed very little against much lesser teams. However, with the constant injuries and absences of the strikers for most games it's hardly surprising.
Like every other fan I was absolutely astonished at the result yesterday and so pleased especially for the ''replacements'' who did really well.
Hopefully this will put them in the right frame of mind for the Christmas games.
36 Posted 17/12/2021 at 13:55:21
I just want us to possess quality up field so we can scare other teams. I just don't look forward to watching these tactics.
If we make a profit and he can improve us, then perhaps. It just makes little sense to spend such an amount.
37 Posted 17/12/2021 at 14:02:27
His free-kicks have been poor for a couple of years but the one he took at Brentford was truly abysmal and looked unprofessional. As he is a player, one of the few in his late twenties, for whom we can still obtain a substantial transfer fee it makes sound business sense to move him on once we have signed a replacement.
38 Posted 17/12/2021 at 14:07:58
Getting rid of an admittedly out-of-form Digne, who has been up there as a top left-back in European football.
In his place, an unproven kid from an area of the world that has seldom done anything in the Premier League. Rebrov, Arshavin, Shevchenko, Pavlenchenko, Bilyaletidinov etc...
To me, it's an unnecessary gamble. There are players closer to home – Robertson and Chilwell were plucked away from far closer to home... A bit like buying Niasse, surely there was better nearer to home.
39 Posted 17/12/2021 at 14:15:35
Granted we're skint but he's young and would need to be pretty poor to not recoup that fee as he enters his prime.
I don't necessarily think it's a case of not needing a left-back. Players need buying when they're available or they're missed out on. This might just be one of those times.
40 Posted 17/12/2021 at 14:34:22
41 Posted 17/12/2021 at 15:10:29
42 Posted 17/12/2021 at 15:41:08
43 Posted 17/12/2021 at 15:47:25
44 Posted 17/12/2021 at 16:11:44
The price seems a little over what might be expected (I’d think he’s worth around £13-15m given experience) but it sounds like there may have been competition.
It would be a lot to expect him to settle straight away so if Digne is sold then I’d expect some more of Godfrey in the short term.
Hopefully there is a RB lined up too. I’d be happy with Maitland Niles on loan or Patterson; Centonze also looks a very decent player at a good age.
How unusual for us to be making January moves.
Also I cannot subscribe to the idea that Digne is terrible defensively. He’s definitely dropped off a bit and he often gets caught upfield when our midfield loses possession (again) but he wins a lot of his tackles and is excellent in the air considering his height. I expect we’ll see better teams come in for him than for most of our players and I expect he’ll do well wherever he goes.
45 Posted 17/12/2021 at 16:49:10
I was thinking the same on the price but maybe it's higher as reportedly we are spreading payments over the course of his contract to stay within FFP. I also agree on the Digne criticism. yes we've had comments here and there over the last 12 months or so saying he hasn't been at the races but he's gone from being one of the most popular players to unwanted deadwood in record time even for ToffeeWeb. I could see Chelsea making a move as their loss in form coincided with Chilwell going out. They've lost their balance and he could fill in as the attacking left back.
46 Posted 17/12/2021 at 17:05:32
The ball was put through. Digne had 'half a yard' start on MS and I assumed he would get there first. Salah started 2 strides behind LD but got to the ball with 3 strides to spare.
Now I know Salah is lightning quick, but Digne looked like he was wading through quicksand. Before that match Rafa hadn't mentioned Lucas Digne; immediately after, there was bad blood. I think Benitez saw that 'clip' and realised that LD is just too slow for the Premier League.
I had never bought into the idea that Digne was slow... but I was shocked by what I saw that night. He often makes last-ditch sliding tackles on the opposition winger... could this be because he realises he's never going to outpace them?
47 Posted 17/12/2021 at 17:08:47
48 Posted 17/12/2021 at 17:20:40
However, I was never a fan of Coleman and Baines defensively even at their peak but they were both extremely effective going forward. Digne's offensive attributes seem to have deserted him in recent times. He's given us four years and has by and large been good value, however now might be the time to cash in.
Just my humble opinion like.
49 Posted 17/12/2021 at 18:14:38
50 Posted 17/12/2021 at 18:56:52
Whether he settles... who knows, but he can pop round to Zinchenko's place for a pint of Kvass if he gets lonely – and our last Ukrainian wasn't half bad.
Him and Patterson or Maitland-Niles would be an upgrade and give the squad a lift.
51 Posted 17/12/2021 at 19:12:43
Many fans on here have dismissed Benitez as a manager who prioritises experience over youth – and while that might historically be true, if this signing happens (and if the Patterson & Ramsay interest gathers apace) then maybe it might be time to reassess that classification.
52 Posted 17/12/2021 at 19:29:35
53 Posted 17/12/2021 at 20:21:47
If we brought in Zakaria, we could maybe send Gbamin out the other way on a loan to get more football.
54 Posted 17/12/2021 at 20:29:45
But I agree with Benitez and Lucas Digne, it's the right time to move on. He's nearly 29 soon and he's not playing the game he likes it seems he's hinting at in the press. We need to get a decent deal to reinvest that is acceptable.
Interestingly, after the youth team players who came in and did so well against Chelsea and current European Champions, a team that was desperate to win as well, plus at home with full crowd... does that mean this youth crop is the most successful in many a year? Funny how perspective changes (unintentionally) so quickly in terms of Digne and the Everton youth setup. Football is so unpredictable which makes it a fascinating game.
Now I'm wondering if Brands has left a great legacy with Branthwaite, Gordon and more pretty much on the verge of being first-team ready.
55 Posted 17/12/2021 at 21:03:40
Danny #17, I would guess the latter.
Sam #27, agreed. And also agreed re your comments on Digne at #44.
Having seen him play only once, I can't really contribute much about his style, but there was one thing that did catch my eye when he played against Bayern in that snowstorm last month -- his speed. Kingsley Coman is one of the fastest players in the world, but this kid stayed with him stride-for-stride on several occasions... although he did get fooled on one cross that allowed Coman to score.
I have been begging this club for years to upgrade our glacial pace on the pitch. Godfrey, Nkounkou, Gray and now this kid... it's finally happening.
One thing more... Mykolenko may be young, but he is experienced... 132 appearances for Dynamo, including a dozen in the Champions League and qualifiers. And his 20 career assists speak well of his delivery abilities.
56 Posted 17/12/2021 at 21:16:54
57 Posted 17/12/2021 at 21:25:23
Agents representing Russian players are well known for presenting great showreels but, like BoJo, their promises disappear like mist over the Volga.
58 Posted 17/12/2021 at 21:28:19
59 Posted 17/12/2021 at 22:42:57
Lucas is 29 next summer, when we sure won't be anticipating a 2022-23 title run. And as a professional footballer, his last crack at a big pay rise.
I'd wager his agent has worked out a deal good for Digne somewhere on the continent. Rafa knows it and intends to keep him in bubble-wrap until he leaves, so injury does screw things up.
We owe Tosun about £1.5 million. Given he's fully fit and his popularity (club and country) in Turkey, it seems he could find a club there to sign him next month on a Schneiderlin / Mirallas "free". They give him the £1.5 mil and we're done with him.
Let's attach a big, long-term positive to Iwobi. He winds up being Everton's last big signing of some other club's dud. And let's kick that off with a big, fat fucking No to Maitland-Niles.
1 Posted 16/12/2021 at 23:36:58
It looks like an astute bit of business if we bring him in and a right-back like Nathan Patterson with the money we'll get from a 28-year-old Digne who has been average at best this season.