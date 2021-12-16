Mykolenko speculation gathers pace

Following a claim by Telekom Sports that a fee of €20m has been agreed for the Ukrainian, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the deal is effectively done.

Talk of the 22-year-old joining Everton in the January transfer window first surfaced last week but Telekom quoted Dinamo Kiev manager, Mircea Lucescu, who said: “He is going to Everton. He will be the first big transfer out of Dynamo Kyiv since Andriy Yarmolenko.”

The fee is said to be paid in three installments over as many years but no official confirmation of the transfer is expected until 1 January when the transfer window opens.

