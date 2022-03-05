Everton U18s play host to Leeds Utd

Saturday, 5 March, 2022



Everton U18s take on Leeds Utd at Finch Farm today. Kick-off is at 12:00 noon GMT.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads