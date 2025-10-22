22/10/2025





The weekend fast approaches and Everton v Spurs provides the finalé to Sky's Super Sunday of top-class Premier League football.

Everton have had to assimilate the bad news about Jarrad Branthwaite requiring surgery so all hopes of him boosting the Blues defence with his vision, positioning and pace must once again be put on hold.

But Jack Grealish returns after an enforced furlough, thanks to the ridiculous loan rules, and will hopefully be buzzing to inflict serious damage on the Spurs defence with his expert control and trickery.

But the problem for Everton remains the much-discussed barn-door issue with our hapless strikers. When they do get to see the ball and the goal in the same field of vision, which is admittedly far too rare an occurrence, clarity of sight and fulfilment of scoring intent don't necessarily converge.

Spurs had been on an impressive seven-match unbeaten run under Thomas Frank up until things fell apart last Sunday when the visitors Aston Villa stole an impressive win at their still unsponsored stadium.

Former Everton favourite, Richarlison, will no doubt get a big reception from the fans packing out the Hill Dickinson Stadium: he has 3 goals already in the Premier League this season, which nicely matches the record of Iliman Ndiaye, current Everton favourite, going into this game.

Thankfully, we no longer have to endure the bi-seasonal torment from Son Heung-Min but Mohammed Kudus, who is no stranger to David Moyes, has done an impressive job in terms of galvanising the Spurs attack, with a goal and 4 assists... same as Jack Grealish.

It promises to be an intriguing game, with only 3 points separating the sides in the Premier League table as we approach the quarter-way mark of the season.

