Tarkowski close to making Everton switch

Wednesday, 8 June, 2022







Everton could make official their first signing of the summer transfer window this week amid reports that James Tarkowski is to undergo a medical ahead of a free transfer from Burnley.

The 29-year-old defender is out of contract at Turf Moor this close season and was expected to leave the Clarets whether they were relegated or not in 2021-22.

Said to have interested Newcastle United and Aston Villa, Tarkowski now looks set to remain in the northwest with Everton having agreed personal terms with the Blues according to sources like Fabrizio Romano.

Tarkowski has also posted a Phil Jagielka jersey signed by the former Blues defender and dedicated to James himself, a nod surely to his pending signature with Everton.

Beginning his professional career at Oldham Athletic, the Manchester-born centre-half spent two seasons at Brentford before joining Burnley in 2016.

He spent five years as a mainstay at the heart of the Lancashire club's defence and will bring a raft of Premier League experience to the Blues' back line which could lose Yerry Mina this summer.

The Colombian is being linked with a move to the Continent, with some outlets suggesting that he has officially been put up for sale for €15m.

