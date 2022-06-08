Seasons2021-22Everton News

Tarkowski close to making Everton switch

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 3comments  |  Jump to last

Everton could make official their first signing of the summer transfer window this week amid reports that James Tarkowski is to undergo a medical ahead of a free transfer from Burnley.

The 29-year-old defender is out of contract at Turf Moor this close season and was expected to leave the Clarets whether they were relegated or not in 2021-22.

Said to have interested Newcastle United and Aston Villa, Tarkowski now looks set to remain in the northwest with Everton having agreed personal terms with the Blues according to sources like Fabrizio Romano.

Tarkowski has also posted a Phil Jagielka jersey signed by the former Blues defender and dedicated to James himself, a nod surely to his pending signature with Everton.

Beginning his professional career at Oldham Athletic, the Manchester-born centre-half spent two seasons at Brentford before joining Burnley in 2016.

He spent five years as a mainstay at the heart of the Lancashire club's defence and will bring a raft of Premier League experience to the Blues' back line which could lose Yerry Mina this summer.

The Colombian is being linked with a move to the Continent, with some outlets suggesting that he has officially been put up for sale for €15m.

 

Paul Birmingham
1 Posted 08/06/2022 at 22:53:17
Let’s see what happens, with this free transfer and also when the window, opens for trading next month, whom will be leaving from the current Everton defence.

Mina’s, fitness over 4 years must be a serious concern but Id like him to stay but if he was gonna play at least 32 league games per season, allowing for injuries and suspensions. This seems unlikely.

But Frank and his Team have a huge job this summer to put their mark on the Everton squad.

Paul Kernot
2 Posted 08/06/2022 at 23:27:48
A reflection of where we're at sadly. Is this the kind of thing you're apologising for Mosh?
Tony Everan
3 Posted 09/06/2022 at 00:10:10
There is a rebuilding job to be done this summer and with our FFP situation money has to be spent very wisely. This signing comes into that category and will allow us to use more money to strengthen the midfield and attack. The likes of Gallagher and Broja won’t come cheap, I think these are the type of players Frank will be looking to land when funds become available from sales.

