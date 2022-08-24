Season › 2022-23 › News Dele's move to Besiktas nears completion Lyndon Lloyd 24/08/2022 9comments | Jump to last One of Everton's more protracted transfer plots of the summer is nearing resolution with the news that Dele Alli is expected to fly to Turkey this evening to complete his loan move to Besiktas.The 25-year-old looked set to join the Turkish side a week ago but after days mulling the move over while the two clubs hammered out an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent, either in January or the summer, it finally appears as though a final decision has been made.Sky Sports and David Ornstein of The Athletic report that Dele is expected to arrive in Istanbul tonight to undergo a medical in the hope of completing the formalities of his switch from Goodison Park before the weekend. Dele, a deadline-day capture from Tottenham in January, is believed to be keen to get regular game time, something he isn't currently getting at Everton under Frank Lampard. To date, the former England international has made just one start for the Blues, that in the dead rubber against Arsenal on the final day of last season, just days after his transformative appearance off the bench in Everton's all -important come-from-behind victory over Crystal Palace. Gbamin could also make Turkey switch Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Minik Hansen 1 Posted 24/08/2022 at 17:52:25 I hope it's a good deal for Everton. Anyways, can't understand why Dele doesn't wanna give it a real go here at Everton. Maybe he tried. Things don't always go as you imagined. Frank Crewe 2 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:03:29 "is believed to be keen to get regular game time"If he had played better here he would have got more game time. The fact is for whatever reason he chose to just go through the motions. Personally I doubt he'll do any better there than he did here. He'll just end up warming their bench instead of ours. He needs to get his head right. Steve Shave 3 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:04:20 I didn't read it that way Minik, I think he wants to be here but we've taken a look at him and told him straight that he isn't offering enough to pay the £10M so we won't be giving him games. It's a good move for him as he gets his huge wages paid and perhaps another shot at recapturing his form. I suspect he will be getting paid buttons in the MLS in a few years. I think there is a risk in not insisting on a permanent deal here, what if he bombs in Turkey then we will struggle to loan him again for anywhere near his full salary. I'd personally get shot for £6M, pay Spurs £2M of that and move on. Shame. Minik Hansen 4 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:06:52 Steve, I see. Good business if it's done. Jay Harris 5 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:15:11 Steve,I think youre spot on. He reportedly said he didnt really want to go to Turkey but he needs more playing time. Will Mabon 6 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:25:12 It's pretty much all said in these first posts. A real waste. If he can't give himself over to someone close and really work with them, it's doomed and the spiral will continue.I think if he was stronger he may have already thrown in the towel. I get the feeling he is now just bluffing by and generating money. Perhaps for others more than himself. Can't perform, can't walk away. Raymond Fox 7 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:32:14 Shame we couldnt use him because he has that skill to unlock defences, something we lack.If he couldnt put the effort in though this is the end result. I don't get that part of it, its pathetic he couldnt be bothered.I don't think Turkey will suit him either. Mike Gaynes 8 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:33:47 Steve #3, I think your speculations about the player are probably spot on. Perhaps he still has World Cup dreams. However, I would guess that if we could have gotten a permanent deal, we would have. The loan may be the best business we can do at this point. Danny O’Neill 9 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:33:48 Who actually signed Alli?I don't think it would have been the outgoing manager.I don't think it was the incoming manager.Interference by a non-footballing person / Chairman getting hosed over a glass of Champagne in a London theatre by a more astute north London football club owner? Thinking he knows a thing or two about a player?Brings his magic beans back to Goodison.I don't want to sound bitter but what a ridiculous transfer this will potentially turn out to have been. 