Dele's move to Besiktas nears completion

24/08/2022







One of Everton's more protracted transfer plots of the summer is nearing resolution with the news that Dele Alli is expected to fly to Turkey this evening to complete his loan move to Besiktas.

The 25-year-old looked set to join the Turkish side a week ago but after days mulling the move over while the two clubs hammered out an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent, either in January or the summer, it finally appears as though a final decision has been made.

Sky Sports and David Ornstein of The Athletic report that Dele is expected to arrive in Istanbul tonight to undergo a medical in the hope of completing the formalities of his switch from Goodison Park before the weekend.

Dele, a deadline-day capture from Tottenham in January, is believed to be keen to get regular game time, something he isn't currently getting at Everton under Frank Lampard.

To date, the former England international has made just one start for the Blues, that in the dead rubber against Arsenal on the final day of last season, just days after his transformative appearance off the bench in Everton's all -important come-from-behind victory over Crystal Palace.

