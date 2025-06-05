Four Championship players Everton could consider this summer

05/06/2025



Gustavo Hamer - Sheffield United

The Championship Player of the Season for 2024/25, Gustavo Hamer was unable to get Sheffield United over the line after a dramatic play-off final defeat. Hamer had been a positive in an otherwise forgettable relegation campaign the previous year, before proving himself a cut above the second tier last season.

The all-action Dutch midfielder scored 10 times and provided eight assists in the Championship, though those numbers are a small fraction of his influence. Sheffield United will be reluctant to sell the 27-year-old, but Hamer wants to play at the highest level. He’s shown he has the capabilities to do just that.

Hayden Hackney - Middlesbrough

Another midfielder too good to spend another season in the second tier. Middlesbrough’s failure to challenge for promotion is likely to see Hayden Hackney depart the Riverside.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have checked in on the 22-year-old, who has emerged as one of the Championship’s standout midfielders. Hackney can break lines with ball-carrying or distribution, attributes that would suit an often workman-like Everton midfield. Last season, no Championship midfielder made more progressive passes or passes into the final third per game.

He also ranked in the top five percent of Championship midfielders for progressive carrying distance and ball recoveries per 90, showing there’s multiple sides to his game. Hackney has developed nicely under the watch of the recently-departed Michael Carrick.

Tom Fellows - West Bromwich Albion

Everton weighed up a move for Tom Fellows in January and it’s a deal that could be revisited this summer. The 21-year-old stood out in just his second season at Championship level. Fellows scored five times and provided 14 assists, with no player creating more goals than the winger. West Brom stumbled across the run-in to fall out of promotion contention and may reluctantly accept suitable offers. With Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom returning to their parent clubs, Everton need options out wide.

Alfie Doughty - Luton Town

Luton’s torrid season ended with a second successive relegation as The Hatters joined an unwanted list of clubs to fall straight from the Premier League to League One.

As he was in their Premier League relegation campaign, Alfie Doughty was a rare positive. The left-back is a creative force, firing in the third-most crosses (275) in the Championship last season and ranking first for expected assists per 90. In his one full season in the Premier League, Doughty scored twice and provided eight assists.

Vitalii Mykolenko’s defensive tenacity is well appreciated but the Ukranian offers little in terms of end product. He’s registered just two assists in 110 top-flight games for the Blues. A cut-price deal for Doughty could bring in healthy competition and a different profile of full-back.

