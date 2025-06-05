05/06/2025





At the Echo, Chris Beesley delves into the possibilities surrounding Everton's reported interest in Mohamed Diomande, a 23-year-old versatile midfielder who joined Glasgow Rangers initially on loan in January 2024.

An article by Charlie Gordon in the Daily Express states that Everton have identified Diomande as one of several midfield targets as it is seen as a key area to address. The piece adds that Diomande, who can operate in a variety of positions, is a player Everton chiefs have identified as a candidate to bolster Moyes’s ranks in the middle of the park.

The piece goes on to claim that "the Blues now have the financial might to table an offer which would land [Rangers] a tidy profit after only 12 months".

Diomande was born in Yopougo, a suburb of Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s largest city and former capital, on 30 October 2001. He started his career across the border at the Right to Dream academy in Ghana that has also seen the likes of West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus and Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana progress through their ranks.

Diomande’s first European club was Danish side Nordsjaelland and after making his professional debut in a 6-0 romp against AC Horsens in a Superliga match in 2020, he went on to make 111 appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals.

He has played 67 times for Rangers, scoring 8 goals, including 6 in 48 games during the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership season. Making his international debut for Ivory Coast in a 1-0 win over Gabon in June last year, Diomande also has six caps for his country.

The Echo article goes on to provide a dazling statistical comparison with a host of Premier League midfielders last season, using an onliine tool called the Comparisonator – which advertises itself as an "AI-powered football recritment platform".

Read the full article at the Liverpool Echo

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb