Season › 2024-25 › News The debate: Should Everton take a punt on Jack Grealish? Harry Diamond 05/06/2025 14comments | Jump to last Jack Grealish looks set to leave Manchester City this summer with the winger to miss the FIFA Club World Cup as he assesses his future. The former British transfer record signing has fallen out of favour at the Etihad, after three largely underwhelming seasons at the Etihad. A wealth of team honours have arrived, but Grealish has not played with the same spark that made him so watchable in an Aston Villa shirt. The £100m man is now at a career crossroads, but could Everton be the ideal environment to get back to his best? We weigh up the pros and cons of a pursuit for Jack Grealish. The case for Firstly, £100m players don’t come onto the market all too often. Sure, there are exceptions, with the likes of Joao Felix and Philippe Coutinho wandering around the wilderness, but how often are players of this price tag available and/or gettable? Grealish has not become a bad player overnight. At times, he has excelled for City, particularly during their 2022/23 treble-winning season. His ability to drive his side up the pitch and retain possession were well appreciated by Pep Guardiola, even if the adventure in his game was somewhat stifled. Sheer numbers have never been Grealish’s forte, but his ability to attract opposition players around him before releasing the ball opens up avenues for others to explore. Everton’s attack has often centered around set-pieces and workhorses, and the Toffees have seen the benefit of adding the unpredictable Iliman Ndiaye to their options. Beto’s somewhat chaotic brand of football has also injected something new and Grealish could be the next to do so. Still just 29, Thomas Tuchel has insisted Grealish is a player he likes. In a World Cup year, first-team football will be essential to his decision and he may want to remain in England, under the German’s watchful eye. On the right terms, a move to Merseyside makes sense, given he would not have to uproot from the North West. The case against Have we, however, already seen the best of Grealish? He started just seven times in the Premier League for Manchester City last season, with Pep Guardiola often preferring the dynamic, if frustrating, Jeremy Doku. In the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace, he introduced teenager Claudio Echeverri from the bench for his debut, as an unused Grealish watched on. It’s an indication of his fall in status, while a return of one goal in his last 30 league appearances hardly hints at a brief dip. Then, of course, are the wages. Grealish is said to pocket around £300,000-a-week at the Etihad and has two years to run on that deal. Without a significant reduction (or subsidised loan), it’s unfeasible for Everton. Jason Hewly 1 Posted 05/06/2025 at 17:26:11 Unlikely in the extreme. Besides, he's the wrong side of 30 and has had all the joy for football sucked out of him by that miserable bellend. See also: Sterling.If I was a professional footballer, I wouldn't go anywhere near managers like Pep. He takes himself way too seriously because he's never had anyone correct his abysmal behaviour. I'd rather work for Dyche, at least he can crack a smile. Andy Crooks 2 Posted 05/06/2025 at 17:29:49 God almighty, what depths has this site reached. Liam Mogan 3 Posted 05/06/2025 at 17:30:39 No Andrew Clare 4 Posted 05/06/2025 at 17:32:34 Definitely not. Tony Abrahams 5 Posted 05/06/2025 at 17:41:13 I think it’s been all downhill for Grealish at City, since he went on a very long summer bender after they won the treble and he never stopped smiling for a month! Andrew Ellams 6 Posted 05/06/2025 at 17:42:06 I think we need to prioritise other positions Liam Mogan 7 Posted 05/06/2025 at 17:44:36 I have it on very good authority that little has changed since then for Jack, Tony - 5. Micky Norman 8 Posted 05/06/2025 at 17:46:46 I think he’s still got a good couple of years of falling over left in him. Good for a 10 minute cameo if you’ve got de Bruyne, Sheedy or Baines in the team to take the free kicks. Not for us. Stu Darlington 9 Posted 05/06/2025 at 17:53:12 The answer from me is definitely NO.It’s not a serious question anyway because we could never afford his wages unless City were to Ok some ridiculous loan deal whereby they end up paying a large chunk of his wages.Very unlikely while he still is a very saleable commodity.He is a very talented footballer but put your minds at ease,he most definitely is not coming to Everton!!After all,the oil sheiks made all their Billions by giving away their assets didn’t they? Paul Kossoff 10 Posted 05/06/2025 at 18:04:07 Should we say yes or no to Jack Grealish? Um, erm, let me think.German: NeinSpanish: NoFrench: NonItalian: NoPortuguese: NãoRussian: нет (Nyet)Chinese (Mandarin): 不 (Bù)Japanese: いいえ (Iie)Arabic: لا (Lā)Hindi: नहीं (Nahin)Dutch: NeeDanish: NejNorwegian: NeiFinnish: EiGreek: OchiSwahili: HapanaTagalog: HindiAnother word for saying no, Don't touch him with a barge pole!Waaaay past his best, never a hundred million pounds player, leave him where he is, I wouldn't have him on a free on £20.000 a week. I would actually rather have Jack Harrison. Tom Bowers 11 Posted 05/06/2025 at 18:05:01 I like Grealish but his wages are way out of Everton's reach. He will end up with another rich club if he leaves City which is very likely. Tony Abrahams 12 Posted 05/06/2025 at 18:10:56 That was my feelings at the time Liam, when it started to look like he didn’t quite know how to draw the line. According to Betfred, we are now the joint favourites at 4/1 with newly crowned Italian champions Napoli to sign Grealish, ahead of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur (5/1); Newcastle United (7/1) and the Brummie's previous club, Aston Villa (10/1).Say it ain't so! Andy Crooks 14 Posted 05/06/2025 at 18:14:06 Sadly, the new owners of this site are constantly throwing up utter shite like this to get input. No more.