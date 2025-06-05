05/06/2025





Jack Grealish looks set to leave Manchester City this summer with the winger to miss the FIFA Club World Cup as he assesses his future.

The former British transfer record signing has fallen out of favour at the Etihad, after three largely underwhelming seasons at the Etihad. A wealth of team honours have arrived, but Grealish has not played with the same spark that made him so watchable in an Aston Villa shirt. The £100m man is now at a career crossroads, but could Everton be the ideal environment to get back to his best?

We weigh up the pros and cons of a pursuit for Jack Grealish.

The case for

Firstly, £100m players don’t come onto the market all too often. Sure, there are exceptions, with the likes of Joao Felix and Philippe Coutinho wandering around the wilderness, but how often are players of this price tag available and/or gettable?

Grealish has not become a bad player overnight. At times, he has excelled for City, particularly during their 2022/23 treble-winning season. His ability to drive his side up the pitch and retain possession were well appreciated by Pep Guardiola, even if the adventure in his game was somewhat stifled.

Sheer numbers have never been Grealish’s forte, but his ability to attract opposition players around him before releasing the ball opens up avenues for others to explore.

Everton’s attack has often centered around set-pieces and workhorses, and the Toffees have seen the benefit of adding the unpredictable Iliman Ndiaye to their options. Beto’s somewhat chaotic brand of football has also injected something new and Grealish could be the next to do so.

Still just 29, Thomas Tuchel has insisted Grealish is a player he likes. In a World Cup year, first-team football will be essential to his decision and he may want to remain in England, under the German’s watchful eye. On the right terms, a move to Merseyside makes sense, given he would not have to uproot from the North West.

The case against

Have we, however, already seen the best of Grealish? He started just seven times in the Premier League for Manchester City last season, with Pep Guardiola often preferring the dynamic, if frustrating, Jeremy Doku.

In the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace, he introduced teenager Claudio Echeverri from the bench for his debut, as an unused Grealish watched on. It’s an indication of his fall in status, while a return of one goal in his last 30 league appearances hardly hints at a brief dip.

Then, of course, are the wages. Grealish is said to pocket around £300,000-a-week at the Etihad and has two years to run on that deal.

Without a significant reduction (or subsidised loan), it’s unfeasible for Everton. Amid a myriad of poor decisions in the transfer market across the last decade, Everton can not afford to break their wage structure on a soon-to-be 30 player with a point to prove.

