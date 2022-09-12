West Ham game set to go ahead on Sunday

12/09/2022



Everton's next scheduled Premier League fixture, against West Ham Utd at Goodison Park on Sunday, 18 September, is expected to get the green light to proceed despite the Queen's state funeral taking place the following day.

The UK government is meeting with all major sporting bodies including the Premier League this morning with the intention to encourage next weekend's fixtures to go ahead under police advice and ‘wherever possible’ after the controversial decision to cancel all games last weekend that prevented fans from paying their respects in the traditional manner.

The Liverpool Echo reports that a game-by-game decision-making process will be implemented by individual clubs’ advisory boards – with the main concern being levels of available police. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to flock to London over the weekend to pay their respects to the Queen, with officers likely to be redeployed in the capital from across the country, which could compromise games set to take place elsewhere.





Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb