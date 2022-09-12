Season › 2022-23 › News West Ham game set to go ahead on Sunday Michael Kenrick 12/09/2022 4comments | Jump to last Everton's next scheduled Premier League fixture, against West Ham Utd at Goodison Park on Sunday, 18 September, is expected to get the green light to proceed despite the Queen's state funeral taking place the following day. The UK government is meeting with all major sporting bodies including the Premier League this morning with the intention to encourage next weekend's fixtures to go ahead under police advice and ‘wherever possible’ after the controversial decision to cancel all games last weekend that prevented fans from paying their respects in the traditional manner.The Liverpool Echo reports that a game-by-game decision-making process will be implemented by individual clubs’ advisory boards – with the main concern being levels of available police. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to flock to London over the weekend to pay their respects to the Queen, with officers likely to be redeployed in the capital from across the country, which could compromise games set to take place elsewhere. Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jerome Shields 1 Posted 12/09/2022 at 08:45:17 What a relief – the return of sanity. Martin Reppion 2 Posted 12/09/2022 at 08:55:01 The cancelling of sporting events, particularly grass roots football, was a massive misjudgement and over reaction.People who feel affected by last week's events have the opportunity to take time out. That is understandable. But for many, the enforced loss of their leisure activities will simply antagonise them even more against an establishment that seems to be distant and aloof.On the other hand, postponing the Arsenal game means we may have Pickford and DCL available for the rearranged fixture. Every cloud. Peter Carpenter 3 Posted 12/09/2022 at 08:57:00 Thank god for that! Although I may still be too upset to attend. Anthony Murphy 4 Posted 12/09/2022 at 09:23:15 The Chelsea v Liverpool game will get postponed I reckon Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb