Season › 2022-23 › News Everton U18s take on Newcastle this lunchtime Michael Kenrick 22/10/2022 0comments | Jump to last Everton U18s take on Newcastle United in a lunchtime clash at Finch Farm today.The young Blues are looking to get back on track after a disastrous game last week when two players were sent off and two late goals conceded to give Blackburn Rivers a 4-2 win. Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb